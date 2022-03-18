Decentralized NFT platform Centaurus launches ICO sale of $CENT

Centaurus, a newly-formed decentralized NFT platform that enables users to buy, sell, trade, mint, and stake NFTs, announced today that it has issued an initial coin offer (ICO) sale of its utility token "$CENT" which is built on the Binance Smart Chain network.

According to its news release, Centaurus said that its platform "offers a golden opportunity for initial buyers with a bunch of rewards and cross-chain compatibility for all $CENT holders." What that means is that Centaurus users can, with $CENT coins, buy, sell, trade, hold and stake a variety of NFTs, such as art, in-game collectibles, music, photos, and videos, and can do so across a variety of blockchain networks including Aave, Avalanche, Polygon, Solana, and Tezos.

Centaurus also said that its platform provides an "in-built" wallet, designed to make it easy for its users to buy, send, receive and withdraw their $CENT tokens and includes a dashboard that shows assets owned by the user. Security standards and transaction history can also be monitored through the wallet, the company said.

As an added incentive, Centaurus noted that its platform offers a variety of services to increase the $CENT value and also acts as a "lucrative asset," whereby users will have an immutable ownership right, stored in blockchain, for all NFTs in the platform. "The instant liquidity grants more leverage to the users of the Centaurus platform," Centaurus said.

$CENT is a BEP-20 standard token that's built on the Binance Smart Chain network. The BEP-20 standard is similar in design to Ethereum's ERC-20 token standard – regarded as the most popular token standard. BEP-20 tokens are compatible with both ERC-20 and BEP-2 tokens. It's a very flexible standard for developers who can use it in deploying fungible tokens that can be used for a variety of purposes including deploying stablecoins.

$CENT offers staking, yield farming, and governance attributes to its holders because it is based on the Binance Smart Chain network. "Every initial coin holder will reap heftier rewards towards the end of 6-month staking and similarly, a much bigger reward will be provided after the yield farming cycle," Centaurus said. The governance feature gives Centaurus users the ability to contribute ideas for improving the platform, allowing users to vote on the transaction fees, platform policies, and the privilege to access new NFTs.