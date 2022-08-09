Best online colleges in Texas 2022

P A Thompson/The Image Bank/Getty Images

If you're thinking about pursuing an online degree, online colleges in Texas deserve a close look.

Earning an online degree from a school in the Lone Star State can be your path to a job in a thriving market for STEM, health professions, and business.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that Texas employs 103,510 software developers, second only to California. And in recent years, the state capital of Austin has become a Silicon Valley-level tech hub. This and other career fields may open to you if you earn an accredited online degree at a Texas school.

Explore our rankings of the top online colleges in Texas and what benefits they can offer you.

Top 5 online schools in Texas: Quick facts

College School stats Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center

Lubbock, TX Acceptance rate: Not available

Graduation rate: 92%

Several degrees, including the master of public health and RN to BSN are offered in an accelerated format

Student-to-teacher ratio: 7:1 University of North Texas

Denton, TX Acceptance rate: 84%

Graduation rate: 60%

Online programs include online bachelor's in rehabilitation science, online master's in supply chain management, and online master's in data analytics

Online data analytics program allows students to take four-week micro-courses to enhance professional credentials Texas Tech University

Lubbock, TX Acceptance rate: 70%

Graduation rate: 62%

Online degrees exploring sustainable practices, such as online master's in plant and soil science

Online courses use the Blackboard learning management system University of Texas at Arlington

Arlington, TX Acceptance rate: 88%

Graduation rate: 58%

Online courses use the Canvas learning management system

Online bachelor's in university studies offers concentrations in mathematics, science, and social sciences University of Houston-Clear Lake

Houston, TX Acceptance rate: 81%

Graduation rate: 67%

Online master's in software engineering can be completed in 15 months

Online classes use the Blackboard learning management system

The 10 best online colleges in Texas

Before browsing our rankings of the top online colleges in Texas, take a moment to familiarize yourself with ZDNet's ranking methodology.

We factor the number and diversity of available online bachelor's and master's programs factors into our inclusion and ranking criteria.

Unless otherwise indicated, data is drawn from the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System and College Scorecard.

1. Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center

Lubbock, Texas



About the school: An independent institution since 1971, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center offers health and medical science-related degrees completely online. The school's master of public health and RN to BSN programs are offered in an accelerated format.

Acceptance rate: Not available

Not available Graduation rate: 92%

92% Price for undergraduate degree: $9,390-$22,230 annually

$9,390-$22,230 annually Price for graduate degree: $9,080-$19,060 annually

$9,080-$19,060 annually Student body population: 5,378

5,378 Student-to-teacher ratio: 7:1

7:1 Number of online bachelor degree programs: Five

Five Number of online master's degree programs: Seven

Seven Avg. SAT range for admitted students: Not available

Not available Minimum GPA: 2.0

2.0 Course delivery method: Asynchronous/synchronous

Accreditation: Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

2. University of North Texas

Denton, Texas



About the school: University of North Texas offers a variety of online degrees at the undergraduate and graduate level, including a well-regarded master's in data analytics. UNT offers four-week micro-courses in data analytics to enhance professional credentials.

Acceptance rate: 84%

84% Graduation rate: 60%

60% Price for undergraduate degree: $12,090-$21,910 annually

$12,090-$21,910 annually Price for graduate degree: $8,260-$15,600 annually

$8,260-$15,600 annually Student body population: 42,441

42,441 Student-to-teacher ratio: 25:1

25:1 Number of online bachelor degree programs: Seven

Seven Number of online master's degree programs: 35

35 Avg. SAT range for admitted students: 1050-1240

1050-1240 Minimum GPA: 2.0

2.0 Course delivery method: Asynchronous/synchronous

Accreditation: University of North Texas is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

3. Texas Tech University

Lubbock, Texas



About the school: A leading public research institution, Texas Tech University features online degrees exploring forward-thinking, sustainable planning topics. Online courses use the Blackboard learning management system.

Acceptance rate: 70%

70% Graduation rate: 62%

62% Price for undergraduate degree: $13,050-$35,320 annually

$13,050-$35,320 annually Price for graduate degree: $9,520-$17,700 annually

$9,520-$17,700 annually Student body population: 40,542

40,542 Student-to-teacher ratio: 21:1

21:1 Number of online bachelor degree programs: 18

18 Number of online master's degree programs: 44

44 Avg. SAT range for admitted students: 1070-1240

1070-1240 Minimum GPA: 2.0

2.0 Course delivery method: Asynchronous/synchronous

Accreditation: Texas Tech University is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

4. University of Texas at Arlington

Arlington, Texas



About the school: Founded in 1895, University of Texas at Arlington currently offers a variety of online degrees, including an online master's in curriculum and instruction, online master's in public administration, and online bachelor's in university studies. Online courses use the Canvas learning management system.

Acceptance rate: 88%

88% Graduation rate: 58%

58% Price for undergraduate degree: $12,880-$30,450 annually

$12,880-$30,450 annually Price for graduate degree: $10,850-$24,000 annually

$10,850-$24,000 annually Student body population: 45,949

45,949 Student-to-teacher ratio: 24:1

24:1 Number of online bachelor degree programs: Seven

Seven Number of online master's degree programs: Nine

Nine Avg. SAT range for admitted students: 1050-1250

1050-1250 Minimum GPA: 2.0

2.0 Course delivery method: Asynchronous/synchronous

Accreditation: University of Texas at Arlington is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

5. University of Houston-Clear Lake

Houston, Texas



About the school: University of Houston-Clear Lake offers practical online degrees for working learners, both in fully online and hybrid formats. The school's fully online degrees include an online master's in software engineering that can be completed in 15 months.

Acceptance rate: 81%

81% Graduation rate: 67%

67% Price for undergraduate degree: $9,010-$22,310 annually

$9,010-$22,310 annually Price for graduate degree: $9,590-$18,990 annually

$9,590-$18,990 annually Student body population: 9,279

9,279 Student-to-teacher ratio: 17:1

17:1 Number of online bachelor degree programs: Three

Three Number of online master's degree programs: 11

11 Avg. SAT range for admitted students: 1000-1170

1000-1170 Minimum GPA: 2.0

2.0 Course delivery method: Asynchronous/synchronous

Accreditation: University of Houston-Clear Lake is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

6. Sam Houston State University

Huntsville, Texas



About the school: Established in 1879 as a teacher training school, Sam Houston University now features a catalog of practical online degrees. The school's innovative online offerings include an online bachelor's in victim studies, online master's in sustainable agriculture and food environment, and online master's in digital forensics.

Acceptance rate: 93%

93% Graduation rate: 60%

60% Price for undergraduate degree: $10,340-$20,130 annually

$10,340-$20,130 annually Price for graduate degree: $8,670-$16,010 annually

$8,670-$16,010 annually Student body population: 21,612

21,612 Student-to-teacher ratio: 20:1

20:1 Number of online bachelor degree programs: 22

22 Number of online master's degree programs: 29

29 Avg. SAT range for admitted students: 970-1120

970-1120 Minimum GPA: 2.0

2.0 Course delivery method: Asynchronous/synchronous

Accreditation: Sam Houston State University is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

7. LeTourneau University

Longview, Texas



About the school: A nondenominational Christian university, LeTourneau University offers quality distance education programs in a variety of disciplines. The online catalog at LeTourneau includes an online MBA, online RN to BSN program, and online master's in clinical mental health counseling.

Acceptance rate: 56%

56% Graduation rate: 51%

51% Price for undergraduate degree: $35,100 annually (average)

$35,100 annually (average) Price for graduate degree: $16,880 annually (average)

$16,880 annually (average) Student body population: 3,209

3,209 Student-to-teacher ratio: 15:1

15:1 Number of online bachelor degree programs: 23

23 Number of online master's degree programs: Nine

Nine Avg. SAT range for admitted students: 1110-1330

1110-1330 Minimum GPA: 2.0

2.0 Course delivery method: Asynchronous/synchronous

Accreditation: LeTourneau University is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

8. The University of Texas at El Paso

El Paso, Texas



About the school: Founded in 1913 as the state's school of mines and metallurgy, the University of Texas at El Paso is a Hispanic-serving institution offering a variety of online undergraduate and graduate degrees, including an online bachelor's in Chicano studies.

Acceptance rate: 100%

100% Graduation rate: 49%

49% Price for undergraduate degree: $11,380-$26,780 annually

$11,380-$26,780 annually Price for graduate degree: $7,200-$16,620 annually

$7,200-$16,620 annually Student body population: 24,003

24,003 Student-to-teacher ratio: 20:1

20:1 Number of online bachelor degree programs: Nine

Nine Number of online master's degree programs: 13

13 Avg. SAT range for admitted students: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Minimum GPA: 2.0

2.0 Course delivery method: Asynchronous/synchronous

Accreditation: The University of Texas at El Paso is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

9. Tarleton State University

Stephenville, Texas



About the school: Established in 1899, Tarleton University was the first to join the Texas A&M University system. Online courses at the school use the Canvas learning system in a mixture of asynchronous and synchronous learning.

Acceptance rate: 58%

58% Graduation rate: 57%

57% Price for undergraduate degree: $8,840-$18,630 annually

$8,840-$18,630 annually Price for graduate degree: $7,670-$15,030 annually

$7,670-$15,030 annually Student body population: 13,995

13,995 Student-to-teacher ratio: 21:1

21:1 Number of online bachelor degree programs: 25

25 Number of online master's degree programs: 19

19 Avg. SAT range for admitted students: 940-1120

940-1120 Minimum GPA: 2.0

2.0 Course delivery method: Asynchronous/synchronous

Accreditation: Tarleton State University is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

10. Dallas Baptist University

Dallas, Texas



About the school: A Baptist-affiliated university since 1898, Dallas Baptist University was the state's first two-year institute of higher education. The school's online catalog includes an online bachelor's in finance, online bachelor's in healthcare management, and online master's in curriculum and instruction.

Acceptance rate: 99%

99% Graduation rate: 55%

55% Price for undergraduate degree: $34,970 annually (average)

$34,970 annually (average) Price for graduate degree: $21,270

$21,270 Student body population: 4,340

4,340 Student-to-teacher ratio: 14:1

14:1 Number of online bachelor degree programs: 23

23 Number of online master's degree programs: 40

40 Avg. SAT range for admitted students: 980-1200

980-1200 Minimum GPA: 2.0

2.0 Course delivery method: Asynchronous/synchronous

Accreditation: Dallas Baptist University is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

In conclusion

If you're curious for more information on online colleges in Texas, feel free to reach out to a recruiter or check out these schools' websites for more information. Each person's pathway to online college is unique, so take your time.

Remember also that rolling admissions policies make it easier than ever to start online college today.