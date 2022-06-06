/>
The best entertainment credit cards: Save on everything from travel to concerts

What is the best credit card for entertainment? The Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards credit card is the best, thanks to a generous rewards structure and favorable credit terms.
lena-borrelli-author.jpg
Written by Lena Borrelli, Contributing Writer on
Reviewed by Marc Wojno
Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card
Best credit card for entertainment
View now View now
Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express
Best for streaming
View now View now
Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card
Best for dining
View now View now
Citi Custom Cash℠ Card
Best for live entertainment
View now View now
U.S. Bank Cash+® Visa Signature® Card
Best for movies
View now View now

At the end of a long week, it comes time to take a load off and release the stress from the past five days. But when it comes to being entertained -- be it going for a night out on the town or staying home and streaming a movie -- you can't use just any credit card to take advantage of the best perks. You need the right card for entertainment expenses -- one that is made to give you the rewards you need. 

Before you schedule your next weekend activity, consider one of these best credit cards for entertainment.

Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card

Best credit card for entertainment
Card Highlights
Intro BonusEarn a one-time $200 cash bonus after you spend $500 on purchases within the first 3 months from account opening
APR15.24% - 25.24% (Variable)
Recommended CreditExcellent, Good
Reward Rates
  • Earn 8% cash back on Capital One Entertainment purchases and tickets at Vivid Seats
  • Earn unlimited 5% cash back on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel, where you'll get Capital One's best prices on thousands of trip options. Terms apply
  • Earn unlimited 3% cash back on dining, entertainment, popular streaming services and at grocery stores (excluding superstores like Walmart® and Target®)
  • Earn 1% on all other purchases
Annual Fee$0
Intro Purchase APR0% intro on purchases for 15 months
Additional Details
Rewards & Redemption Details

The SavorOne Rewards Credit Card from Capital One skips the confusing rewards structures and instead offers a flat rate system. There is unlimited 3% cash back, allowing you to earn on purchases for dining and groceries as well as entertainment and streaming. All other purchases earn 1% on rewards. Entertainment perks are also generous, with 8% cash back on tickets booked through Vivid Seats, plus 8% cash back on Capital One Entertainment purchases with exclusive access and cardholder perks. There is also unlimited 5% cash back on hotels and rental cars when you book through Capital One Travel.

No annual fee applies, nor are there any foreign transaction fees. Rewards never expire, either, so you can cash them in as you see fit. You have the option to redeem your rewards via Amazon or PayPal. You can also benefit from access to exclusive reservations at restaurants and tickets.

Pros

Cons

  • Bonus rewards for dining

  • Intro APR

  • No annual or foreign transaction fee

  • High APR

  • Excellent credit required

View now

Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express

Best for streaming
See Rates and Fees | Terms Apply
Card Highlights
Intro BonusEarn a $300 statement credit after you spend $3,000 in purchases on your new Card within the first 6 months.
APR14.74% - 24.74% Variable
Recommended CreditExcellent/Good
Reward Rates
  • 6% Cash Back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in purchases (then 1%)
  • 6% Cash Back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions
  • 3% Cash Back on transit including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more
  • 3% Cash Back at U.S. gas stations
  • 1% Cash Back on other purchases
Annual Fee$0 introductory annual fee for the first year, then $95.
Intro Purchase APR0% on purchases for 12 months
Additional Details
Rewards & Redemption Details

The Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express takes care of your most basic need, giving you 6% Cash Back on your grocery purchases at US supermarkets, up to $6,000. Perks also include 6% cashback on streaming subscriptions, 3% back at US gas stations and transit, and 1% on all other purchases. There is no annual fee for the first year, but you will owe a $95 fee for every year thereafter.

Amex allows you to buy your bigger purchases now and pay them off later with the Buy Now, Pay Later Plan It® program. It makes those more expensive items attainable, allowing you to get what you need when you need it with the ability to pay it off slowly over time. You also receive access to other card perks, like $120 back on Equinox+ annual memberships.

Pros

Cons

  • Intro APR

  • Excellent rewards rate

  • Bonus categories

  • Spending caps apply

  • Annual fee

Terms apply to American Express benefits and offers. Enrollment may be required for select American Express benefits and offers. Visit americanexpress.com to learn more.
View now

Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card

Best for dining
Card Highlights
Intro BonusEarn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®.
APR16.74% - 23.74% Variable
Recommended CreditExcellent/Good
Reward Rates
  • 5x on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
  • 3x on dining.
  • 2x on all other travel purchases, plus more.
Annual Fee$95
Intro Purchase APRN/A
Additional Details
Rewards & Redemption Details

The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card offers 5x the points on Chase Ultimate Rewards® travel and 3x the points on dining, takeout, and delivery, plus 3x the points on online grocery purchases. For your globetrotting, you will receive 2x points for travel and 1x the points on other purchases. You will also enjoy a $50 Annual Ultimate Rewards Hotel Credit. 

When it comes time for redemption, Chase offers its Pay Yourself Back program to give you an extra 25% in rotating categories when you redeem your credits for statement credits. You can also choose the My Chase Plan® to break up purchases of more than $100 into more manageable monthly payments. The APR is higher than some of the other cards, however, and there is a pesky annual fee in the amount of $95 each year. 

Pros

Cons

  • Generous rewards structure 

  • 1:1 rewards rate

  • Introductory offer

  • No introductory APR

  • Must book through Chase for most travel rewards

View now

Citi Custom Cash℠ Card

Best for live entertainment
Card Highlights
Intro BonusEarn $200 in cash back after you spend $750 on purchases in the first 3 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.
APR14.74% - 24.74% (Variable)
Recommended CreditExcellent, Good
Reward Rates
  • Earn 5% cash back on purchases in your top eligible spend category each billing cycle, up to the first $500 spent, 1% cash back thereafter.
  • Earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.
Annual Fee$0
Intro Purchase APR0% for 15 months on purchases
Additional Details
Rewards & Redemption Details

The Citi Custom Cash℠ Card works on rotating categories for its best rewards, giving you 5% cash back on select categories, up to $500, before switching to a flat 1% fee thereafter. The category changes based on your own purchasing habits, including expenses at places like restaurants, gas stations, grocery stores, and drug stores. You can even earn on your live entertainment purchases.  

All other purchases receive an unlimited 1% cash back on your other purchases. You will also enjoy a 0% introductory APR for the first 15 months on both your purchases and balance transfers. 

Cash back is issued via ThankYou® Points, but you have the option to redeem them however you like, with options for statement credits, direct deposit, or check. You also can redeem your points for travel, gift cards, and even Amazon.com for simple and flexible redemption. There is no annual fee to discount your earnings, so you can put your money where it is best served.

Pros

Cons

  • Intro APR

  • Special bonus categories

  • No annual fee

  • Low normal rewards rate

  • Must have good credit

View now

U.S. Bank Cash+® Visa Signature® Card

Best for movies
Card Highlights
Intro BonusNew! $200 bonus after spending $1,000 in eligible purchases within the first 120 days of account opening.
APR14.74% - 24.74% (Variable)
Recommended CreditExcellent/Good Credit
Reward Rates
  • 5% cash back on your first $2,000 in eligible net purchases each quarter on the combined two categories you choose.
  • 2% cash back on your choice on one everyday category, like Gas Stations, Grocery Stores or Restaurants
  • 1% cash back on all other eligible net purchases.
Annual Fee$0
Intro Purchase APR 0% Intro APR on purchases for the first 15 billing cycles.
Additional Details
Rewards & Redemption Details

The U.S. Bank Cash+® Visa Signature® Card lets you choose the categories in which you earn, giving you 5% cash back on your first $2,000 in purchases each quarter. You can also earn 5% cash back on your travel, but you must book all of your travel -- including air, hotel, or car reservations -- through the Rewards Travel Center to help you save on your trip. You will also receive 2% cash back on a single category of popular purchases, like gas stations, EV charging stations, grocery stores, and restaurants. All other purchases earn a straightforward 1% cash back rate. 

When it comes time to redeem your rewards, you have a few options, including a statement credit or rewards card. If you have a U.S. Bank account, you also have the option of a direct deposit into your checking or savings account. There is no annual fee with this card, and it comes with a 0% introductory APR for both your purchases and balance transfers for your first 15 billing cycles. 

Pros

Cons

  • Intro offer

  • Dual categories for extra rewards

  • No annual fee

  • Limited quarterly bonus

  • Restricted redemption options 

View now

What is the best credit card for entertainment?

The Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards credit card thanks to a generous rewards structure and favorable credit terms. Here's how all of the cards on this list compare:

Product

APR

Credit 

Annual fee

Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express

14.74% - 24.74%

Good, Excellent

$0 first year, $95 thereafter

Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card

15.24% - 25.24%

Excellent

$0 

Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card

16.74%– 23.74%

Good, Excellent

$95

Citi Custom Cash℠ Card

14.74% - 24.74%

Good, Excellent

$0

U.S. Bank Cash+® Visa Signature® Card

14.74% - 24.74%

Good, Excellent

$0

How did we choose these credit cards?

In our search for the best credit cards for entertainment, there are several factors we considered: 

  • APR: How much you pay in interest is always a concern. We looked for competitive rates, so you do not have to waste your precious dollars on a high interest rate.

  • Fees: Certain fees often apply to credit cards, like annual fees and fees for foreign transactions. Each credit card comes with a fee schedule that you can use to gauge fees and expenses.

  • Rewards: The rewards are often the best part of a credit card, so we prioritized reward benefits when searching for the best entertainment credit cards.

  • Introductory offer: By the same token, what about those enticing introductory offers? We consider those in our search to ensure you receive the most benefits possible from each card.

  • Credit score: Your credit score is a key factor when applying for a credit card, with many cards typically requiring good credit for a rewards credit card.

Which credit card is the right one for you?

With so many credit cards to choose from, it can feel overwhelming to sort through them all. Here are some expert recommendations to help:

Choose this product...

If you...

Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express

Want your entertainment right at home

Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card

Like to dine out

Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card

Want to travel

Citi Custom Cash℠ Card

Want to attend live shows

U.S. Bank Cash+® Visa Signature® Card

Love movies and TV

Why should you get an entertainment credit card?

An entertainment credit card can offer valuable perks, such as cash back, special rewards, and even exclusive access to special events. A credit card for entertainment is designed to make life a little more fun.

What credit card companies issue credit cards for entertainment?

Many credit card companies offer credit cards for entertainment because it is a popular perk. These companies include: American Express, Capital One, Citi, and U.S. Bank.

Are there alternative credit cards worth considering?

In our search for the best entertainment credit cards, we found several options that offer attractive perks. These are some of the cards that almost made our list for the best credit cards for entertainment.

Chase Sapphire Reserve: A great pick for international travel

 View now at Chase

Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card: When you prefer sports and theme parks

 View now at Capital One

The Platinum Card® from American Express: Access to exclusive experiences

 View now at American Express

Credit Cards


Show Comments

