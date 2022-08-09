/>
Best online colleges in Texas 2022

Online colleges in Texas can offer you low tuition, respected degrees, and opportunities to break into the Lone Star State's top industries.
matthew-sweeney.jpg
Written by Matthew Sweeney, Contributing Writer on
The flag of the state of Texas flies in front of a blue sky.
P A Thompson/The Image Bank/Getty Images

If you're thinking about pursuing an online degree, online colleges in Texas deserve a close look. 

Earning an online degree from a school in the Lone Star State can be your path to a job in a thriving market for STEM, health professions, and business.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that Texas employs 103,510 software developers, second only to California. And in recent years, the state capital of Austin has become a Silicon Valley-level tech hub. This and other career fields may open to you if you earn an accredited online degree at a Texas school.

Explore our rankings of the top online colleges in Texas and what benefits they can offer you.

Top 5 online schools in Texas: Quick facts

College

School stats

Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center
Lubbock, TX

  • Acceptance rate: Not available
  • Graduation rate: 92%
  • Several degrees, including the master of public health and RN to BSN are offered in an accelerated format
  • Student-to-teacher ratio: 7:1

University of North Texas
Denton, TX

  • Acceptance rate: 84%
  • Graduation rate: 60%
  • Online programs include online bachelor's in rehabilitation science, online master's in supply chain management, and online master's in data analytics
  • Online data analytics program allows students to take four-week micro-courses to enhance professional credentials

Texas Tech University
Lubbock, TX

  • Acceptance rate: 70%
  • Graduation rate: 62%
  • Online degrees exploring sustainable practices, such as online master's in plant and soil science
  • Online courses use the Blackboard learning management system

University of Texas at Arlington
Arlington, TX

  • Acceptance rate: 88%
  • Graduation rate: 58%
  • Online courses use the Canvas learning management system
  • Online bachelor's in university studies offers concentrations in mathematics, science, and social sciences

University of Houston-Clear Lake
Houston, TX

  • Acceptance rate: 81%
  • Graduation rate: 67%
  • Online master's in software engineering can be completed in 15 months
  • Online classes use the Blackboard learning management system

The 10 best online colleges in Texas

Before browsing our rankings of the top online colleges in Texas, take a moment to familiarize yourself with ZDNet's ranking methodology

We factor the number and diversity of available online bachelor's and master's programs factors into our inclusion and ranking criteria.

Unless otherwise indicated, data is drawn from the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System and College Scorecard

1. Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center
Lubbock, Texas

About the school: An independent institution since 1971, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center offers health and medical science-related degrees completely online. The school's master of public health and RN to BSN programs are offered in an accelerated format.

  • Acceptance rate: Not available
  • Graduation rate: 92%
  • Price for undergraduate degree: $9,390-$22,230 annually
  • Price for graduate degree: $9,080-$19,060 annually
  • Student body population: 5,378
  • Student-to-teacher ratio: 7:1
  • Number of online bachelor degree programs: Five
  • Number of online master's degree programs: Seven
  • Avg. SAT range for admitted students: Not available
  • Minimum GPA: 2.0
  • Course delivery method: Asynchronous/synchronous

Accreditation: Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

2. University of North Texas
Denton, Texas

About the school: University of North Texas offers a variety of online degrees at the undergraduate and graduate level, including a well-regarded master's in data analytics. UNT offers four-week micro-courses in data analytics to enhance professional credentials.

  • Acceptance rate: 84%
  • Graduation rate: 60%
  • Price for undergraduate degree: $12,090-$21,910 annually
  • Price for graduate degree: $8,260-$15,600 annually
  • Student body population: 42,441
  • Student-to-teacher ratio: 25:1
  • Number of online bachelor degree programs: Seven
  • Number of online master's degree programs: 35
  • Avg. SAT range for admitted students: 1050-1240
  • Minimum GPA: 2.0
  • Course delivery method: Asynchronous/synchronous

Accreditation: University of North Texas is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

3. Texas Tech University
Lubbock, Texas

About the school: A leading public research institution, Texas Tech University features online degrees exploring forward-thinking, sustainable planning topics. Online courses use the Blackboard learning management system. 

  • Acceptance rate: 70%
  • Graduation rate: 62%
  • Price for undergraduate degree: $13,050-$35,320 annually
  • Price for graduate degree: $9,520-$17,700 annually
  • Student body population: 40,542
  • Student-to-teacher ratio: 21:1
  • Number of online bachelor degree programs: 18
  • Number of online master's degree programs: 44
  • Avg. SAT range for admitted students: 1070-1240
  • Minimum GPA: 2.0
  • Course delivery method: Asynchronous/synchronous

Accreditation: Texas Tech University is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

4. University of Texas at Arlington
Arlington, Texas

About the school: Founded in 1895, University of Texas at Arlington currently offers a variety of online degrees, including an online master's in curriculum and instruction, online master's in public administration, and online bachelor's in university studies. Online courses use the Canvas learning management system.

  • Acceptance rate: 88%
  • Graduation rate: 58%
  • Price for undergraduate degree: $12,880-$30,450 annually
  • Price for graduate degree: $10,850-$24,000 annually
  • Student body population: 45,949
  • Student-to-teacher ratio: 24:1
  • Number of online bachelor degree programs: Seven
  • Number of online master's degree programs: Nine
  • Avg. SAT range for admitted students: 1050-1250
  • Minimum GPA: 2.0
  • Course delivery method: Asynchronous/synchronous

Accreditation: University of Texas at Arlington is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

5. University of Houston-Clear Lake
Houston, Texas

About the school: University of Houston-Clear Lake offers practical online degrees for working learners, both in fully online and hybrid formats. The school's fully online degrees include an online master's in software engineering that can be completed in 15 months.

  • Acceptance rate: 81%
  • Graduation rate: 67%
  • Price for undergraduate degree: $9,010-$22,310 annually
  • Price for graduate degree: $9,590-$18,990 annually
  • Student body population: 9,279
  • Student-to-teacher ratio: 17:1
  • Number of online bachelor degree programs: Three
  • Number of online master's degree programs: 11
  • Avg. SAT range for admitted students: 1000-1170
  • Minimum GPA: 2.0
  • Course delivery method: Asynchronous/synchronous

Accreditation: University of Houston-Clear Lake is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

6. Sam Houston State University
Huntsville, Texas

About the school: Established in 1879 as a teacher training school, Sam Houston University now features a catalog of practical online degrees. The school's innovative online offerings include an online bachelor's in victim studies, online master's in sustainable agriculture and food environment, and online master's in digital forensics.

  • Acceptance rate: 93%
  • Graduation rate: 60%
  • Price for undergraduate degree: $10,340-$20,130 annually
  • Price for graduate degree: $8,670-$16,010 annually
  • Student body population: 21,612
  • Student-to-teacher ratio: 20:1
  • Number of online bachelor degree programs: 22
  • Number of online master's degree programs: 29
  • Avg. SAT range for admitted students: 970-1120
  • Minimum GPA: 2.0
  • Course delivery method: Asynchronous/synchronous

Accreditation: Sam Houston State University is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

7. LeTourneau University
Longview, Texas

About the school: A nondenominational Christian university, LeTourneau University offers quality distance education programs in a variety of disciplines. The online catalog at LeTourneau includes an online MBA, online RN to BSN program, and online master's in clinical mental health counseling. 

  • Acceptance rate: 56%
  • Graduation rate: 51%
  • Price for undergraduate degree: $35,100 annually (average)
  • Price for graduate degree: $16,880 annually (average)
  • Student body population: 3,209
  • Student-to-teacher ratio: 15:1
  • Number of online bachelor degree programs: 23
  • Number of online master's degree programs: Nine
  • Avg. SAT range for admitted students: 1110-1330
  • Minimum GPA: 2.0
  • Course delivery method: Asynchronous/synchronous

Accreditation: LeTourneau University is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

8. The University of Texas at El Paso
El Paso, Texas

About the school: Founded in 1913 as the state's school of mines and metallurgy, the University of Texas at El Paso is a Hispanic-serving institution offering a variety of online undergraduate and graduate degrees, including an online bachelor's in Chicano studies.

  • Acceptance rate: 100%
  • Graduation rate: 49%
  • Price for undergraduate degree: $11,380-$26,780 annually
  • Price for graduate degree: $7,200-$16,620 annually
  • Student body population: 24,003
  • Student-to-teacher ratio: 20:1
  • Number of online bachelor degree programs: Nine
  • Number of online master's degree programs: 13
  • Avg. SAT range for admitted students: Not publicly available
  • Minimum GPA: 2.0
  • Course delivery method: Asynchronous/synchronous

Accreditation: The University of Texas at El Paso is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

9. Tarleton State University
Stephenville, Texas

About the school: Established in 1899, Tarleton University was the first to join the Texas A&M University system. Online courses at the school use the Canvas learning system in a mixture of asynchronous and synchronous learning.

  • Acceptance rate: 58%
  • Graduation rate: 57%
  • Price for undergraduate degree: $8,840-$18,630 annually
  • Price for graduate degree: $7,670-$15,030 annually
  • Student body population: 13,995
  • Student-to-teacher ratio: 21:1
  • Number of online bachelor degree programs: 25
  • Number of online master's degree programs: 19
  • Avg. SAT range for admitted students: 940-1120
  • Minimum GPA: 2.0
  • Course delivery method: Asynchronous/synchronous

Accreditation: Tarleton State University is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

10. Dallas Baptist University
Dallas, Texas

About the school: A Baptist-affiliated university since 1898, Dallas Baptist University was the state's first two-year institute of higher education. The school's online catalog includes an online bachelor's in finance, online bachelor's in healthcare management, and online master's in curriculum and instruction. 

  • Acceptance rate: 99%
  • Graduation rate: 55%
  • Price for undergraduate degree: $34,970 annually (average)
  • Price for graduate degree: $21,270
  • Student body population: 4,340
  • Student-to-teacher ratio: 14:1
  • Number of online bachelor degree programs: 23
  • Number of online master's degree programs: 40
  • Avg. SAT range for admitted students: 980-1200
  • Minimum GPA: 2.0
  • Course delivery method: Asynchronous/synchronous

Accreditation: Dallas Baptist University is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

In conclusion

If you're curious for more information on online colleges in Texas, feel free to reach out to a recruiter or check out these schools' websites for more information. Each person's pathway to online college is unique, so take your time.

Remember also that rolling admissions policies make it easier than ever to start online college today.

