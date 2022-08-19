/>
X
Education
Home Education

Best online colleges in Delaware 2022

Online colleges in Delaware can help you affordably prepare for a career in major industries such as agriculture, finance, and manufacturing.
matthew-sweeney.jpg
Written by Matthew Sweeney, Contributing Writer on
smiling woman working on a laptop
Getty/Morsa Images

Thinking about pursuing a degree and working in Delaware? Delaware's online colleges deserve your consideration. Online degrees not only offer affordability and flexibility, but they can prepare you for innovative and growing career paths nationwide.

An online degree in majors that include sustainable agriculture, finance, and supply chain management may help you start a career in one of Delaware's top industries.

Read on to explore our rankings of the best online colleges in Delaware and learn how they can serve you.

Top 3 online schools in Delaware: Quick facts

College

School stats

University of Delaware
Newark, DE

  • Acceptance rate: 61%
  • Graduation rate: 81%
  • Online classes use the Canvas learning management system
  • Online master's programs include master's degrees in computer and electrical engineering, accounting science, and public administration

Delaware State University
Dover, DE

  • Acceptance rate: 39%
  • Graduation rate: 41%
  • HIstorically Black university founded in 1891
  • Online MBA features courses in information and technology management, accounting, and operations management

Wilmington University
New Castle, DE

  • Acceptance rate: 100%
  • Graduation rate: 45%
  • Open admissions policy
  • Online master's degrees in environmental science, cybersecurity, and accounting

The best online colleges in Delaware

Before browsing through our rankings of the top online colleges in Delaware, take a moment to familiarize yourself with ZDNet's ranking methodology

The number and variety of available online bachelor's and master's programs are among our ranking criteria, alongside affordability, reputation, and other factors. 

1. University of Delaware
Newark, Delaware

About the school: Established in 1743, University of Delaware is one of the oldest universities in the U.S. It offers a variety of online master's degrees, along with an online RN to BSN program. Master's majors include electrical and computer engineering, public administration, and accounting science.

  • Acceptance rate: 61%
  • Graduation rate: 81%
  • Price for undergraduate degree: $557-$1,495 per credit
  • Price for graduate degree: $773-979 per credit
  • Student body population: 23,966
  • Student-to-teacher ratio: 15:1
  • Number of online bachelor degree programs: One
  • Number of online master's degree programs: Eight
  • Avg. SAT range for admitted students: 1150-1330
  • Minimum GPA: Undergraduate, 2.0; graduate, 3.0
  • Course delivery method: Synchronous, asynchronous, and hybrid programs available

Accreditation: University of Delaware is accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE).

2. Delaware State University
Dover, Delaware

About the school: A historically Black university founded in 1891, Delaware State University offers practical online degrees aimed at working learners. The school's online programs include an online bachelor's in psychology, online master's in sport administration, and online MBA.

Accreditation: Delaware State University is accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE).

3. Wilmington University
New Castle, Delaware

About the school: A private university founded in 1968, Wilmington University serves a diverse student population with its open admissions policy and range of online bachelor's and master's degrees. The school's online master's programs include online master's degrees in environmental science, cybersecurity, and accounting.

  • Acceptance rate: 100%
  • Graduation rate: 45%
  • Price for undergraduate degree: $390 per credit
  • Price for graduate degree: $500 per credit
  • Student body population: 13,129
  • Student-to-teacher ratio: 12:1
  • Number of online bachelor degree programs: 42
  • Number of online master's degree programs: 27
  • Avg. SAT range for admitted students: N/A
  • Minimum GPA: N/A
  • Course delivery method: Synchronous, asynchronous, accelerated, and hybrid programs available

Accreditation: Wilmington University is accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE).

In conclusion

If you want more information on online colleges in Delaware, don't hesitate to reach out to a recruiter or career counselor at your local college or university. 

Remember that better resources for nontraditional learners and rolling admissions make it easier than ever to start online college. Whether you want to graduate fast with an accelerated bachelor's degree or keep working while attending a self-paced online college, there's an option out there for you.

ZDNET recommends

Editorial standards
Show Comments

Related

How to use your phone to diagnose your car's 'check engine' light
BlueDriver Bluetooth dongle

How to use your phone to diagnose your car's 'check engine' light

Don't let Janet Jackson's 'Rhythm Nation' crash your old laptop
the-old-hard-disk-drive-is-disintegrating-in-space.jpg

Don't let Janet Jackson's 'Rhythm Nation' crash your old laptop

Google Play malware: If you've downloaded these malicious apps, delete them immediately
a-man-sitting-in-his-living-room-looking-at-his-smartphone-with-concern

Google Play malware: If you've downloaded these malicious apps, delete them immediately