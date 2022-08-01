12 best business jobs for millennials

10'000 Hours/DigitalVision/Getty Images

What are the best millennial business jobs — especially careers that don't require an additional degree? According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), business and financial occupations will add 750,800 new jobs from 2020-2030.

Millennials can take advantage of these business opportunities by learning which fields fit their skills and offer the best return on investment.

Top in-demand business jobs for millennials in 2022: Our picks

Millennials are reaching their top earning years, according to BLS data. And the business field offers many six-figure career opportunities.

Our list considers median salaries, projected job growth, and degree requirements. While some jobs on the list recommend experience in the field or a master's degree, many hire candidates with a bachelor's degree and little to no prior experience.

So, what are the best millennial business jobs? Our list introduces the high-paying, in-demand fields where millennials can increase their earning potential, often without needing an additional degree. The following jobs are listed alphabetically.

1. Actuary

The median pay for an actuary reached $105,900 annually in 2021. Actuaries typically need a bachelor's degree in an analytical major. Entry-level roles don't typically require any work experience.

The BLS reports much faster than average projected job growth for actuaries, with a 24% increase from 2020-30.

What is an actuary? Actuaries apply math and statistical tools to determine the risk of negative events. They help businesses minimize the cost of risks, particularly in the insurance industry.

Online actuarial science or business courses can prepare actuaries. Professionals also need to pass certification exams. Related professions include statistician.

2. Budget analyst

Budget analysts work in the public and private sectors, analyzing proposed budgets, overseeing spending, and planning for the future. According to BLS data, budget analysts earn a median salary of $79,940. The career path requires a bachelor's degree but no required work experience in a related field.

Some employers prefer to hire candidates with a graduate degree. A business master's degree can provide the finance, management, and accounting experience necessary for jobs as a budget analyst. In the public sector, budget analysts can choose to pursue a certified government financial manager credential.

3. Data analyst

Data analysts use statistical techniques to analyze information. They create reports, data visualizations, and presentations based on their analysis.

While the BLS does not track data analysts, they do provide salary information for two very closely related titles: data scientist and operations research analyst. According to the BLS, data scientists earn a median pay of $100,910, while operations research analysts make $82,360.

Most colleges do not offer a data science major. Data analysts often major in fields like business, statistics, or the social sciences. Online data science bootcamps and courses can help millennials move into data analyst roles.

4. Financial manager

Financial managers benefit from high salaries and strong demand. The field reported median pay of $131,710 in 2021, with much faster than average projected job growth. That translates into an estimated 64,200 new jobs every year.

What do financial managers do? They oversee financial reporting, create long-term plans, and manage investment strategies.

The field requires a bachelor's degree and around five years of experience in finance or a related field. A finance or business management degree provides the necessary analytical skills. Financial managers can pursue voluntary certifications like the chartered financial analyst credential.

5. Logistician

Logisticians, also known as supply chain managers, oversee an organization's purchasing, transportation, and delivery needs. They may specialize in product acquisition, resource allocation, or service development.

Careers in logistics require a bachelor's supply chain management or logistics degree. A business management degree also leads to opportunities as a logistician.

The BLS reports median salaries of $77,030 per year with much faster than average projected job growth. Industry certification helps logisticians break into the field. Entry-level roles don't require prior supply chain experience.

6. Healthcare manager

Healthcare managers, also called healthcare administrators, report six-figure median salaries and much faster than average projected job growth. In healthcare, these managers take on non-clinical responsibilities like overseeing service delivery and budgetary planning.

The BLS projects 51,800 healthcare manager job openings annually from 2020-30. Healthcare managers earn a median pay of $101,340.

A master's degree in healthcare administration helps millennials move into healthcare management roles, which typically require five years or more of experience. Earning an MBA online with a healthcare management concentration can count for several years of professional experience.

7. Human resources manager

Human resources managers oversee benefits, employee relations, and other HR functions at diverse organizations.

Companies in every industry need HR professionals to manage their workforce. And the field reports six-figure salaries. In 2021, the median pay for human resources managers exceeded $126,000.

Most HR management roles require a bachelor's degree plus HR experience. Some employers prefer candidates with a human resources master's degree or an MBA in human resources, which can substitute for several years of professional experience.

Professionals can also pursue HR certifications from organizations like the Society for Human Resource Management. Related fields include compensation and benefits manager.

SEE: Can I get a human resources job without a degree?

8. Labor relations specialist

Labor relations specialists negotiate contracts between unions and management. They recommend policies on labor relations and train management on policies and regulations. Labor relations specialists also ensure that the organization's HR policies match labor contracts.

With today's growing move toward unionization, labor relations specialists play an important role in business. The field reports a median pay of $77,010 per year.

Labor relations specialists typically need a bachelor's degree and less than five years of work experience. A background in human resources or business benefits labor relations specialists. Experience with mediation, labor law, and negotiation also helps.

9. Management analyst

Demand for management analysts and consultants continues to grow. The BLS projects nearly 100,000 management analyst job openings annually from 2020-30. And the field also reports median salaries of $93,000 per year.

Management analysts recommend strategies and improvements to organizations. They focus on reducing costs, eliminating inefficiencies, and growing revenues.

The field requires a bachelor's degree in a field like business or the social sciences. Some employers prefer candidates with an MBA.

Millennials can pursue voluntary certification to demonstrate their skills. The certified management consultant credential, for example, helps candidates stand out.

10. Market research analyst

Marketing is a huge field with crossover job opportunities in advertising, public relations, and communication. Market research analysts need a bachelor's degree in marketing, business, or an analytical field.

The career path does not require prior experience and has a median salary of $63,920 and 22% projected job growth. That means around 96,000 new jobs per year.

While market research analysts earn less than some other jobs on our list of millennial business jobs, the field offers major potential for career growth. With experience, professionals can become marketing managers, a career with a median annual salary of $133,380.

11. Personal financial advisor

A background in finance or accounting helps millennials pursue careers as personal financial advisors. The career path, which offers many opportunities for self-employment, reports a median pay of $94,170 per year.

Personal financial advisors recommend savings and investment strategies for clients. They help clients reach financial goals related to home ownership, retirement, and saving for school. Some personal financial advisors buy and sell stocks for clients.

These roles may require a license from the state. Personal financial advisors can also pursue voluntary certifications such as the certified financial planner credential.

12. Training and development manager

Educators and humanities majors looking to move into business can often find opportunities in training and development. These HR professionals train employees and improve an organization through skills-enhancing programs.

Entry-level roles like training and development specialist prepare professionals for promotions to management levels.

Training and development managers report a median pay of $120,130 per year, with faster than average projected job growth. Managers oversee staff, evaluate training programs, and implement new programs.

A background in instructional design, education, and psychology helps training and development managers. So does training in human resources management and organizational development.

SEE: Entry-level human resources jobs: What are my options?

Salary and job growth data is drawn from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics as of July 26, 2022.