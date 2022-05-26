/>
X
The 5 best low-interest credit cards: Which is right for you?

What is the best low-interest credit card? The Wells Fargo Reflect Card receives our top pick. We compared features like interest rate, rewards, intro offer, and fees to come up with our top choice as well as some other honorable mentions.
lena-borrelli-author.jpg
Written by Lena Borrelli, Contributing Writer on
Wells Fargo Reflect℠ Card
Best low-interest credit card overall
Chase Freedom Unlimited®
Best low-interest credit card for benefits
Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card
Best for balance transfers
U.S. Bank Visa® Platinum Card
Best low-interest credit card for intro APR
Credit cards today can carry some pretty steep interest rates, especially if you have bad credit or carry a large balance from month to month. That is not to say that all credit cards rack up interest. We scour the market to find not only the best credit card low interest rates, not just for purchases, but for balance transfers, too. 

In our survey of today's best low interest credit cards, the Wells Fargo Reflect℠ Card tops our list, but these are the other picks that also made our list of the best low interest credit cards.

Wells Fargo Reflect℠ Card

Best low-interest credit card overall
Card Highlights
Intro BonusN/A
APR13.74% - 25.74% Variable APR
Recommended CreditExcellent, Good
Reward Rates N/A
Annual Fee$0
Intro Purchase APR0% intro APR for up to 21 months from account opening
Additional Details

With no annual fee, the Wells Fargo Reflect℠ Card boasts a 0% introductory APR lasting 18 months for eligible purchases and balance transfers. However, if you make timely payments and show responsible use, you could extend your 0% APR for another three months for a total of 21 months overall. For the first 120 days, you also receive a smaller balance transfer fee that is the greater of $5 or 3%, but after 120 days, the percentage increases to 5 percent. There are also other protections built in, such as up to $600 in cell phone protection when you use your Reflect card to pay your bill. If you hit a snag on the road, 24/7 roadside dispatch is available for towing, locksmith, and other emergency roadside services. It is just another way that the Wells Fargo Reflect Card saves you money. 

Pros

Cons

  • No annual fee
  • Generous APR extension period
  • Added Wells Fargo protections
  • No regular rewards
  • Foreign transaction fee
Chase Freedom Unlimited®

Best low-interest credit card for benefits
Card Highlights
Intro BonusIntro Offer: Earn an additional 1.5% cash back on everything you buy (on up to $20,000 spent in the first year) - worth up to $300 cash back!
APR15.24% to 23.99% Variable
Recommended CreditExcellent/Good
Reward Rates
  • Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards®, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more;
  • 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service
  • 1.5% on all other purchases
Annual Fee$0
Intro Purchase APR0% Intro APR on Purchases for 15 months
Additional Details
Rewards & Redemption Details

The Chase Freedom Unlimited® Card starts off strong with a $200 bonus when you spend $500 within the first three months of having the card. There is also a 0% introductory APR lasting the first 15 months on both purchases and balance transfers. That is far from all, however. This card actually delivers the rewards of regular credit cards with a strong cash back program designed to save you money. You earn 5% on gas station purchases up to $6,000 in your first year. You also receive 5% off travel purchases through Chase Ultimate Rewards, 3% off dining, and 3% off drug store purchases with 1.5% off all other purchases. Plus, rotating categories mean you can get up to $1,500 each month when you activate bonus categories, such as gas station and grocery store purchases. Cash back never expires, and there is no minimum required for redemption. Most notably, however, are all of the extra benefits, like extended warranty protection, credit score and identity restoration, auto rental collision coverage, and travel insurance. 

Pros

Cons

  • Introductory APR
  • Regular rewards apply
  • No annual fee
  • Must have good credit
  • High fees
Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card

Best for balance transfers
Card Highlights
Intro BonusN/A
APR14.49% - 24.49% (Variable)
Recommended CreditExcellent, Good
Reward Rates N/A
Annual Fee$0
Intro Purchase APR0% for 12 months on Purchases
Additional Details

The Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card gives an introductory offer with 0% intro APR on balance transfers for the first 21 months after you make your first balance transfer. It is significantly longer than many other cards, giving you more time to enjoy the introductory period. For purchases, you also receive a 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening. There is no annual fee, either. For support, there is 24/7 customer service with automatic account alerts and custom Identity Theft services with built-in fraud protection. Citi even lets you choose your payment due date to work best with your finances each month. You can also benefit from special entertainment perks like exclusive presales and experiences.

Pros

Cons

  • Long introductory APR period 
  • Multiple benefits
  • Flexible payment options
  • Excellent credit required
  • No regular rewards
Discover it® Cash Back

Best low-interest credit card for rotating categories

Like the Chase Freedom Unlimited card, the Discover it® Cash Back offers an excellent rewards system to keep you earning while you spend. Discover offers rotating categories, giving you 5% cash back on quarterly picks like grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, and even Amazon.com and PayPal purchases, up to the quarterly maximum. Discover even publishes its rewards system upfront for easier planning, such as 5% off gas and Target purchases in June and December's 5% off Amazon.com and digital wallet purchases. You also receive 1% cash back on all other purchases, which are automatically loaded to your account, with dollar-for-dollar unlimited Cash Back matching for your first-year spending. There also is no annual fee, and you get 0% intro APR for your first 15 months on purchases and balance transfer with a 3% Intro Balance Transfer Fee through August 10, 2022. 

Pros

Cons

  • Attractive cash back rewards
  • No foreign transaction fees
  • No annual fee
  • Spending caps apply
  • Rotating categories are not for everyone

U.S. Bank Visa® Platinum Card

Best low-interest credit card for intro APR
Card Highlights
Intro BonusN/A
APR15.24% - 25.24% (Variable)
Recommended CreditExcellent/Good
Reward Rates N/A
Annual Fee$0
Intro Purchase APR0% for 20 billing cycles on purchases
Additional Details

The U.S. Bank Visa® Platinum Card presents a 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for your first 24 billing cycles, one of the longest introductory periods available today. There is also a special program called the U.S. Bank ExtendPay™ Plan, which allows you to break up those large purchases into fixed monthly payments that are more manageable for your budget. Like Citi, you can also choose your own payment date for an added convenience. Also included is built-in fraud protection with free credit score monitoring exclusively for U.S. Bank customers. You even get automatic cell phone protection when you pay your bill with your Platinum Card.

Pros

Cons

  • Impressive intro APR period
  • No penalty APR
  • Added bonus categories
  • No bonus rewards
  • Must have good credit
What is the best low-interest credit card?

Wells Fargo Reflect card is the best low-interest credit card.

Credit card

APR

Recommended Credit

Introductory APR

Wells Fargo Reflect℠ Card

13.74% to 25.74% variable

Good, Excellent

0% intro APR for first 18 months on eligible purchases and balance transfers 

Intro APR extension up to 21 months with on-time minimum payments

Chase Freedom Unlimited®

15.24% - 23.99% variable

Good, Excellent

0% intro APR for first 15 months on purchases and balance transfers

Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card

14.49% to 24.49% variable

Excellent

0% on purchases for first 12 months

0% for 21 months from date of first transfer on balance transfers made within first 4 months 

Discover it® Cash Back

12.24% to 23.24% variable

Fair, Good, Excellent

0% intro APR 

0% intro balance transfer APR for first 15 months through August 10, 2022

U.S. Bank Visa® Platinum Card

15.24% to 25.24%

Good, Excellent

0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for first 24 billing cycles

Which is the right card for you?

With so many cards to choose from, it can be difficult to discern the best low interest credit card for your needs. Before you make a decision, here are some considerations.

Choose this product...

If you want...

Wells Fargo Reflect℠ Card

A well-rounded card with 0% APR

Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card

An intro 0% APR on balance transfers

Chase Freedom Unlimited®

Diverse benefits

Discover it® Cash Back

Rewards across the board

U.S. Bank Visa® Platinum Card

A longer running APR

How did we choose these products?

To find the best low interest credit cards, we study a number of factors that can help you find the right card for your needs.

  • Interest rate: A card's APR is critical because it tells you how much interest you will pay on your purchases. The lower the APR, the more you save. 

  • Rewards: Many low interest credit cards also offer special rewards, like cash back on purchases. You can also earn extra cash for certain categories like gas or dining, which can quickly save you money on your monthly expenses.

  • Intro offer: Several low interest credit cards may extend an introductory offer, like a longer 0% APR or cash back for certain purchases.   

  • Fees: Be sure to consider other fees that may apply to your credit card, such as annual fees, foreign transaction fees, and both an APR and fee for balance transfers. 

What is a low interest credit card?

A low interest credit card is one that carries a lower APR than other cards, thus charging you lower interest and saving you money.

Why should I consider the best credit cards with low interest?

Not only do low interest credit cards save you money with a lower APR, but you can also cash in on several other valuable perks like cash back on certain purchases or an extended 0% introductory period. Many cards also carry fraud and identity theft protection with round-the-clock customer service.  

What is the best credit card for low interest?

The best credit card for low interest is the Wells Fargo Reflect℠ Card for its competitive APR, generous rewards, and reasonable credit qualifications. However, the other low interest credit cards on our list are worthy of a look, as they may be a better fit for your needs. 

Are there alternative cards worth considering?

In our search for the best low interest credit cards, we found many great options that work for specialized audiences. 

While you are shopping for credit cards, consider our top picks for the best credit cards for small business, the best rewards credit cards, and the best credit cards with no annual fee.

