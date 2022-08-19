Best online colleges in Delaware 2022

Thinking about pursuing a degree and working in Delaware? Delaware's online colleges deserve your consideration. Online degrees not only offer affordability and flexibility, but they can prepare you for innovative and growing career paths nationwide.
An online degree in majors that include sustainable agriculture, finance, and supply chain management may help you start a career in one of Delaware's top industries.
Read on to explore our rankings of the best online colleges in Delaware and learn how they can serve you.
University of Delaware
Delaware State University
Wilmington University
Before browsing through our rankings of the top online colleges in Delaware, take a moment to familiarize yourself with ZDNet's ranking methodology.
The number and variety of available online bachelor's and master's programs are among our ranking criteria, alongside affordability, reputation, and other factors.
1. University of Delaware
Newark, Delaware
About the school: Established in 1743, University of Delaware is one of the oldest universities in the U.S. It offers a variety of online master's degrees, along with an online RN to BSN program. Master's majors include electrical and computer engineering, public administration, and accounting science.
Accreditation: University of Delaware is accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE).
2. Delaware State University
Dover, Delaware
About the school: A historically Black university founded in 1891, Delaware State University offers practical online degrees aimed at working learners. The school's online programs include an online bachelor's in psychology, online master's in sport administration, and online MBA.
Accreditation: Delaware State University is accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE).
3. Wilmington University
New Castle, Delaware
About the school: A private university founded in 1968, Wilmington University serves a diverse student population with its open admissions policy and range of online bachelor's and master's degrees. The school's online master's programs include online master's degrees in environmental science, cybersecurity, and accounting.
Accreditation: Wilmington University is accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE).
If you want more information on online colleges in Delaware, don't hesitate to reach out to a recruiter or career counselor at your local college or university.
Remember that better resources for nontraditional learners and rolling admissions make it easier than ever to start online college. Whether you want to graduate fast with an accelerated bachelor's degree or keep working while attending a self-paced online college, there's an option out there for you.