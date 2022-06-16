Samsung Wallet is now available, combines multiple services into one app

Access all of Samsung's digital asset holders in one app. Source: Samsung

Samsung announced Wednesday that, beginning June 16, Samsung Wallet will be available to consumers. The digital wallet will let consumers store and access digital IDs, loyalty cards, and keys. It will also allow them to make payments, among other features yet to come.

Starting tomorrow, Galaxy owners in five markets, including the US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK, can open Samsung Pay or Samsung Pass and follow prompts to integrate with Samsung Wallet. Or they can simply head to the Galaxy Store to download the wallet that way. Eligible Galaxy phones must be Samsung Pay-enabled and be running Android 9 Pie or later.

Additionally, Galaxy owners will be able to store digital car keys and use them with select BMW, Genesis, Hyundai, and Kia models. Consumers can even store boarding passes, beginning with a new partnership between Samsung and Korean Air. The Samsung Wallet will support the usage and storage of official IDs, such as driver's licenses and student IDs, later in the year.

Samsung Wallet also supports seamless integration with Samsung Blockchain Wallet and Samsung Pass. Samsung Blockchain Wallet lets cryptocurrency holders keep an eye on their investments, and it currently supports the holding and exchanging of Bitcoin, Ethereum, ERC20 tokens (Ethereum-based tokens), Tron, TRC10 tokens, and TRC20 tokens.

Samsung Pass stores the user's passwords behind biometric authentication. Samsung Wallet also integrates with SmartThings to allow users to unlock doors.

Everything stored within the Samsung Wallet is protected by the Samsung Knox security platform. Crypto holders will be glad to know there is additional encryption for sensitive data, such as wallet keys and passwords, held within an internal, isolated environment called the Samsung Knox Vault. According to the company, this adds further protection against digital and physical hacking.

User navigation menu within the Samsung Wallet. Source: Samsung

"Samsung Wallet is bringing a new level of everyday convenience to mobile devices with a totally safe and secure environment for storing digital keys, cards, and more," Jeanie Han, EVP and head of Digital Life, MX Business at Samsung Electronics, said in the press release. "As part of our ongoing commitment to open ecosystems, we will continue to expand on the capabilities of Samsung Wallet by working closely with our trusted partners and developers."