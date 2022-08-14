Best online colleges in Tennessee 2022

Do you work in Tennessee or hope to relocate there for a career change? Online colleges in Tennessee may be an affordable, flexible path to realizing your educational and professional plans.
Tennessee's online degrees offer cheap tuition and support for working learners. These programs can prepare you for a career in one of the state's major industries, which include healthcare, manufacturing, and music and entertainment.
Read on to explore our rankings of the best online colleges in Tennessee and see how they can fit into your journey as a learner.
The University of Tennessee Knoxville
Lincoln Memorial University
Trevecca Nazarene University
Union University
Middle Tennessee State University
Before browsing our rankings of the best online colleges in Tennessee, take a moment to familiarize yourself with ZDNet's ranking methodology. Bear in mind that one of our criteria is the number and variety of available online bachelor's and master's programs.
Unless otherwise indicated, data is drawn from the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System and College Scorecard.
1. University of Tennessee, Knoxville
Knoxville, Tennessee
About the school: Founded in 1794, UT Knoxville is the flagship school of the University of Tennessee system. The school's online catalog includes over 70 online degrees and certificates, including online master's degrees in environmental engineering, industrial engineering, and strategic and digital communication.
Accreditation: University of Tennessee, Knoxville is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).
2. Lincoln Memorial University
Harrogate, Tennessee
About the school: A private university in the heart of Appalachia, Lincoln Memorial University offers online and hybrid programs in healthcare and education-related majors, such as its online master's in veterinary education. Online classes use the Blackboard learning management system.
Accreditation: Lincoln Memorial University is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).
3. Trevecca Nazarene University
Nashville, Tennessee
About the school: A private Church of Nazarene university established in 1901, Trevecca Nazarene University provides affordable online degrees for working learners. Offerings include an online master's in sport and entertainment management.
Accreditation: Trevecca Nazarene University is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).
4. Union University
Jackson, Tennessee
About the school: Founded in 1823, Union University builds its 100+ programs of study on Southern Baptist values. The school's online classes use the Canvas learning management system.
Accreditation: Union University is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).
5. Middle Tennessee State University
Murfreesboro, Tennessee
About the school: A public university based in Murfreesboro, Middle Tennessee State University serves working learners with practical, affordable online degrees. State residents of qualifying income can attend the school tuition-free.
Accreditation: Middle Tennessee State University is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).
6. Carson-Newman University
Jefferson City, Tennessee
About the school: Established in 1851, Carson-Newman University is a private Baptist university whose unique resources include its Appalachian Cultural Center. The school offers several online degrees geared towards working learners, including an online MBA.
Accreditation: Carson-Newman University is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).
7. University of Tennessee at Martin
Martin, Tennessee
About the school: A public university established in 1927, UT Martin offers several online degrees, including an innovative online master's in agriculture and natural resources and an online master's in sport coaching performance. Online classes use the Canvas learning management system.
Accreditation: University of Tennessee at Martin is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).
8. King University
Bristol, Tennessee
About the school: Founded in 1867, King University is a private university affiliated with the Presbyterian Church. The school's online catalog includes an online master's in social work that prepares for work as a licensed clinical social worker in Tennessee.
Accreditation: King University is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).
9. Lee University
Cleveland, Tennessee
About the school: A private Church of God university based in Cleveland near the Chattanooga metropolitan area, Lee University offers practical online degrees. The school's online catalog includes an online master's in marriage and family studies, online bachelor's in human services, and online MBA, along with various online ministry degrees.
Accreditation: Lee University is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).
10. University of Memphis
Memphis, Tennessee
About the school: Founded in 1912, University of Memphis is one of the state's largest universities. The school's wide range of online degrees include an online master's in sport and hospitality management and an online BBA with a concentration in business information and technology.
Accreditation: University of Memphis is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).
If you're still curious about online colleges in Tennessee, don't hesitate to reach out to a recruiter or career counselor.
Schools with rolling admissions, open admissions policies, and support for working learners make it easier than ever to start online college today.