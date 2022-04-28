Why you can trust ZDNet
The 6 best small business credit cards: Which one is right for your SMB?

The best credit cards for small businesses offer excellent spending rewards, generous terms, and other perks.

When you're expanding a small business, you want financial tools that can help you grow, provide flexibility, and reward you for your spending. And these days, there are more options than ever for small business credit cards to do exactly those things.

But with all the options available, it can be challenging to choose the right card for your business. Is it better to go with travel rewards, or would you prefer a cashback credit card? Should you focus on the  annual fee? The interest rate?

This list breaks down some of the best small business credit cards to help you find the right card for your business, no matter your needs.

American Express Blue Business Cash™ Card

Best for no annual fee

See Rates and Fees | Terms Apply
American Express Blue Business Cash™ Card
Card Highlights
Intro BonusEarn a $250 statement credit after you make $3,000 in purchases on your Card in your first 3 months.
APR13.49% - 21.49% Variable
Recommended Credit Excellent/Good
Reward Rates
  • Earn 2% cash back on all eligible purchases on up to $50,000 per calendar year, then 1%. Cash back earned is automatically credited to your statement.
  • 1% cash back on all eligible purchases after spending $50,000 per calendar year.
Annual FeeNo annual fee
Intro Purchase APR0% on purchases for 12 months from date of account opening
Additional Details
Rewards & Redemption Details

The American Express Blue Business Cash™ Card is one of the most popular business credit cards on the market. When you apply for this card, you'll enjoy a 0% introductory APR on purchases for 12 months from account opening (then 13.49% - 21.49% variable APR), as well as a $250 statement credit when you spend $3,000 on your card in the first three months.

As far as ongoing rewards, this card offers 2% cashback on eligible purchases up to $50,000 each year. Once you exceed $50,000, you'll earn 1% cashback on the rest of your purchases for the year. When you earn cashback, it's automatically applied as a statement credit.

Pros:

  • Generous welcome bonus and cashback rewards

  • 0% introductory APR on purchases for 12 months 

  • Expanded buying power to spend above your credit limit

Cons: 

  • $50,000 yearly spending cap on 2% cashback

  • Foreign transaction fees

Terms apply to American Express benefits and offers. Enrollment may be required for select American Express benefits and offers. Visit americanexpress.com to learn more.

View now

Chase Ink Business Cash® Credit Card

Best for bonus categories

Chase Ink Business Cash® Credit Card
Card Highlights
Intro BonusEarn $750 bonus cash back after you spend $7,500 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening
APR13.49% - 19.49% Variable
Recommended Credit Good, Excellent
Reward Rates
  • Earn 5% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at office supply stores and on internet, cable and phone services each account anniversary year
  • Earn 2% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at gas stations and restaurants each account anniversary year
  • Earn 1% cash back on all other card purchases with no limit to the amount you can earn
Annual Fee$0
Intro Purchase APR0% Intro APR on Purchases for 12 months
Additional Details
Rewards & Redemption Details

The Chase Ink Business Cash card is one of a handful of popular business credit cards that Chase offers. When you sign up for this card, you'll get a 0% introductory APR on purchases for the first year after opening the card (and between 13.49% and 19.49% variable rate after that). You'll also have access to a new cardmember offer of $750 cashback when you spend $7,500 on purchases in the first three months.

The Ink Business Cash offers ongoing 5% cashback on the first $25,000 you spend on office supplies, internet, cable, and phone services. You'll also earn 2% cashback on the first $25,000 you spend at gas stations and restaurants. Finally, you'll earn 1% cashback on all other purchases.

Pros:

  • Generous new cardmember offer

  • 0% introductory APR for the first 12 months

  • High cashback on office supplies and telecommunications

Cons: 

  • $25,000 spending cap on bonus categories

  • Low rewards on all other spending

  • Foreign transaction fees

View now

Capital One Spark Cash Plus

Best for flat-rate rewards

Capital One Spark Cash Plus
Card Highlights
Intro BonusEarn up to a $1,000 cash bonus; $500 once you spend $5,000 in the first 3 months, and $500 once you spend $50,000 in the first 6 months of account opening
APRN/A
Recommended Credit Excellent, Good
Reward Rates
  • Earn unlimited 2% cash back on every purchase, everywhere—with no limits or category restrictions
Annual Fee$150
Intro Purchase APRN/A
Additional Details
Rewards & Redemption Details

The Capital One Spark Cash Plus card is a flat-rate rewards card that offers excellent cashback on your spending. When you sign up for the card, you'll get a $1,000 cash bonus — $500 when you spend $5,000 in the first three months and $500 when you spend $50,000 in the first six months. 

As for ongoing rewards, the Spark Cash Plus offers 2% cashback on all of your purchases, without spending limits or category restrictions. You'll also earn a $200 annual cash bonus each year that you spend $200,000 or more.

One unique feature about the Spark Cash Plus card is that it's a pay-in-full card, meaning you can't carry a balance. Capital One requires that you pay the card off each month or be charged a 2.99% monthly late fee. As a result, this card may not be well suited to small businesses that want to use a credit card to finance a larger purchase over a longer period.

Pros:

  • High welcome bonus and annual spending bonus

  • Generous flat-rate rewards

  • No foreign transaction fees

Cons: 

  • Annual fee

  • Must be paid in full each month

  • Requires excellent credit

View now

The Business Platinum Card® from American Express

Best for business travel

See Rates and Fees | Terms Apply
The Business Platinum Card® from American Express
Card Highlights
Intro BonusWelcome Offer: Earn 120,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $15,000 on eligible purchases with your Card within the first 3 months of Card Membership.
APR14.49% - 22.49% Variable
Recommended Credit Good, Excellent
Reward Rates
  • Get 5X Membership Rewards® points on flights and prepaid hotels on amextravel.com
  • Earn 1.5X points on eligible purchases at US construction material & hardware suppliers, electronic goods retailers and software & cloud system providers, and shipping providers, as well as on purchases of $5,000 or more everywhere else, on up to $2 million of these purchases per calendar year
  • 1X points for each dollar you spend on eligible purchases.
Annual Fee$695
Intro Purchase APRSee Pay Over Time APR
Additional Details
Rewards & Redemption Details

The Business Platinum Card® from American Express is a premium card for small businesses. When you apply right now, you'll get 120,000 membership points when you spend $15,000 on eligible purchases in the first three months of card membership. This is higher than the card's normal 100,000 membership point bonus.

As far as online rewards, the card offers 5X points on flights and prepaid hotels that you book through AmexTravel.com. You'll also get 1.5X points on eligible purchases of $5,000 or more (cap applies) and 1X points on all other purchases throughout the year.

Pros:

  • Lots of premium travel perks

  • Higher rewards points on travel and large purchases

  • Large 120,000 point welcome bonus

Cons: 

  • Annual fee

  • Limited rewards on everyday spending

  • Can't carry a balance on smaller purchases

  • No 0% introductory APR

Terms apply to American Express benefits and offers. Enrollment may be required for select American Express benefits and offers. Visit americanexpress.com to learn more.

View now

Chase Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card

Best for sign-up bonus

Chase Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card
Card Highlights
Intro BonusEarn 100k bonus points after you spend $15,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $1,000 cash back or $1,250 toward travel when redeemed through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
APR16.24% to 21.24% Variable
Recommended Credit Good, Excellent
Reward Rates
  • Earn 3 points per $1 on the first $150,000 spent on travel and select business categories each account anniversary year
  • Earn 1 point per $1 on all other purchases–with no limit to the amount you can earn
Annual Fee$95
Intro Purchase APRN/A
Additional Details
Rewards & Redemption Details

The Chase Ink Business Preferred credit card is well-known for its outstanding welcome bonus. When you sign up for the card, you'll earn 100,000 points when you spend $15,000 in the first three months. And thanks to Chase's flexible rewards redemption and Chase Ultimate Rewards travel portal, those points can be worth between $1,000 and $1,250 depending on how you choose to redeem them.

The Ink Business Preferred offers 3X points per dollar on the first $150,000 you spend each year on shipping, social media and search engine advertising, internet, cable, phone, and travel. You'll also earn 1X points per dollar on all other spending, as well as spending in the bonus categories above $150,000.

Pros:

  • High new cardmember bonus

  • Flexible reward redemption 

  • High rewards in bonus categories

Cons: 

  • Annual fee

  • No 0% introductory APR

  • Spending cap on rewards bonus categories

View now

American Express® Business Gold Card

Best for flexible rewards

See Rates and Fees | Terms Apply
American Express® Business Gold Card
Card Highlights
Intro BonusWelcome Offer: Earn 70,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $10,000 on eligible purchases with the Business Gold Card within the first 3 months of Card Membership.*
APR14.49% - 22.49% Variable
Recommended Credit Excellent/Good
Reward Rates
  • Get 4X Membership Rewards® points on the 2 select categories where your business spent the most each month.
  • 1X is earned for other purchases. **
Annual Fee$295
Intro Purchase APRN/A
Additional Details
Rewards & Redemption Details

The American Express® Business Gold Card offers flexible rewards so that all card members can benefit from their spending. When you apply for the card, you're eligible for a 70,000 rewards points welcome offer when you spend $10,000 on eligible purchases in your first three months on card membership.

The benefit of the Business Gold Card is that it offers 4X points per dollar in two bonus categories, but the bonus categories are entirely dependent on your spending. The categories that will earn the 4X points per dollar are those that you spend the most money in, and the 4X reward only works up to $150,000 total each calendar year. After that, you'll earn 1X point for every dollar in those categories. For all other spending categories, you'll earn 1X point per dollar.

Pros:

  • High rewards in your highest spending categories

  • Extra travel perks

  • No foreign transaction fees (see rates & fees)

Cons: 

  • Annual fee

  • No 0% introductory APR

  • Can't carry a balance on smaller purchases

Terms apply to American Express benefits and offers. Enrollment may be required for select American Express benefits and offers. Visit americanexpress.com to learn more.

View now

How did we choose these cards?

With so many small business credit cards on the market, it can be difficult to choose the right card -- or even narrow it down to a handful. When looking for the best credit cards for small businesses, we primarily considered the rewards that business owners can earn for their spending. We also considered factors such as additional perks, business features, fees, interest rates, and more. 

Ultimately, our goal was to find the credit cards that best reward business owners for their spending, while including more premium cards with other perks that business owners will appreciate.

Which card is the right one for me?

Wondering which small business credit card is right for you? Start by paying attention to your spending. Plenty of business credit cards on the market reward business owners for spending in certain categories. If you do a lot of business spending in those categories that reward card holders, then those might be cards to consider.

It's also important to consider other perks and features that are important to you. For example, some business credit cards offer many travel perks and make it easy to redeem your credit card rewards for travel. Those cards are well-suited to businesses that spend a lot on travel expenses.

Finally, it's important to consider characteristics such as annual fees, interest rates, and credit requirements. If you're considering many different cards at once, those features may help you make your final decision.

Are there alternative cards worth considering?

The credit cards on our list are some of the top small business credit cards on the market, but they certainly aren't the only ones. There's an endless number of cards available to people who are building a small business and need a credit card to help. Some of the other top cards on the market include:

  • Chase Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card

  • The Blue Business® Plus Credit Card from American Express

  • Capital One Spark Miles for Business

  • Bank of America Business Advantage Travel Rewards World Mastercard

  • The Plum Card® from American Express

What credit score do you need for a small business credit card?

Most small business credit cards require a good or excellent credit score to qualify, but there are some available to borrowers with fair or bad credit.

Do small business credit cards affect your personal credit score?

If you don't have sufficient business credit, you may be required to use your personal credit to guarantee the card. But in most cases, the card issuer will only report your spending to your business credit report, not your personal credit report.

