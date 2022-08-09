Best online colleges in Texas 2022

If you're thinking about pursuing an online degree, online colleges in Texas deserve a close look.
Earning an online degree from a school in the Lone Star State can be your path to a job in a thriving market for STEM, health professions, and business.
The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that Texas employs 103,510 software developers, second only to California. And in recent years, the state capital of Austin has become a Silicon Valley-level tech hub. This and other career fields may open to you if you earn an accredited online degree at a Texas school.
Explore our rankings of the top online colleges in Texas and what benefits they can offer you.
Before browsing our rankings of the top online colleges in Texas, take a moment to familiarize yourself with ZDNet's ranking methodology.
We factor the number and diversity of available online bachelor's and master's programs factors into our inclusion and ranking criteria.
Unless otherwise indicated, data is drawn from the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System and College Scorecard.
1. Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center
Lubbock, Texas
About the school: An independent institution since 1971, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center offers health and medical science-related degrees completely online. The school's master of public health and RN to BSN programs are offered in an accelerated format.
Accreditation: Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).
2. University of North Texas
Denton, Texas
About the school: University of North Texas offers a variety of online degrees at the undergraduate and graduate level, including a well-regarded master's in data analytics. UNT offers four-week micro-courses in data analytics to enhance professional credentials.
Accreditation: University of North Texas is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).
3. Texas Tech University
Lubbock, Texas
About the school: A leading public research institution, Texas Tech University features online degrees exploring forward-thinking, sustainable planning topics. Online courses use the Blackboard learning management system.
Accreditation: Texas Tech University is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).
4. University of Texas at Arlington
Arlington, Texas
About the school: Founded in 1895, University of Texas at Arlington currently offers a variety of online degrees, including an online master's in curriculum and instruction, online master's in public administration, and online bachelor's in university studies. Online courses use the Canvas learning management system.
Accreditation: University of Texas at Arlington is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).
5. University of Houston-Clear Lake
Houston, Texas
About the school: University of Houston-Clear Lake offers practical online degrees for working learners, both in fully online and hybrid formats. The school's fully online degrees include an online master's in software engineering that can be completed in 15 months.
Accreditation: University of Houston-Clear Lake is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).
6. Sam Houston State University
Huntsville, Texas
About the school: Established in 1879 as a teacher training school, Sam Houston University now features a catalog of practical online degrees. The school's innovative online offerings include an online bachelor's in victim studies, online master's in sustainable agriculture and food environment, and online master's in digital forensics.
Accreditation: Sam Houston State University is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).
7. LeTourneau University
Longview, Texas
About the school: A nondenominational Christian university, LeTourneau University offers quality distance education programs in a variety of disciplines. The online catalog at LeTourneau includes an online MBA, online RN to BSN program, and online master's in clinical mental health counseling.
Accreditation: LeTourneau University is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).
8. The University of Texas at El Paso
El Paso, Texas
About the school: Founded in 1913 as the state's school of mines and metallurgy, the University of Texas at El Paso is a Hispanic-serving institution offering a variety of online undergraduate and graduate degrees, including an online bachelor's in Chicano studies.
Accreditation: The University of Texas at El Paso is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).
9. Tarleton State University
Stephenville, Texas
About the school: Established in 1899, Tarleton University was the first to join the Texas A&M University system. Online courses at the school use the Canvas learning system in a mixture of asynchronous and synchronous learning.
Accreditation: Tarleton State University is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).
10. Dallas Baptist University
Dallas, Texas
About the school: A Baptist-affiliated university since 1898, Dallas Baptist University was the state's first two-year institute of higher education. The school's online catalog includes an online bachelor's in finance, online bachelor's in healthcare management, and online master's in curriculum and instruction.
Accreditation: Dallas Baptist University is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).
If you're curious for more information on online colleges in Texas, feel free to reach out to a recruiter or check out these schools' websites for more information. Each person's pathway to online college is unique, so take your time.
Remember also that rolling admissions policies make it easier than ever to start online college today.