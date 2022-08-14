Best online colleges in Tennessee 2022

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Do you work in Tennessee or hope to relocate there for a career change? Online colleges in Tennessee may be an affordable, flexible path to realizing your educational and professional plans.

Tennessee's online degrees offer cheap tuition and support for working learners. These programs can prepare you for a career in one of the state's major industries, which include healthcare, manufacturing, and music and entertainment.

Read on to explore our rankings of the best online colleges in Tennessee and see how they can fit into your journey as a learner.

Top 5 online schools in Tennessee: Quick facts

College School stats The University of Tennessee Knoxville

Knoxville, TN Acceptance rate: 78%

Graduation rate: 71%

Distance education program established in the 80s.

Online master's degrees in environmental engineering, strategic and digital communication, and industrial engineering Lincoln Memorial University

Harrogate, TN Acceptance rate: 69%

Graduation rate: 61%

Student-to-teacher ratio: 10:1

Online classes use the Blackboard learning management system Trevecca Nazarene University

Nashville, TN Acceptance rate: 63%

Graduation rate: 52%

Affiliated with Church of Nazarene

Online master's in sport and entertainment management benefits from global partnerships Union University

Jackson, TN Acceptance rate: 58%

Graduation rate: 69%

Student-to-teacher ratio: 9:1

Affiliated with the Tennessee Baptist Convention Middle Tennessee State University

Murfreesboro, TN Acceptance rate: 94%

Graduation rate: 49%

Qualifying Tennessee residents can attend tuition-free

Tuition support for veterans and active service members

The 10 best online colleges in Tennessee

Before browsing our rankings of the best online colleges in Tennessee, take a moment to familiarize yourself with ZDNet's ranking methodology. Bear in mind that one of our criteria is the number and variety of available online bachelor's and master's programs.

Unless otherwise indicated, data is drawn from the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System and College Scorecard.

1. University of Tennessee, Knoxville

Knoxville, Tennessee



About the school: Founded in 1794, UT Knoxville is the flagship school of the University of Tennessee system. The school's online catalog includes over 70 online degrees and certificates, including online master's degrees in environmental engineering, industrial engineering, and strategic and digital communication.

Acceptance rate: 78%

78% Graduation rate: 71%

71% Price for undergraduate degree: $353-$564 per credit

$353-$564 per credit Price for graduate degree: $639-$811 per credit

$639-$811 per credit Student body population: 31,701

31,701 Student-to-teacher ratio: 17:1

17:1 Number of online bachelor degree programs: Four

Four Number of online master's degree programs: 18

18 Avg. SAT range for admitted students: 1140-1303

1140-1303 Minimum GPA: Undergraduate, 2.0; graduate, 3.0

Undergraduate, 2.0; graduate, 3.0 Course delivery method: Synchronous, asynchronous, accelerated, and hybrid

Accreditation: University of Tennessee, Knoxville is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

2. Lincoln Memorial University

Harrogate, Tennessee



About the school: A private university in the heart of Appalachia, Lincoln Memorial University offers online and hybrid programs in healthcare and education-related majors, such as its online master's in veterinary education. Online classes use the Blackboard learning management system.

Acceptance rate: 69%

69% Graduation rate: 61%

61% Price for undergraduate degree: $420-$1,030 per credit

$420-$1,030 per credit Price for graduate degree: $505-$1,080 per credit

$505-$1,080 per credit Student body population: 5,118

5,118 Student-to-teacher ratio: 10:1

10:1 Number of online bachelor degree programs: One

One Number of online master's degree programs: Six

Six Avg. SAT range for admitted students: 1000-1220

1000-1220 Minimum GPA: Undergraduate, 2.0; graduate, 3.0

Undergraduate, 2.0; graduate, 3.0 Course delivery method: Synchronous, asynchronous, and hybrid

Accreditation: Lincoln Memorial University is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

3. Trevecca Nazarene University

Nashville, Tennessee



About the school: A private Church of Nazarene university established in 1901, Trevecca Nazarene University provides affordable online degrees for working learners. Offerings include an online master's in sport and entertainment management.

Explore Best online master's programs: Our top picks for 2022 We've chosen the best schools for online master's programs to provide you with expertise and credibility to thrive in your career. Read now Acceptance rate: 63%

63% Graduation rate: 52%

52% Price for undergraduate degree: $325-$419 per credit

$325-$419 per credit Price for graduate degree: $435-$706 per credit

$435-$706 per credit Student body population: 3,717

3,717 Student-to-teacher ratio: 17:1

17:1 Number of online bachelor degree programs: Six

Six Number of online master's degree programs: 15

15 Avg. SAT range for admitted students: 1040-1253

1040-1253 Minimum GPA: Undergraduate, 2.0; graduate, 3.0

Undergraduate, 2.0; graduate, 3.0 Course delivery method: Synchronous, asynchronous, and hybrid

Accreditation: Trevecca Nazarene University is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

4. Union University

Jackson, Tennessee



About the school: Founded in 1823, Union University builds its 100+ programs of study on Southern Baptist values. The school's online classes use the Canvas learning management system.

Acceptance rate: 58%

58% Graduation rate: 67%

67% Price for undergraduate degree: $505-$1,150 per credit

$505-$1,150 per credit Price for graduate degree: $385-$675 per credit

$385-$675 per credit Student body population: 2,930

2,930 Student-to-teacher ratio: 9:1

9:1 Number of online bachelor degree programs: Three

Three Number of online master's degree programs: Seven

Seven Avg. SAT range for admitted students: 1070-1330

1070-1330 Minimum GPA: Undergraduate, 2.0; graduate, 3.0

Undergraduate, 2.0; graduate, 3.0 Course delivery method: Synchronous, asynchronous, accelerated, and hybrid

Accreditation: Union University is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

5. Middle Tennessee State University

Murfreesboro, Tennessee



About the school: A public university based in Murfreesboro, Middle Tennessee State University serves working learners with practical, affordable online degrees. State residents of qualifying income can attend the school tuition-free.

Acceptance rate: 94%

94% Graduation rate: 49%

49% Price for undergraduate degree: $459-$1,099 per credit

$459-$1,099 per credit Price for graduate degree: $783-$1,445 per credit

$783-$1,445 per credit Student body population: 21,568

21,568 Student-to-teacher ratio: 16:1

16:1 Number of online bachelor degree programs: 17

17 Number of online master's degree programs: 13

13 Avg. SAT range for admitted students: 990-1200

990-1200 Minimum GPA: Undergraduate, 2.0; graduate, 3.0

Undergraduate, 2.0; graduate, 3.0 Course delivery method: Synchronous, asynchronous, and hybrid

Accreditation: Middle Tennessee State University is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

6. Carson-Newman University

Jefferson City, Tennessee



About the school: Established in 1851, Carson-Newman University is a private Baptist university whose unique resources include its Appalachian Cultural Center. The school offers several online degrees geared towards working learners, including an online MBA.

Explore Best online MBA degrees in 2022 Overwhelmed by MBA options? We rounded up the best online MBA programs to help you decide which one is right for your personal and professional goals. Read now Acceptance rate: 79%

79% Graduation rate: 50%

50% Price for undergraduate degree: $330 per credit

$330 per credit Price for graduate degree: $435-$650 per credit

$435-$650 per credit Student body population: 2,835

2,835 Student-to-teacher ratio: 14:1

14:1 Number of online bachelor degree programs: Two

Two Number of online master's degree programs: Three

Three Avg. SAT range for admitted students: 950-1230

950-1230 Minimum GPA: Undergraduate, 2.0; graduate, varies

Undergraduate, 2.0; graduate, varies Course delivery method: Synchronous, asynchronous, and hybrid

Accreditation: Carson-Newman University is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

7. University of Tennessee at Martin

Martin, Tennessee



About the school: A public university established in 1927, UT Martin offers several online degrees, including an innovative online master's in agriculture and natural resources and an online master's in sport coaching performance. Online classes use the Canvas learning management system.

Acceptance rate: 65%

65% Graduation rate: 51%

51% Price for undergraduate degree: $426-463 per credit

$426-463 per credit Price for graduate degree: $631-$688 per credit

$631-$688 per credit Student body population: 6,712

6,712 Student-to-teacher ratio: 15:1

15:1 Number of online bachelor degree programs: 12

12 Number of online master's degree programs: Seven

Seven Avg. SAT range for admitted students: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Minimum GPA: Undergraduate, 2.0; graduate, 3.0

Undergraduate, 2.0; graduate, 3.0 Course delivery method: Synchronous, asynchronous, and hybrid

Accreditation: University of Tennessee at Martin is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

8. King University

Bristol, Tennessee



About the school: Founded in 1867, King University is a private university affiliated with the Presbyterian Church. The school's online catalog includes an online master's in social work that prepares for work as a licensed clinical social worker in Tennessee.

Acceptance rate: 60%

60% Graduation rate: 73%

73% Price for undergraduate degree: $305-$330 per credit

$305-$330 per credit Price for graduate degree: $605-$610 per credit

$605-$610 per credit Student body population: 1,656

1,656 Student-to-teacher ratio: 11:1

11:1 Number of online bachelor degree programs: 12

12 Number of online master's degree programs: Four

Four Avg. SAT range for admitted students: 960-1150

960-1150 Minimum GPA: Undergraduate, 2.0; graduate, 3.0

Undergraduate, 2.0; graduate, 3.0 Course delivery method: Synchronous, asynchronous, and hybrid

Accreditation: King University is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

9. Lee University

Cleveland, Tennessee



About the school: A private Church of God university based in Cleveland near the Chattanooga metropolitan area, Lee University offers practical online degrees. The school's online catalog includes an online master's in marriage and family studies, online bachelor's in human services, and online MBA, along with various online ministry degrees.

Explore Best online human resources degrees 2022: Top picks Find out what to expect from the human resources field, and start your search with our ranking of the best online human resources degrees. Read now Acceptance rate: 83%

83% Graduation rate: 54%

54% Price for undergraduate degree: $275-$410 per credit

$275-$410 per credit Price for graduate degree: $601-$825 per credit

$601-$825 per credit Student body population: 4,505

4,505 Student-to-teacher ratio: 13:1

13:1 Number of online bachelor degree programs: Seven

Seven Number of online master's degree programs: Three

Three Avg. SAT range for admitted students: 970-1200

970-1200 Minimum GPA: Undergraduate, 2.0; graduate, 3.0

Undergraduate, 2.0; graduate, 3.0 Course delivery method: Asynchronous and accelerated

Accreditation: Lee University is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

10. University of Memphis

Memphis, Tennessee



About the school: Founded in 1912, University of Memphis is one of the state's largest universities. The school's wide range of online degrees include an online master's in sport and hospitality management and an online BBA with a concentration in business information and technology.

Acceptance rate: 85%

85% Graduation rate: 50%

50% Price for undergraduate degree: $419 per credit

$419 per credit Price for graduate degree: $606 per credit

$606 per credit Student body population: 21,622

21,622 Student-to-teacher ratio: 16:1

16:1 Number of online bachelor degree programs: 36

36 Number of online master's degree programs: 35

35 Avg. SAT range for admitted students: 990-1200

990-1200 Minimum GPA: Undergraduate, 2.0; graduate, 3.0

Undergraduate, 2.0; graduate, 3.0 Course delivery method: Synchronous, asynchronous, and hybrid

Accreditation: University of Memphis is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

In conclusion

If you're still curious about online colleges in Tennessee, don't hesitate to reach out to a recruiter or career counselor.

Schools with rolling admissions, open admissions policies, and support for working learners make it easier than ever to start online college today.