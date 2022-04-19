Top 10 tech jobs for extroverts

Extroverts are a group that tends to be high-energy, outgoing, and attracted to socializing. According to Psychology Today, the majority of Americans are extroverted. While many imagine the information technology field as an introvert haven, great tech jobs for extroverts exist, too.

Often mischaracterized as needy, confrontational, and afraid of being alone, extroverts exist on a spectrum. Read on to learn whether you're an extrovert and what tech occupations best suit them.

Am I an extrovert?

Extroverts typically gain energy from social interactions and high-energy environments. The following are some of the most common tendencies of this personality type:

Sociable

Outgoing

Prefer oral to written communication

Attention-seeker

Large friend groups

Energized by groups and social settings

Most people display some extroverted and some introverted tendencies.

Best work environments for extroverts

The best work environments for extroverts encourage interaction and teamwork. Most extroverts thrive in fast-paced environments and places where they can communicate and collaborate in groups.

While extroverts may find success working remotely, they typically prefer on-location jobs where they can socialize and engage with others. Being alone and isolated can drain extroverts and wear them down over time.

Why tech jobs are actually a great fit for extroverts

Tech jobs are often labeled jobs for loners, but they actually require teamwork.

The best tech jobs for extroverts require professionals to meet with clients, collaborate with other tech professionals, and make presentations to management and stakeholders.

Tech professionals may need to gather information, understand people, and manage other professionals. An extrovert's people skills will serve them well in computer science careers and other tech fields.

Tech jobs for extroverts: Our picks

Here, we highlight tech jobs for extroverts that best complement and use their interests and strengths.

While every individual wants something a little different, these positions have responsibilities and requirements that many extroverts find appealing. The careers are listed alphabetically.

1. Computer systems analyst

Computer systems analysts evaluate computer systems, looking for inefficiencies and upgrade opportunities. They work with tech professionals and management to identify technological needs and challenges.

Analysts may specialize in certain industries or computer systems. They may work with data systems, large IT projects, programming, or networks.

Why extroverts like this job: This job involves communication and collaboration. Computer analysts need to gather information from users and present their findings and suggestions.

2. Digital marketer

Digital marketers manage organizations' digital marketing campaigns. They oversee the search engine optimization strategies, social media accounts, and web and email activities. Marketers also set the goals for campaigns and measure their effectiveness.

Digital marketers may be involved with market research, communications, and user experience designs. These far-reaching professionals collaborate with marketing specialists, web developers, programmers, designers, and management.

Why extroverts like this job: In this job, you'll help organizations attract attention. You'll work with many departments and get to showcase their creativity and knowledge of consumer behaviors.

3. Help desk technician

Help desk technicians provide technical support for network, software, and system problems. They work with users and organizations to diagnose issues, identify solutions, and execute fixes.

These support technicians work with end-users, business clients, and fellow tech professionals. They record user feedback and common problems so management can seek more permanent fixes.

Why extroverts like this job: Extroverts work well in these positions because of the focus on interaction and communication. Help desk technicians need timely and effective customer support skills plus technical expertise.

4. IT project manager

IT project managers oversee an organization's large computer and information technology assignments. They plan projects, including budgeting, scheduling, and staffing. They also work with the clients and management to understand project goals, delegate work to the IT staff, conduct project assessments, and provide updates.

Project managers collaborate with other managers, clients, and information technology professionals.

Why extroverts like this job: You may enjoy this position's hands-on management duties. You'll also need to showcase your leadership, communication, and collaborative strengths.

5. Network administrator

Network administrators manage, monitor, upgrade, and troubleshoot networks for organizations. These professionals also handle the security and optimization of these networks.

These positions may require a network administration degree, which prepares administrators to conduct network technology research and development. Administrators work with management, IT professionals, and users to determine what they need from the systems.

Why extroverts like this job: Extroverts will enjoy network administration's collaborative and hands-on nature. You'll get to assist others, discuss challenges with users, and learn what management needs from their networks.

6. Scrum master

Scrum masters manage IT teams and projects. They plan project details, monitor performance, and coach team members. They also resolve problems that pop up during the development.

Scrum masters apply Agile methodologies, which require regular collaboration with the team and stakeholders. They need to motivate and help improve productivity when necessary.

Why extroverts like this job: Extroverts in this position lean on their leadership, organization, and interpersonal skills. You'll hold regular meetings, provide feedback and coaching to your team, and stay in contact with product owners and management.

7. Tech recruiter

Tech recruiters seek out new tech professionals for organizations. They work with management to identify needs, research potential candidates, and screen applicants. Recruiters may also have a hand in creating job postings and working with candidates throughout the hiring process.

Tech recruiters collaborate with management, communications professionals, and tech candidates.

Why extroverts like this job: Extroverts can thrive in tech recruiter positions using their communication and interpersonal strengths. You may also enjoy meeting new people regularly.

8. Technology sales

Technology sales professionals sell hardware, software, and tech services to organizations and end-users. They learn their product's ins and outs, research potential clients, and meet with consumers to discuss benefits and fit.

Sales professionals collaborate with management, marketing, technology professionals, and consumers. They also pass along feedback from consumers to help improve products, services, and delivery.

Why extroverts like this job: Extroverts can make quality sales professionals because of their sociability and interpersonal strengths. They may also enjoy the dynamic environment and reliance on collaboration.

9. User experience (UX) designers

UX designers manage a digital product's user experience side, studying user needs and designing the product's look and feel. They test usability and the human-computer interface. They may also integrate brand messaging and identity into the design.

UX designers collaborate with other tech designers, developers, and marketing. They also learn from management and end-users.

Why extroverts like this job: UX designers need to understand what end users want from a product and experience. They interact across divisions and teams.

10. Web developer

Web developers design and create websites for people and organizations. They maintain websites, monitor traffic, and create content when needed. They may specialize in back-end or front-end development.

While planning sites, developers work closely with clients, graphic designers, other developers, marketing, and management.

Why extroverts like this job: Extroverts may want to investigate how to become a web developer because the position requires collaboration and customer service skills.

