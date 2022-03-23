Best US Bank credit card 2022: Which is right for you?

US Bank has a credit card for every need. If you're looking to build your credit, earn cashback bonuses on everyday purchases, or wrack up points when you travel, you can find an option best suited for you.

Here is a look at some of the best US Bank credit cards.

US Bank Altitude Go Visa Signature Best for the avid diner Card Highlights Intro Bonus Intro Offer: Earn 20,000 bonus points when you spend $1,000 in eligible purchases within the first 90 days of account opening. APR15.24% - 24.24% (Variable) Recommended Credit Good/Excellent Reward Rates 4X points on dining, takeout, and restaurant delivery.

2X points on streaming services.

2X points at grocery stores, grocery delivery, gas stations, and EV charging stations

1X point on all other eligible purchases. Annual Fee$0 Intro Purchase APR0% for 12 billing cycles on purchases Additional Details Intro Balance Transfer APR0% for 12 billing cycles on balance transfers Balance Transfer Fee Either 3% of the amount of each transfer or $5 minimum, whichever is greater Balance Transfer APR15.24% - 24.24% (Variable) Foreign Transaction Fees N/A Rewards & Redemption Details 4X points on dining, takeout, and restaurant delivery.

2X points on streaming services.

2X points at grocery stores, grocery delivery, gas stations, and EV charging stations

1X point on all other eligible purchases. This card is a juggernaut of rewards for the avid diner. When you open the card and charge $1,000 within the first 90 days, you earn 20,000 points (a $200 value). You'll also four times the points on every dollar spent on restaurant purchases -- it includes dine-in, takeout, or delivery. Moreover, earn double the points on grocery store purchases, gas, grocery delivery, streaming services, and purchases made at EV charging stations. The rest of your purchases earn one point. Best of all, there are no point caps. You can redeem your points any time through the US Bank website for gift cards, merchandise, travel rewards, etc. And, you receive an annual streaming bonus of $15 you can use on Netflix, Apple TV, and other services. Your card comes with no annual fees or charges for foreign transactions. And when you open an account, you'll enjoy a 0% introductory APR for the first 12 months on purchases and balance transfers. Pros No annual fees

You earn four times the points on every dollar spent on restaurant purchases

No point caps

You earn 20,000 points (akin to $200) when you charge $1,000 within 90 days of account opening

0% introductory APR on purchases and balance transfers

You gain an annual bonus of $15 for streaming purchases

Maximize points by using your card online with over 1,100 retailers Cons It doesn't offer elevated bonus points on entertainment purchases

US Bank Cash+ Visa Secured Best for rebuilding/building your credit Card Highlights Intro Bonus N/A APRN/A Recommended Credit No Credit History Reward Rates 5% cash back on your first $2,000 in combined eligible purchases each quarter in two categories you choose

5% cash back on prepaid air, hotel and car reservations booked directly in the Rewards Travel Center

2% cash back on eligible purchases in your choice of one everyday category (like gas stations and EV charging stations, grocery stores and restaurants)

1% cash back on all other eligible purchases Annual FeeN/A Intro Purchase APRN/A Rewards & Redemption Details 5% cash back on your first $2,000 in combined eligible purchases each quarter in two categories you choose

5% cash back on prepaid air, hotel and car reservations booked directly in the Rewards Travel Center

2% cash back on eligible purchases in your choice of one everyday category (like gas stations and EV charging stations, grocery stores and restaurants)

1% cash back on all other eligible purchases Secured credit cards are a wise way to get your foot in the door to build your credit score. This secured card offering from US Bank not only achieves this, but it also offers you generous cashback incentives. You'll earn 5% back on purchases made on airline tickets, car rental, or hotel reservations when you make them through the Travel Center. The card also gives you a choice to maximize rewards. Choose one everyday category like grocery stores, gas stations, or restaurants to earn 2 % back. And for every other purchase, you'll earn 1%. You can cash out these rewards in the form of a statement credit, a direct deposit to your USbank account, or a cash card. Most importantly, you can set your credit limit. How it works is you make a deposit that becomes your credit line. US Bank holds this deposit in a savings account as collateral. Over time, US Bank might convert your card to the US Bank Cash+ Visa Signature card with responsible use and payment history. Pros No annual fees

You set your credit limit with your deposit ($300-$5,000)

Choose the due date

Earn 5% back on travel purchases, 2% back on one category of your choice, and 1% back on everything else (with no rewards limit)

Redeem points for statement credit or have them deposited into your US Bank account

US Bank might upgrade your card with responsible use Cons You won't receive an intro bonus APR

The deposit requirement is higher than other secured credit cards (the Capital One Platinum Secured offers deposits from as low as $49)

US Bank Altitude Connect Visa Signature Best for travel rewards with a low annual fee Card Highlights Intro Bonus Intro Offer: Earn 50,000 bonus points when you spend $2,000 in eligible purchases within the first 120 days of account opening. APR16.24% - 24.24% (Variable) Recommended Credit Excellent/Good Reward Rates 4X points on travel, gas stations, and EV charging stations.

2X points on streaming services.

2X points at grocery stores, grocery delivery, and dining.

1X point on all other eligible purchases. Annual Fee$0 introductory annual fee for the first 12 months, After that $95 Intro Purchase APRN/A Additional Details Balance Transfer Fee Either 3% of the amount of each transfer or $5 minimum, whichever is greater Balance Transfer APR16.24% - 24.24% (Variable) Foreign Transaction Fees N/A Rewards & Redemption Details 4X points on travel, gas stations, and EV charging stations.

2X points on streaming services.

2X points at grocery stores, grocery delivery, and dining.

1X point on all other eligible purchases. Take to the skies and reap the rewards with this card. Upon opening an account, you can earn 50,000 points ($500 value) when you charge $2,000 in the first 120 days. You'll also earn five times the points on rental cars and hotels when you make reservations with the Altitude Rewards Center. Moreover, earn four times the points on gas stations and EV purchases. And two times the points on grocery stores, dining, streaming, and grocery delivery. All other purchases earn you one point for every buck spent. You can redeem these points for cashback travel rewards, merchandise, and much more. Further, receive a $100 statement credit every four years to offset the costs of Global Entry or TSA PreCheck. And you'll receive a $30 bonus annually you can use for streaming services like Hulu, Netflix, and more. Overall, this card packs a lot of rewards, making it well worth the $95 annual fee. And with no foreign transaction fees, you can enjoy traveling overseas without worrying about incurring additional expenses. Pros Earn five times the points on airline travel and car rentals

Gain 50,000 points when you charge $2,000 in the first 120 days of opening the account

Receive a $100 statement credit every four years for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck

No foreign transaction fees

Gain four times the points on every dollar spent on gas

There are no point caps or expiration Cons $95 annual fee (though if you use the card often for travel, you'll offset this cost)

US Bank Visa Platinum Best for balance transfers Card Highlights Intro Bonus N/A APR14.74% - 24.74% (Variable) Recommended Credit Excellent/Good Reward RatesN/A Annual Fee$0 Intro Purchase APR0% for 20 billing cycles on purchases Additional Details Intro Balance Transfer APR0% for 20 billing cycles on balance transfers Balance Transfer Fee Either 3% of the amount of each transfer or $5 minimum, whichever is greater Balance Transfer APR14.74% - 24.74% (Variable) Foreign Transaction Fees 2% of each foreign purchase transaction or foreign ATM advance transaction in U.S. Dollars. 3% of each foreign purchase transaction or foreign ATM advance transaction in a Foreign Currency This card comes with the ultimate introductory offer: you'll have 0% APR on purchases and balance transfers for the first 20 months. It gives you the wiggle room to finance large purchases or transfer credit card balances and pay them off quicker. Moreover, the card comes with no annual fees, and you can check your credit score anytime you need to. That said, you do not receive the cashback incentives other cards on this list have. Therefore, it is a great tool to have to pay down debt quicker due to the generous introductory incentives, but it's a standard credit card after the intro promotion. Pros No annual fees

0% APR for the first 20 months on purchases and balance transfers

You can keep tabs on your credit score for free

The card offers digital wallet capabilities Cons The APR of 14.49%-19.99% could be high depending on which end of the spectrum you fall

There are no cash incentives for using the card like other options making this list

US Bank Cash+ Visa Signature Best for flexible rewards status Card Highlights Intro Bonus Earn a $200 rewards bonus after you apply online and spend $1,000 in eligible purchases within the first 120 days of account opening. APR13.99% - 23.99%* (Variable) Recommended Credit Excellent/Good Credit Reward Rates 5% cash back on your first $2,000 in eligible net purchases each quarter on the combined two categories you choose.

2% cash back on your choice on one everyday category, like Gas Stations, Grocery Stores or Restaurants

1% cash back on all other eligible net purchases. Annual Fee$0* Intro Purchase APR0%* intro on purchases for 15 billing cycles Additional Details Intro Balance Transfer APR0%* intro on BTs for 15 billing cycles Balance Transfer Fee Either 3% of the amount of each transfer or $5 minimum, whichever is greater. Balance Transfer APR13.99% - 23.99%* (Variable) Late Payment Fee Up to $40 Foreign Transaction Fees 2% of each foreign purchase transaction or foreign ATM advance transaction in U.S. Dollars 3% of each foreign purchase transaction or foreign ATM advance transaction in a Foreign Currency Rewards & Redemption Details 5% cash back on your first $2,000 in eligible net purchases each quarter on the combined two categories you choose.

2% cash back on your choice on one everyday category, like Gas Stations, Grocery Stores or Restaurants

1% cash back on all other eligible net purchases. With this card, you receive your pick of two categories and receive 5% back on the first $2,000 charged every quarter. These categories include fast food, streaming, cellular services, electronic stores, department stores, and much more. You'll also earn 5% back on purchases made on travel (airline, car rental, and hotel) through the Travel Rewards Center. Moreover, you'll gain 2% cashback on an everyday category. It can involve grocery stores, gas stations, even EV charging stations. The choice is yours. And you'll earn 1% back on all other purchases. The card allows you to maximize your rewards by giving you a $200 bonus when you charge at least $1,000 within the first 120 days of the account opening. And to make things even more enticing, you'll earn a low introductory rate of 0% APR on balance transfers and purchases for the first 15 months. Overall, this card wields many cashback rewards. Pros You can choose two categories to earn 5% back on the first $2,000 charged every quarter

You also earn 5% back on travel through US Bank's rewards hub, 2% on one everyday category, and 1% back on all otter purchases

Earn a $200 bonus when you charge $1,000 within the first 120 days of opening the account

No annual fee

0% introductory APR for the first 15 months on purchases and balance transfers

You can redeem cashback incentives for statement credit, a deposit into your US Bank account, or receive a rewards card (it works like a gift card) Cons You might prefer a simpler rewards structure (like 2% back on all purchases)

The variable interest rate of 13.99%-23.99% can be expensive if you're on the higher end

How did we choose these cards? First, we wanted to offer cards that appeal to different interests. It is why we considered building credit, travel rewards, custom cash back incentives, and balance transfer options when choosing the best cards US Bank offers. We also examined user-friendly terms. On this front, unless the card offered enough incentives to offset its annual fee, we only included cards that didn't charge them. We also considered cards with generous bonus structures. In some cases, you have the option of choosing the categories, allowing you to customize the bonus structure to best suit your needs. And it was ideal that they provide some introductory perks. Whether it was a cash bonus for charging a specified amount upon the first few months or a low intro rate, we wanted to find cards that gave you the best option to save money.

Which is the right card for you? Here is a look at which US Bank credit card fits your needs the best, depending on your situation: US Bank Cash+ Visa Secured card: Best for building your credit This card gives you a great one-two punch in that it allows you to build your credit through responsible use. And you can earn cash incentives while doing so. You earn 5% back on purchases made through the Travel Rewards Center. You also can choose one everyday category, where every purchase nets you back 2%. And you earn 1% back on all other items. U.S Bank will also review your account periodically to determine when they can convert you to an unsecured credit card. US Bank Cash+ Visa Signature card: Best for flexible reward structure You can choose two categories and earn 5% back on the first $2,000 charged every quarter. Choose between cell phone bills, TV providers, sporting goods, electronics, and department stores. You'll also earn 5% back on travel purchases made through US Bank's hub. And you receive a $200 bonus when charging $1,000 within the first 120 days of opening the account. US Bank Altitude Go Visa Signature card: Best for diner rewards This card delivers excellent incentives for you to try out new dining establishments or revisit your favorites. You earn four points for every dollar spent on dining out, takeout, or using restaurant delivery apps. Receive double the points for purchases made on groceries and grocery delivery. You'll also gain 20,000 bonus points (a $200 value) when you charge $1,000 within the first 90 days of opening the account. And you'll earn one point for every dollar spent on all other charges. Overall, this card offers some exceptional rewards for the avid restaurant-goer. US Bank Altitude Connect Visa Signature card: Best for road warriors and jet setters The $95 annual fee might seem steep on the surface, but there is a lot of value this card offers as well. You can earn 50,000 bonus points (a $500 value) when you charge $2,000 within the first 120 days. Then, you gain five times the points on every dollar spent on travel. And every four years, you can receive a statement credit of $100 to offset some of the fees for Global Entry® or TSA PreCheck®. US Bank Visa Platinum card: Best for balance transfers This card provides the ultimate flexibility to make a large purchase or transfer a high-interest credit card balance and pay it down quickly. You receive a 0% APR introductory rate for 20 months. If you need wiggle room to pay off debt, this card offers you the avenue to do so.

How do you redeem cashback rewards? It depends on which US Bank credit card you have. With some, you can redeem your bonuses in the form of a statement credit, have the money transferred to your US bank account, or receive a cash card in the mail. You might also redeem points for gift cards or merchandise with other credit cards.

How can you build your credit with a secured card? Pay your bill on time each month and use less than 30% of your credit limit. Doing this shows the bank you know how to manage credit wisely. US Bank reviews accounts regularly and might convert you to an unsecured credit card and refund your deposit once you establish responsible behaviors.

Which US Bank credit card is right for you? Think of why you want to use the card. Knowing your behaviors and needs can help steer you in the right direction as to whether you want a card offering travel rewards or other cash back incentives.