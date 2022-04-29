There are a number of excellent credit card options available to you if your credit scores are on the low end of the scoring scale -- or if you have no credit history at all. Each will help you rebuild your credit as you borrow and repay,

Secured credit cards, in general, are among your best bets. A low credit score indicates high credit risk, so the cash deposit you put down guarantees the credit line which lowers the issuer's risk level. However unsecured cards also exist for consumers with bad credit. In exchange for the credit line, they tend to offset their risk level by adding fees.

Each of the credit cards below have flexible credit requirements so you don't need a good credit score to qualify. You won't need to worry about being denied, which would result in an unnecessary hard inquiry landing on your credit report, potentially dragging your scores down even further. Once you have the best credit card for your needs and circumstances, you will enjoy the convenience of safe charging and credit building. Some even offer rewards to sweeten the deal.

Discover it Secured Card Best credit card for bad credit overall Card Highlights Intro Bonus Intro Offer: Unlimited Cashback Match - only from Discover. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you've earned at the end of your first year! There's no minimum spending or maximum rewards. Just a dollar-for-dollar match. APR23.24% Variable Recommended Credit New/Rebuilding Credit Reward Rates Earn 2% cash back at Gas Stations and Restaurants on up to $1,000 in combined purchases each quarter.

Earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases – automatically. Annual Fee$0 Intro Purchase APRN/A Additional Details Intro Balance Transfer APR10.99% for 6 months Balance Transfer Fee 3% intro balance transfer fee, up to 5% fee on future balance transfers (see terms)* Balance Transfer APR23.24% Variable Late Payment Fee None the first time you pay late. After that, up to $40. Foreign Transaction Fees None Rewards & Redemption Details Earn 2% cash back at Gas Stations and Restaurants on up to $1,000 in combined purchases each quarter.

Earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases – automatically. You don't have to sacrifice rewards with the Discover it Secured credit card. Not only are the credit requirements forgiving, but you will be able to earn cash back rewards with every charge you make. Discover also offers a cash back match program that doubles all of the rewards you earned by the end of the first year. Another compelling feature of this card is that Discover automatically reviews your account seven months after opening the account. If you have treated this card responsibly by making all of your payments on time and keeping the balance under control, it will convert into an unsecured credit card. At that stage you will have your security deposit back to use or save, as well having an unsecured credit card without needing to apply for it. Another great feature is that it gives you monthly access to your FICO score. This benefit allows you to track your scoring progress. Use this card the right way, and you can watch these important scores increase over time. Pros No credit score requirement

Cash back rewards

No annual fee

Automatic transition to unsecured card Cons Credit line will be low if your security deposit is low

High APR

Few other perks associated with rewards cards

Credit One Bank Platinum Visa for Rebuilding Credit Best for an unsecured credit line Card Highlights Intro Bonus N/A APR23.99% Variable Recommended Credit Bad Credit Reward Rates Earn 1% cash back rewards on eligible gas, grocery purchases and mobile phone, internet, cable and satellite TV services. Terms apply. Annual Fee$75 for the first year. After that, $99 annually ($8.25 per month) Intro Purchase APRN/A Additional Details Foreign Transaction Fees Either $1 or 3% of each purchase in U.S. dollars, whichever is greater. Rewards & Redemption Details Earn 1% cash back rewards on eligible gas, grocery purchases and mobile phone, internet, cable and satellite TV services. Terms apply. Don't despair if your credit is very damaged; the Credit One Bank Platinum Visa for Rebuilding Credit card was developed with you in mind. Because it is a Visa, the card is accepted almost anywhere in the world (though be careful when using it overseas, as the foreign transaction fees are high). This card will be particularly appealing if you do not have the cash to put down as a security deposit. It is unsecured, so it doesn't require collateral. Although the credit line will be low in the beginning, Credit One has a policy where the bank reviews your account activity and will give you a gradual increase if you use the account appropriately. You will be able to check your Experian credit score for free, too. It also offers a basic rewards program. Depending on what you purchase with the card, you could earn 1% cash back. As long as you keep the balance to zero, this means you can profit a little as you rebuild your credit rating. However, the annual fee is on the high side, and it goes up after the first year. Pros No security deposit required

Gradual credit line increase with positive usage

Cash back rewards Cons Annual fee that increases after the first year

Steep foreign transaction fees

Initial low limit restricts charging power

Capital One Platinum Secured Card Best for low fees Card Highlights Intro Bonus N/A APR26.99% (Variable) Recommended Credit Limited, Bad Reward RatesN/A Annual Fee$0 Intro Purchase APRN/A Additional Details Intro Balance Transfer APRN/A Balance Transfer Fee $0 at this Transfer APR Balance Transfer APR26.99% (Variable) Late Payment Fee Up to $40 Foreign Transaction Fees None Penalty APR None If you're looking for a credit card that has rock bottom fees, the Capital One Platinum Secured Card will be one of your top choices. With no annual fee, balance transfer fee, and foreign transaction fee, you won't pay more than is necessary. Though there is no penalty APR, the APR it starts out with for purchases is definitely on the high side, making it expensive if you were to roll balances over from month to month. A great feature of this card is that the initial credit limit can be higher than your security deposit. For example, if you put down $49 as security, Capital One may provide you with a $200 credit line. The bank will review your account history after six months, and if you have managed the card responsibly, your credit line should increase without needing to add to your security deposit. In addition, you can eventually reclaim your deposit, which will be returned to you as a statement credit. Pros No annual fee

Credit line can be higher than deposit

Easy qualification terms Cons No rewards program

High APR

Petal 1 Visa Credit Card Best for people without a traditional credit score Card Highlights Intro Bonus N/A APR20.24%-29.74% (Variable) Recommended Credit Fair/Bad Reward RatesN/A Annual Fee$0 Intro Purchase APRN/A Additional Details Balance Transfer Fee N/A Late Payment Fee Up to $29 for first late payment, $40 for second late payment. Foreign Transaction Fees None It can be frustrating to prove that you are a good risk when you do not have an established credit score. If you know you have the means and capability to handle an unsecured credit card, the Petal 1 Visa Credit Card can be an attractive option. Rather than relying on the FICO Score and similar scoring methods as a qualification requirement, it will use a "cash score" that is derived from alternative data, such as the amount of money held in your deposit accounts and how you manage your bills. This card doesn't charge an annual fee, which is rare for an unsecured card given to people without a proven credit history. But this doesn't mean that the card issuer is totally off the history grid. The company will supply information about your account to the three major credit bureaus, so you will build your credit as you use the card, thus creating a traditional credit history and rating. Your credit line may automatically increase in as few as six months, too. While you will not be charged an annual fee, be aware that the card's regular APR spans from relatively low to unusually high. Still, if you keep the balance very low or at zero, you can come out ahead by earning some cash back rewards when you use the card at certain merchants with the company's "Petal Perks" program. Pros No annual fee

No security deposit required

Relatively high starting credit line Cons APR can be very high

Limited rewards

Navy Federal nRewards Secured Credit Card Best for credit union members seeking a path to unsecured credit Card Highlights Intro Bonus N/A APR18.00% (Variable) Recommended Credit Poor Credit Reward Rates 1X point per dollar spent Annual Fee$0 Intro Purchase APRN/A Additional Details Balance Transfer APR18.00% (Variable) Late Payment Fee $20.00 Foreign Transaction Fees None Penalty APR 18.00% Rewards & Redemption Details 1X point per dollar spent If you qualify for membership into the Navy Federal Credit Union and want a secured card with exceptionally low fees, a healthy rewards program, and a direct path to an unsecured credit card, the Navy FCU nRewards Secured Credit Card is an amazing option. You don't need a high credit score to qualify. Just join the credit union with a small minimum deposit. Like many secured credit cards, the credit line you get will match your initial deposit. However, when you demonstrate that you can use the card well, in just three months the credit limit may exceed your deposit. After six months of paying on time and maintaining a low or no revolving balance, you will be eligible for the unsecured version of the card without having to apply for it -- and your deposit will be returned to you. Other benefits of this card include a low APR and no annual or foreign transactions fees, making this a very inexpensive product. As you charge, you will earn points that you can redeem for cash, gift cards, and merchandise. Pros Low APR

No annual or foreign transaction fees

Raised credit limit in three months

Converts to unsecured card in six months Cons Must become a credit union member

Cash deposit required

What's the best credit card for bad credit? The Discover it Secured credit card is the best card for bad credit because it combines the best of all worlds. You can qualify with a low credit score, can earn impressive rewards as you charge, and won't be charged excessive fees. After seven months of responsible use, it converts to an unsecured card -- and you'll get your deposit back. You will also receive free access to your FICO Score on a monthly basis, allowing you to track your progress with the most widely used credit score.

Credit Cards for Bad Credit Main Features Discover it Secured Credit Card Secured credit card

Cash back rewards



No annual fee

Credit One Bank Platinum Visa for Rebuilding Credit Unsecured credit card

Credit line increases with responsible usage



High annual fee

Capital One Platinum Secured Credit Card Secured credit card

No annual fee



No rewards

Petal 1 Visa Credit Card Unsecured credit card

Non-traditional credit qualification



Comparatively high starting credit line

Navy Federal nRewards Secured Credit Card Credit union membership required

Credit line raised and converts to unsecured card quickly



Low APR



Which one is the right credit card for you? After reviewing all of the card options presented, landing on one can still be confusing. To help you decide: If you can tie up a few hundred (or more) dollars for a period of time, a secured credit card may be the best option. In exchange, you may get lower fees and a better rewards program.

If you don't have or want to set the funds aside, go for an unsecured card. In exchange you may pay higher fees and not have the same (or any) rewards program.



If you want to track credit scoring progress, look for a card that gives you access to credit scores



If you can become a credit union member, look for their credit cards that were designed for members with bad credit, since they can have preferable terms.



If you know you are a good credit risk but have no credit history proving that you are, look for a card that uses non-traditional qualification methods.



Is bad credit the same as no credit? For credit qualification purposes, bad credit and no credit are similar. Bad credit means that you have had credit problems in the past, such as missed payments, high debt compared to credit card limits, and accounts that have gone into collections. Based on your behavior, you appear to be a risky borrower. No credit, on the other hand, means you have not used credit products that show up on your credit report. Credit scoring companies have no information to put into their risk scoring models. Therefore credit issuers don't know if you are a good credit risk, which makes you a risky borrower.

Do secured credit cards show up as "secured" on my credit report? No. If you get a secured credit card, you will see that it is reported to the credit bureaus just as a credit card account. It will list such information as the date it was granted, the credit line, the current balance, and your payment history. The fact that you have a secured card will not be included in your credit scores.

How long should I keep the credit card I opened when my credit was bad? For credit scoring purposes, a credit card that you've had and used for a number of years is positive. If the card has low fees and converts to an unsecured card, you may want to keep it, as it will benefit your scores. However, if you want your deposit back and the fees are too high for your liking, you can apply for a better credit card when your scores are higher. After you are approved, you may want to close the card you opened when your scores were nonexistent or very low. As long as you use your new card responsibly, your scores should bounce back from any point loss you would have experienced after closing the old card.

How did we choose these credit cards? To compile the best credit cards for people with bad credit, we looked for credit cards that did not not require high credit scores. We then selected the accounts that have benefits, such as rewards programs and the ability to have the card transition into an unsecured card after a time period of positive use. All the cards would also have to report to the three major credit bureaus, so the user could create positive credit histories.