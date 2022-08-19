Best online colleges in Delaware 2022

Getty/Morsa Images

Thinking about pursuing a degree and working in Delaware? Delaware's online colleges deserve your consideration. Online degrees not only offer affordability and flexibility, but they can prepare you for innovative and growing career paths nationwide.

An online degree in majors that include sustainable agriculture, finance, and supply chain management may help you start a career in one of Delaware's top industries.

Read on to explore our rankings of the best online colleges in Delaware and learn how they can serve you.

Top 3 online schools in Delaware: Quick facts

College School stats University of Delaware

Newark, DE Acceptance rate: 61%

Graduation rate: 81%

Online classes use the Canvas learning management system

Online master's programs include master's degrees in computer and electrical engineering, accounting science, and public administration Delaware State University

Dover, DE Acceptance rate: 39%

Graduation rate: 41%

HIstorically Black university founded in 1891

Online MBA features courses in information and technology management, accounting, and operations management Wilmington University

New Castle, DE Acceptance rate: 100%

Graduation rate: 45%

Open admissions policy

Online master's degrees in environmental science, cybersecurity, and accounting

The best online colleges in Delaware

Before browsing through our rankings of the top online colleges in Delaware, take a moment to familiarize yourself with ZDNet's ranking methodology.

The number and variety of available online bachelor's and master's programs are among our ranking criteria, alongside affordability, reputation, and other factors.

1. University of Delaware

Newark, Delaware



About the school: Established in 1743, University of Delaware is one of the oldest universities in the U.S. It offers a variety of online master's degrees, along with an online RN to BSN program. Master's majors include electrical and computer engineering, public administration, and accounting science.

Acceptance rate: 61%

61% Graduation rate: 81%

81% Price for undergraduate degree: $557-$1,495 per credit

$557-$1,495 per credit Price for graduate degree: $773-979 per credit

$773-979 per credit Student body population: 23,966

23,966 Student-to-teacher ratio: 15:1

15:1 Number of online bachelor degree programs: One

One Number of online master's degree programs: Eight

Eight Avg. SAT range for admitted students: 1150-1330

1150-1330 Minimum GPA: Undergraduate, 2.0; graduate, 3.0

Undergraduate, 2.0; graduate, 3.0 Course delivery method: Synchronous, asynchronous, and hybrid programs available

Accreditation: University of Delaware is accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE).

2. Delaware State University

Dover, Delaware



About the school: A historically Black university founded in 1891, Delaware State University offers practical online degrees aimed at working learners. The school's online programs include an online bachelor's in psychology, online master's in sport administration, and online MBA.

Explore Best online MBA degrees in 2022 Overwhelmed by MBA options? We rounded up the best online MBA programs to help you decide which one is right for your personal and professional goals. Read now Acceptance rate: 39%

39% Graduation rate: 41%

41% Price for undergraduate degree: $356-$430 per credit hour

$356-$430 per credit hour Price for graduate degree: $438-$515 per credit hour

$438-$515 per credit hour Student body population: 5,200

5,200 Student-to-teacher ratio: 16:1

16:1 Number of online bachelor degree programs: Seven

Seven Number of online master's degree programs: Five

Five Avg. SAT range for admitted students: 810-1010

810-1010 Minimum GPA: Undergraduate, 2.0; graduate, 3.0

Undergraduate, 2.0; graduate, 3.0 Course delivery method: Synchronous, asynchronous, and hybrid programs available

Accreditation: Delaware State University is accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE).

3. Wilmington University

New Castle, Delaware



About the school: A private university founded in 1968, Wilmington University serves a diverse student population with its open admissions policy and range of online bachelor's and master's degrees. The school's online master's programs include online master's degrees in environmental science, cybersecurity, and accounting.

Acceptance rate: 100%

100% Graduation rate: 45%

45% Price for undergraduate degree: $390 per credit

$390 per credit Price for graduate degree: $500 per credit

$500 per credit Student body population: 13,129

13,129 Student-to-teacher ratio: 12:1

12:1 Number of online bachelor degree programs: 42

42 Number of online master's degree programs: 27

27 Avg. SAT range for admitted students: N/A

N/A Minimum GPA: N/A

N/A Course delivery method: Synchronous, asynchronous, accelerated, and hybrid programs available

Accreditation: Wilmington University is accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE).

In conclusion

If you want more information on online colleges in Delaware, don't hesitate to reach out to a recruiter or career counselor at your local college or university.

Remember that better resources for nontraditional learners and rolling admissions make it easier than ever to start online college. Whether you want to graduate fast with an accelerated bachelor's degree or keep working while attending a self-paced online college, there's an option out there for you.