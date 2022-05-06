The best double majors for business students

While a business degree provides a comprehensive business foundation, a double major broadens your knowledge and can give you extra skills employers value.

Your best double major for business management is the one that deepens your understanding of the discipline through specialized coursework in a subset of business. We discuss popular picks below.

How long does it take to double-major?

A double major may not extend your time in college if program requirements overlap significantly. Double-majoring in an aspect of business like accounting, finance, or management often means many core classes count toward both degrees.

Some colleges and universities offer business double majors designed to take only four years. The University of Texas at Dallas, for example, offers a 128-credit hour bachelor of science in global business and marketing, while Chapman University has an accounting and business double major.

However, if your second major has few overlapping courses with your first, you may spend extra semesters in school or take summer classes to complete both.

Best double majors for business

The best double majors for business management build valuable skills and may open lucrative career opportunities.

No one double major meets the needs of every student. Different combinations all have unique advantages to offer. Consider your interests and career goals, and don't discount unusual combinations.

Economics

Why it's a good fit: An economics major pairs well with a business degree because many foundational courses overlap. Double-majoring in business and economics leads to a deeper understanding of resource allocation, wealth, and economic systems worldwide. An economics double major may be a good match if international business appeals to you.

Challenges: An economics major usually means additional classes in statistics and analytics alongside coursework in economic policy. You should be interested in topics like labor, economic development, and government and industry.

Potential careers for double majors: Business analyst, financial advisor, financial manager

Richard Drury/DigitalVision/Getty Images

A second language

Why it's a good fit: Majoring in a second language alongside business is invaluable if you want to work in international business. Knowing multiple languages may open employment opportunities around the world. Spanish, Mandarin Chinese, Arabic, and Hindi rank among the top five spoken languages globally, making any of them a good choice.

Challenges: Learning a language is challenging and gets harder with age. Alongside coursework, a language degree requires practice that can take up significant time. Previous experience in a second language greatly benefits students who choose this double major.

Potential careers for double majors: International business consultant, global operations manager, human resource specialist

Marketing

Why it's a good fit: A marketing degree trains you to brand, advertise, and sell goods and services. As a double major for business, marketing increases your understanding of global marketing techniques, strategy, and research. It also builds data analysis skills.

Challenges: Marketing requires technological savvy, analytical skills, and embracing change. Marketing careers focus on promotion and advertising, which may not match your personal goals. A marketing and business double major may also require travel.

Potential careers for double majors: Marketing manager, market research analyst, brand coordinator

Accounting

Explore What business jobs don't require public speaking? Do you want a high-paying business career without all the verbal presentations? We rounded up business jobs with no public speaking required.

Why it's a good fit: This double major teaches accounting's nitty-gritty details, not just the overview a business major offers. An in-person or online accounting degree equips you to create financial reports, manage revenue, prepare tax documents, and perform audits. Uniting the degrees makes you a valuable part of any business environment.

Challenges: Accounting requires a lot of math and statistics, may seem mundane, and can be stressful as a career due to busy seasons and tight deadlines. Becoming a certified public accountant requires additional coursework and training beyond a bachelor's degree.

Potential careers for double majors: Business accountant, internal auditor, accounting manager

Public relations

Why it's a good fit: A public relations degree emphasizes communication skills alongside research and strategic planning acumen. A double major with public relations prepares you to write and speak appropriately, responsibly, and effectively. You also learn about crisis communication, customer relations, and negotiation — all useful to business environments.

Challenges: Public relations changes rapidly, and a career in the field comes with stress. Working in public relations requires you to have thick skin, take on a visible role within an organization, and speak publicly.

Potential careers for double majors: Customer relations specialist, public relations spokesperson, brand manager

Finance

Why it's a good fit: Double majoring in finance and business builds analytical skills for working with financial reports and documents. A finance degree focuses on organizational and strategic financial management. Additional classes cover investments, corporate finance, and financial modeling and analysis. A double major in finance may serve you well if you want to work in a corporate setting.

Challenges: A finance degree requires coursework in math and statistics alongside classes in accounting and economics. A career in finance may mean working in the corporate world, which might not meet your professional goals.

Potential careers for double majors: Financial analyst, budget analyst, investment banker

Choosing your second major

When choosing a second major, consider:

Your interest in the discipline

Impact on the length of your studies

Potential career opportunities

Preparation for graduate study

If a second major does not match what you need, additional options include a degree specialization or a minor.

Many business management degrees have concentration options to increase your knowledge and skills in one specific area. Some degrees require or allow you to declare a minor.

Neither option means more time in school and both require fewer extra courses. You may be able to complete more than one minor through elective coursework, broadening the scope of your degree.