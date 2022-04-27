If you're always in the air, you may as well earn some money along the way. Flyers who are loyal to American Airlines (AA) have a few ways to accumulate points and miles to save on bag fees and more. Most AA credit cards are offered through Citi, but there are also two cards available via Barclays bank. All AA credit cards require good to excellent credit for approval.
Keep in mind that many of the best AA credit cards can only be achieved through an upgrade from another card. Get in on the ground floor now, and you can work your way toward a card with better benefits and more buying power. Upgrades are earned by crossing certain loyalty point thresholds.
The airline recently changed the way they calculate points, and the process of accruing frequent-flyer points is more streamlined. Cardholders continue to earn miles that can be used to book travel, and they will also earn "loyalty points" that are used to unlock elite flyer status. When you buy merchandise through an American Airlines retail portal online, you may earn one loyalty point for every dollar spent and another loyalty point for every dollar spent on your card. Spending $100 using your AA card would translate to 200 loyalty points.
Buyer's Guide
American Airlines credit cards are offered through banking institutions who have a relationship with the airline. The APR and terms of each card may depend on the bank that grants the credit as well as your creditworthiness. Likewise, your credit limit will depend on your credit score, credit history, and other details.
- Earn 2 AAdvantage® miles for each $1 spent at grocery stores, including grocery delivery services
- Earn 2 AAdvantage® miles for every $1 spent on eligible American Airlines purchases
- Earn 1 AAdvantage® mile for every $1 spent on other purchases
- Earn 2 AAdvantage® miles for each $1 spent at grocery stores, including grocery delivery services
- Earn 2 AAdvantage® miles for every $1 spent on eligible American Airlines purchases
- Earn 1 AAdvantage® mile for every $1 spent on other purchases
This AAdvantage credit card is made available through the airline's relationship with Citi. This card doesn't have an annual fee and allows you to get double the miles for grocery store spending, making it a smart choice for day-to-day spending. You'll even earn two times the points when you use a grocery delivery service.
The card is also good for in-flight discounts on purchases aboard an American Airlines flight, and there are no limits to the number of miles you can earn. There aren't a ton of frills with this card, but it's great for casual travelers who want to earn a few perks while they go about their daily life.
Pros:
No annual fee
Good for daily use
Ability to add another card user
Cons:
Card does not allow you to check free bags
No preferred boarding access
- Earn 2 AAdvantage® miles for every $1 spent at gas stations and restaurants.
- Earn 2 AAdvantage® miles for every $1 spent on eligible American Airlines purchases.
- Earn 2 AAdvantage® miles for every $1 spent at gas stations and restaurants.
- Earn 2 AAdvantage® miles for every $1 spent on eligible American Airlines purchases.
Not only will you earn loyalty points and frequent flyer miles with this AA card, but you get double miles on gas station purchases. So if you're often on the road after your flight, you can continue to earn points as you cruise around in your rental card.
You only have to spend $2,500 in the first three months of having your new card to earn your first mileage reward -- and it's a big one at 50,000 miles. Once your card is associated with your AAdvantage account, you'll get a bag checked for free and preferred boarding. Plus, all foreign transaction fees are waived.
Pros:
Good for earning miles on the road
Up to four travel companions can get a free checked bag
Initial spending bonus available
Cons:
Balance transfer fees apply
Annual fee after the first year
- 2 AAdvantage® miles for every $1 spent on eligible American Airlines purchases
- 1 AAdvantage® miles for every $1 spent on other purchases
- 2 AAdvantage® miles for every $1 spent on eligible American Airlines purchases
- 1 AAdvantage® miles for every $1 spent on other purchases
If you hate waiting in a long customs line when you return from another country, this could be the right card for you. Customers can receive a credit for costs associated with TSA PreCheck and Global Entry every five years. You can also get VIP priority airport screening where applicable.
Perhaps most impressive, however, is that this card grants you access to the American Airlines Admirals Club. The value of this membership alone more than pays for your annual fee. For frequent international travelers, the priority boarding perk and access to a personal travel concierge can translate to a much more relaxing traveling experience.
Pros:
Admirals Club membership included
Up to eight travelers can get a free checked bag on the same reservation
Global Entry credit every five years
Dedicated concierge for domestic and international travel
Cons:
Higher than average annual fee
Not ideal for infrequent travelers
- 2 miles per dollar on eligible American Airlines purchases
- 1 mile per dollar on other purchases
- 2 miles per dollar on eligible American Airlines purchases
- 1 mile per dollar on other purchases
The Aviator credit cards are offered through Barclays. If you cross a minimum spending threshold each year, you can get a companion pass for just $99. Your pass becomes available on the anniversary of your card membership and is valid as long as you keep your account open for 45 days after the anniversary. Needless to say, this can cut down on the cost of a couples trip or getaway with a friend.
In addition to the companion pass benefit, this AA credit card offers a yearly credit for in-flight wi-fi and one free checked bag on domestic flights. You can also get preferred boarding for you and up to four companions. This card is also eligible for travel accident insurance and trip cancelation.
Pros:
Companion travel benefits
Fraud liability protection
Intro APR on balance transfers
Earn double miles on AA purchases
Cons:
Annual fee applies
Balance transfer fee applies
Few international specific benefits
- Earn 2 AAdvantage® miles per $1 spent on eligible American Airlines purchases
- Earn 2 AAdvantage® miles per $1 spent on purchases at telecommunications merchants, cable and satellite providers, car rental merchants and at gas stations*
- Earn 1 AAdvantage® mile per $1 spent on other purchases*
- Earn 2 AAdvantage® miles per $1 spent on eligible American Airlines purchases
- Earn 2 AAdvantage® miles per $1 spent on purchases at telecommunications merchants, cable and satellite providers, car rental merchants and at gas stations*
- Earn 1 AAdvantage® mile per $1 spent on other purchases*
American Airlines also offers a business card from Barclays, but this Citi card has more appealing benefits. They have certainly considered the professionals' specific spending needs, as cardholders earn double miles on everything from gas and car rentals to cable providers. If you charge your business's telecommunications services to this card, you'll also earn double miles on every dollar spent.
This card is eligible for a companion pass for domestic travel after you meet a spending threshold, and the traveler and up to four companions get a free checked bag. For better business expense tracking, this card offers a summary of spending by month, quarter, and year for every cardholder.
Pros:
Access to a 24/7 business assistant for travel arrangements
Individual spending limits available by cardholder
Preferred boarding available
Special offers on popular business software using your card
Cons:
Cash advance fees apply
Annual fee applies after first year
What is the best American Airlines credit card?
For most card users, the Citi® / AAdvantage® Platinum Select® World Elite Mastercard® is the best card. The card offers travel perks that are relevant to most leisure travelers. You'll get the first bag checked for free for multiple travelers on the same reservation, a spending bonus, and one full year with no annual fee to give the card a test run.
Credit Card
Annual Fee
First Bag Free
Double Miles
American Airlines AAdvantage MileUp℠ Mastercard®
No
No
Grocery stores, eligible AA purchases,
Citi / AAdvantage® Platinum Select® World Elite Mastercard®
Yes
Yes
Gas stations, restaurants, eligible AA purchases
Citi / AAdvantage® Executive World Elite Mastercard®
Yes
Yes
Eligible AA purchases
AAdvantage® Aviator® Red World Elite Mastercard®
Yes
Yes
Eligible AA purchases
CitiBusiness® / AAdvantage® Platinum Select® World Elite Mastercard®
Yes
Yes
Gas stations, cable and satellite providers, telecommunications merchants, car rentals, eligible AA purchases
What banks offer American Airlines credit cards?
Citi and Barclays both offer American Airlines credit cards. Citi has four credit cards, each with its own set of terms and associated rewards.Three of Citi's AA credit cards are personal cards, and one is a business card. Barclays offers one personal credit card and one business credit card with American Airlines benefits.
What credit cards give American Airlines points?
There are six unique credit cards for consumer and business use for new cardholders. You can also upgrade your credit card as you earn more loyalty points. For instance, the Aviator® Red MasterCard® may be upgraded to the AAdvantage® Aviator® Silver Mastercard® once you earn enough American Airlines loyalty points.
Is the American Airlines credit card a Mastercard?
Yes, American Airlines credit cards through Citi and Barclays are Mastercard products. These cards are accepted at most retailers and other merchants domestically and internationally.
How can I use the AAdvantage miles I earn with my credit card?
Cardholders can earn miles by using their credit card and by completing flights. When you earn enough miles, you can redeem them for a variety of benefits. You can book flights on American Airlines or on a partner airline to more than 1,000 destinations. Cardholders can also use AAdvantage miles to pay for upgrades, hotels, or an Admirals Club membership.
How did we choose these credit cards?
All American Airlines credit cards require good credit for approval, and your APR will be similar from card to card based on your credit score. However, there are some difference between these credit cards.
Travel perks
Since users of American Airlines credit cards are likely brand loyal to the airline, we looked at which of the airline's associated cards have travel perks for various types of travelers. We made sure to represent casual and frequent travelers and considered both leisure and business travel needs.
Quality of features
Are the perks offered actually useful? Some cards may offer a perk that sounds nice on paper but doesn't actually expedite travel or represent significant savings. We considered cards with perks that make checking bags more affordable, check-in less stressful, traveling in groups more efficient, and more.
Rewards
In addition to travel perks, like a free checked bag or access to the Admirals Club, we considered credit rewards. This includes bonus miles during the initial spending period and credits for specific purchases.
Type of use
Some people use a card for personal spending, while other cardholders are using their credit as a part of their business spending. We paid attention to credit cards that would be beneficial for both personal and professional use.
Which card is the right one for you?
The best American Airlines credit card for your needs depends on where you spend the most and which travel perks you need. Most cards let you check your first bag for free and waive certain fees abroad, but some cards are ideal for casual travelers while others help frequent travelers maximize their miles.
Choose this card...
If you...
American Airlines AAdvantage MileUp℠ Mastercard® credit card
Want to earn miles on groceries and avoid an annual fee
Citi / AAdvantage® Platinum Select® World Elite Mastercard®
Travel often by air and car
Citi / AAdvantage® Executive World Elite Mastercard®
Are an international traveler
AAdvantage® Aviator® Red World Elite Mastercard®
Want to travel with a companion yearly
CitiBusiness / AAdvantage® Platinum Select® World Elite Mastercard®
Are traveling for business and need multiple cardholders
Are there alternative cards worth considering?
If you are interested in a business card with American Airlines perks, you may also want to consider this card:
Join Discussion for: Best American Airlines credit card