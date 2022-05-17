Eftpos QR code payment platform finally goes live with Subway as first merchant

Image: Eftpos

Subway has been named as the first merchant to go-live with Eftpos' QR code payments platforms.

The new payments infrastructure will initially be launched at two Subway locations -- one in Sydney and the other Brisbane -- ahead of further rollout plans "across more restaurants in the coming months".

The QR code payments platform, dubbed eQR, will be accessible via Eftpos-owned Beem wallet. Customers will also be able to for a "limited time" load up loyalty rewards with triple SubCard reward dollars.

"Australians have been telling us they want their mobile payments experience to be more valuable, and to cut down on the fumble-factor by unifying and orchestrating what were once a mish mash of separate paper and plastic cards. Eftpos QR payments makes this happen in a simple and elegant way," said Mark Britt, managing director of Digital Plus at Australian Payments Plus, the newly formed firm following the merger between Eftpos, BPay, and NPP Australia.

Eftpos had initially planned to begin rolling out the new consumer payment option before Christmas, but this was delayed due to extended COVID-19 lockdown across the country.

Eftpos completed the first stage of the build of the new QR code payment infrastructure last July, and was trialling it with "several" Australian merchants.

Eftpos previously said that consumer familiarity with QR codes through COVID safe practices would help with the uptake.

Other partners that were previously in line to also help with the rollout of eQR included Commonwealth Bank of Australia, National Australia Bank, Coles, Woolworths, Azupay, and Merchant Warriors.

More Eftpos news