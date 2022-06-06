At the end of a long week, it comes time to take a load off and release the stress from the past five days. But when it comes to being entertained -- be it going for a night out on the town or staying home and streaming a movie -- you can't use just any credit card to take advantage of the best perks. You need the right card for entertainment expenses -- one that is made to give you the rewards you need.
Before you schedule your next weekend activity, consider one of these best credit cards for entertainment.
The SavorOne Rewards Credit Card from Capital One skips the confusing rewards structures and instead offers a flat rate system. There is unlimited 3% cash back, allowing you to earn on purchases for dining and groceries as well as entertainment and streaming. All other purchases earn 1% on rewards. Entertainment perks are also generous, with 8% cash back on tickets booked through Vivid Seats, plus 8% cash back on Capital One Entertainment purchases with exclusive access and cardholder perks. There is also unlimited 5% cash back on hotels and rental cars when you book through Capital One Travel.
No annual fee applies, nor are there any foreign transaction fees. Rewards never expire, either, so you can cash them in as you see fit. You have the option to redeem your rewards via Amazon or PayPal. You can also benefit from access to exclusive reservations at restaurants and tickets.
Pros
Cons
The Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express takes care of your most basic need, giving you 6% Cash Back on your grocery purchases at US supermarkets, up to $6,000. Perks also include 6% cashback on streaming subscriptions, 3% back at US gas stations and transit, and 1% on all other purchases. There is no annual fee for the first year, but you will owe a $95 fee for every year thereafter.
Amex allows you to buy your bigger purchases now and pay them off later with the Buy Now, Pay Later Plan It® program. It makes those more expensive items attainable, allowing you to get what you need when you need it with the ability to pay it off slowly over time. You also receive access to other card perks, like $120 back on Equinox+ annual memberships.
Pros
Cons
The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card offers 5x the points on Chase Ultimate Rewards® travel and 3x the points on dining, takeout, and delivery, plus 3x the points on online grocery purchases. For your globetrotting, you will receive 2x points for travel and 1x the points on other purchases. You will also enjoy a $50 Annual Ultimate Rewards Hotel Credit.
When it comes time for redemption, Chase offers its Pay Yourself Back program to give you an extra 25% in rotating categories when you redeem your credits for statement credits. You can also choose the My Chase Plan® to break up purchases of more than $100 into more manageable monthly payments. The APR is higher than some of the other cards, however, and there is a pesky annual fee in the amount of $95 each year.
Pros
Cons
The Citi Custom Cash℠ Card works on rotating categories for its best rewards, giving you 5% cash back on select categories, up to $500, before switching to a flat 1% fee thereafter. The category changes based on your own purchasing habits, including expenses at places like restaurants, gas stations, grocery stores, and drug stores. You can even earn on your live entertainment purchases.
All other purchases receive an unlimited 1% cash back on your other purchases. You will also enjoy a 0% introductory APR for the first 15 months on both your purchases and balance transfers.
Cash back is issued via ThankYou® Points, but you have the option to redeem them however you like, with options for statement credits, direct deposit, or check. You also can redeem your points for travel, gift cards, and even Amazon.com for simple and flexible redemption. There is no annual fee to discount your earnings, so you can put your money where it is best served.
Pros
Cons
The U.S. Bank Cash+® Visa Signature® Card lets you choose the categories in which you earn, giving you 5% cash back on your first $2,000 in purchases each quarter. You can also earn 5% cash back on your travel, but you must book all of your travel -- including air, hotel, or car reservations -- through the Rewards Travel Center to help you save on your trip. You will also receive 2% cash back on a single category of popular purchases, like gas stations, EV charging stations, grocery stores, and restaurants. All other purchases earn a straightforward 1% cash back rate.
When it comes time to redeem your rewards, you have a few options, including a statement credit or rewards card. If you have a U.S. Bank account, you also have the option of a direct deposit into your checking or savings account. There is no annual fee with this card, and it comes with a 0% introductory APR for both your purchases and balance transfers for your first 15 billing cycles.
Pros
Cons
The Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards credit card thanks to a generous rewards structure and favorable credit terms. Here's how all of the cards on this list compare:
Product
APR
Credit
Annual fee
14.74% - 24.74%
Good, Excellent
$0 first year, $95 thereafter
Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card
15.24% - 25.24%
Excellent
$0
16.74%– 23.74%
Good, Excellent
$95
Citi Custom Cash℠ Card
14.74% - 24.74%
Good, Excellent
$0
U.S. Bank Cash+® Visa Signature® Card
14.74% - 24.74%
Good, Excellent
$0
In our search for the best credit cards for entertainment, there are several factors we considered:
APR: How much you pay in interest is always a concern. We looked for competitive rates, so you do not have to waste your precious dollars on a high interest rate.
Fees: Certain fees often apply to credit cards, like annual fees and fees for foreign transactions. Each credit card comes with a fee schedule that you can use to gauge fees and expenses.
Rewards: The rewards are often the best part of a credit card, so we prioritized reward benefits when searching for the best entertainment credit cards.
Introductory offer: By the same token, what about those enticing introductory offers? We consider those in our search to ensure you receive the most benefits possible from each card.
Credit score: Your credit score is a key factor when applying for a credit card, with many cards typically requiring good credit for a rewards credit card.
With so many credit cards to choose from, it can feel overwhelming to sort through them all. Here are some expert recommendations to help:
Choose this product...
If you...
Want your entertainment right at home
Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card
Like to dine out
Want to travel
Citi Custom Cash℠ Card
Want to attend live shows
U.S. Bank Cash+® Visa Signature® Card
Love movies and TV
An entertainment credit card can offer valuable perks, such as cash back, special rewards, and even exclusive access to special events. A credit card for entertainment is designed to make life a little more fun.
Many credit card companies offer credit cards for entertainment because it is a popular perk. These companies include: American Express, Capital One, Citi, and U.S. Bank.
In our search for the best entertainment credit cards, we found several options that offer attractive perks. These are some of the cards that almost made our list for the best credit cards for entertainment.