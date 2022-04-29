If you're a frequent Southwest Airlines flier, a Southwest Airlines credit card may be for you. You can earn points on everyday purchases, which are multiplied when you spend money on Southwest, transit and commuting, and certain utilities. Each card has its own set of additional benefits that could be valuable, depending on your travel preferences. Southwest Airlines also has business credit cards, so business owners can reap the benefits of their preferred airline on business purchases.

Here are the best credit cards available today:

Southwest Rapid Rewards® Priority Credit Card Best Southwest Airlines credit card overall Card Highlights Intro Bonus Earn 40,000 bonus points after spending $1,000 on purchases in the first 3 months. APR16.24% to 23.24% Variable Recommended Credit Excellent/Good Reward Rates Earn 3X points on Southwest® purchases.

Earn 2X points on local transit and commuting, including rideshare.

Earn 2X points on internet, cable, phone services, and select streaming. Of all Southwest Airlines credit cards, the Southwest Rapid Rewards Priority card offers the most benefits for air travelers, though it has a $149 annual fee. You save 25% on inflight purchases, are eligible for four annual upgraded boardings if available, and receive $75 in Southwest travel credits per year. With this card, points earned can help you gain A-list status, which gives priority boarding and check-in and same-day standby status. The Priority credit card gives you multiple ways to amplify your purchases and gain points faster. All purchases earn at least 1 point per dollar spent. Hotel and car rental partners; local transit and commuting; and streaming, internet, cable, and phone bills earn 2 points. All Southwest purchases earn 3 points per dollar spent. Every year on your Cardmember anniversary, you'll also receive 7,500 points. Pros 7,500 anniversary points annually

No foreign transaction fee

$75 annual Southwest credit

Earn points to get A-list faster

Earn 3 points for every dollar spent on Southwest Cons High annual fee

No intro APR

No additional intro bonus points

Requires good or excellent credit for approval

Southwest Rapid Rewards® Premier Credit Card Best value for non-frequent fliers Card Highlights Intro Bonus Earn 40,000 bonus points after spending $1,000 on purchases in the first 3 months. APR16.24% to 23.24% Variable Recommended Credit Excellent/Good Reward Rates Earn 3X points on Southwest® purchases.

Earn 2X points on local transit and commuting, including rideshare.

Earn 2X points on internet, cable, phone services, and select streaming. If you don't fly often but still prefer Southwest Airlines, the Southwest Rapid Rewards Premier card may be a good fit. With a $99 annual fee, it comes with the same intro bonus as the Priority credit card. You'll also earn the same rewards points in multiple categories and have no foreign transaction fees. The Premier credit card earns 6,000 points annually on your Cardmember anniversary and is eligible for unlimited tier qualifying points to reach A-list status. Purchases made inflight get 25% cashback and Premier credit cardholders get two EarlyBird Check-Ins per year. Pros Earn the same bonus points as the Priority card

Earn 3 points on Southwest purchases

6,000 annual anniversary points

No foreign transaction fee

Unlimited TPQs Cons High APR

$99 annual fee

No Southwest travel credit

Not eligible for Upgraded Boardings

Southwest Rapid Rewards® Plus Credit Card Best for domestic air travelers Card Highlights Intro Bonus Earn 40,000 bonus points after spending $1,000 on purchases in the first 3 months. APR16.24% to 23.24% Variable Recommended Credit Excellent/Good Reward Rates Earn 2X points on Southwest® purchases.

Earn 2 points per $1 spent on Southwest® purchases.

Earn 2X points on internet, cable, phone services, and select streaming.

Earn 1 point for every $1 spent on all other purchases. If you prefer domestic air travel to foreign air travel, the Southwest Rapid Rewards Plus Credit Card may be a better fit. This card has a 3% foreign transaction fee, which can add up when you fly internationally. However, it has the lowest annual fee of the Southwest Rapid Rewards credit cards at $69 per year. This card also has the same intro bonus and category multipliers, but only earns 2 points per dollar spent on Southwest purchases. Each year, cardholders receive 3,000 anniversary points in their Rapid Rewards account. The Plus card is not eligible for tier qualifying points, so you may not get to A-list status as fast as you would with the Premier or Priority credit cards. But you'll still earn 25% cashback when making inflight purchases and get two EarlyBird Check-Ins each year the card remains active. Pros Earn 40,000 intro bonus points with $1,000 spend in 90 days

Low annual fee

Multiply points in several categories

3,000 anniversary points per year

Travel and purchase protection benefits Cons 3% foreign transaction fee

Blackout dates on reward travel

Not eligible for TPQs

No intro APR

No higher points tier for Southwest purchases

Southwest Rapid Rewards® Performance Business Credit Card Best for established businesses Card Highlights Intro Bonus Earn 80,000 points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months. APR16.24% to 23.24% Variable Recommended Credit Excellent/Good Reward Rates Earn 4X points on Southwest® purchases.

Earn 3X points on Rapid Rewards® hotel and car partners.

Earn 2X points on rideshare.

Earn 2X points on social media and search engine advertising, internet, cable, and phone services.

Earn 80,000 points for intro bonus

Multiple points per dollar in several categories

Credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck

No blackout dates when redeeming travel points

Earn 9,000 annual anniversary points Cons High annual fee

High initial spend for intro bonus

No intro APR

5% balance transfer fee

Southwest Rapid Rewards® Premier Business Credit Card Best for new business owners Card Highlights Intro Bonus Earn 60,000 points after you spend $3,000 on purchases in the first 3 months your account is open. APR16.24% to 23.24% Variable Recommended Credit Excellent Credit Reward Rates Earn 3X points on Southwest Airlines® purchases.

Earn 2X points on Rapid Rewards® hotel and car partners.

Earn 2X points on rideshare.

Earn 60,000 intro bonus points

Lower annual fee than Performance Business card

Earn tier qualifying points towards A-list status

Up to $500 statement credit for points transfer

Earn 6,000 annual anniversary points Cons No intro APR

Good or excellent credit for approval

No application fee credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck

Points not multiplied for social media and search engine advertising

No inflight Wi-Fi credits

What is the best Southwest Airlines credit card? The Southwest Rapid Rewards Priority card is ZDNet's top pick because it offers an annual travel credit, upgraded boardings, and unlimited tier qualifying points on everyday spending.

Which card is the right credit card for you? To find the right credit card for you, consider what you want the card to do for you. For instance, if you want to travel cheaply, a rewards card that earns points towards flights, hotels, and rental cars may be a good choice. If you prefer a specific airline or hotel, getting a branded credit card, like a Southwest Rapid Rewards card, may offer better rewards than a general card, like the Chase Sapphire Preferred. When choosing a credit card, you should evaluate the details before applying. Consider the annual fee, APR, bonus earning requirements, and other benefits to find the card that best fits your needs. If you want a Southwest card with a low annual fee, the Southwest Rapid Rewards Plus card is your best choice. But if you want to reap the most rewards and don't qualify for a business card, the Southwest Rapid Rewards Priority card may be a better choice. You can also check your credit score and history to determine what credit card you are most likely to be approved for. The better your credit score, the more credit card options you'll have. But you can still get approved for a credit card if you have poor credit or are rebuilding your credit.

Is a Southwest Airlines credit card a good option? A Southwest Airlines credit card is a good option if you like to travel by airplane and prefer Southwest Airlines. With a Southwest card, you can earn points on everyday purchases to get free flights and other rewards. A Southwest card can also provide purchase and travel protection, like auto rental collision damage waivers, lost luggage reimbursement, baggage delay insurance, and extended warranty protection.

What is the highest bonus for a Southwest Airlines credit card? The highest bonus for a Southwest Airlines credit card right now is on the Southwest Rapid Rewards Performance Business credit card. If you spend $5,000 within the first 90 days on purchases, you'll earn 80,000 points. For non-business owners, each of the Southwest Rapid Rewards credit cards earns 40,000 once you spend $1,000 in the first 90 days of opening the card.

What will 40,000 Southwest points get you? With a Southwest Rapid Rewards card, 40,000 points will get you A-list status, which automatically reserves you and your passengers faster boarding in the A group. Since this tier status only needs 35,000 qualifying points for eligibility, you'd still have 5,000 points left over. You can also use 40,000 Southwest points to redeem gift cards, merchandise, rental cars, hotel stays, and Cardmember experiences. Point redemption value varies by reward type.

Is it hard to get approved for a Chase Southwest Airlines credit card? A Chase Southwest Airlines credit card is not hard to get if you have good or excellent credit. The higher your credit score, the better your chances are of getting approved for a Chase Southwest card. To increase your chances of getting a card, make sure to pay all your bills on time, keep your debt-to-income ratio low, and avoid applying for too many cards in a short time period.

How did we choose these credit cards? To find the best Southwest Airlines credit cards, we compared several features: APR: The APR is the annual percentage rate, or the amount of interest you will pay on purchases. This amount varies by card and your credit history and score. Some credit cards will offer a low or 0% introductory APR for a certain length of time when you are approved for a card.

The APR is the annual percentage rate, or the amount of interest you will pay on purchases. This amount varies by card and your credit history and score. Some credit cards will offer a low or 0% introductory APR for a certain length of time when you are approved for a card. Benefits and rewards: The benefits and rewards you can earn (or are already included) with a credit card vary widely by issuer and card type. Some cards earn cash back, while others earn points you can use towards travel, gas, groceries, and other purchases.



The benefits and rewards you can earn (or are already included) with a credit card vary widely by issuer and card type. Some cards earn cash back, while others earn points you can use towards travel, gas, groceries, and other purchases. Fees: Credit card companies will often charge fees as a condition of using the card for purchases. The most common credit card fees are an annual fee, billed yearly to your account as long as it remains active, and a foreign transaction fee, which is a percentage of the cost of a purchase made in a foreign country. Fee schedules vary by card and company, so be sure to review them before choosing a credit card.



Credit card companies will often charge fees as a condition of using the card for purchases. The most common credit card fees are an annual fee, billed yearly to your account as long as it remains active, and a foreign transaction fee, which is a percentage of the cost of a purchase made in a foreign country. Fee schedules vary by card and company, so be sure to review them before choosing a credit card. Introductory bonus: An introductory bonus is an incentive or group of incentives a card issuer offers when you're approved for the card. Southwest Airlines credit cards offer bonus points if you spend a certain amount within a few months of opening the card.

