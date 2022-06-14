Capital One travel credit cards get expanded airport lounge access

Why you can trust ZDNet
Capital One announced Tuesday that the Capital One Venture X, Venture, and Spark Miles credit cards are getting greater access to airport lounges globally. Additionally, for a limited time, the cards will earn rewards for booking a rental car through the Turo app or the Turo website.
The Venture X, Capital One's highest-tier travel card, will now come with unlimited access to more than 100 Plaza Premium Lounges worldwide. This expands on the card's Priority Pass membership, which means cardholders can enjoy access to over 1,400 airport lounges globally thanks to both memberships. And until May 16, 2023, the Venture X will earn 10x miles per dollar for rental cars booked through Turo.com or on the Turo app.
The Venture X has an annual fee of $395, so it's always nice to get additional benefits to take advantage of. Who doesn't enjoy getting more for their money?
Furthermore, Venture and Spark Miles cardholders can now use their two annual airport lounge certificates at Plaza Premium Lounges. The Venture and Spark Miles cards both carry a $95 annual fee, so this adds considerable value to the cards. In addition, the Venture card will earn 5x miles per dollar for booking a rental car through Turo until May 16, 2023.
The Venture X and Venture are good choices for travel cards. The Venture X, while having a high annual fee, comes with a $300 annual travel credit that effectively lowers it to $95 if you can take advantage of it every year. In addition, it features an application fee credit for Global Entry ($100) or TSA PreCheck ($85) every four years, plus a nice selection of travel protections.
The Venture features a lucrative welcome bonus of 75,000 miles for spending $4,000 within the first three months, so for consumers who have any planned trips coming up, that would be a good way to chip away at the spending requirement. The card also includes a Global Entry/TSA PreCheck application fee credit.
The Spark Miles is a good choice for traveling business owners. It includes business spend management tools, free employee cards, purchase records, year-end summaries, and the Global Entry/TSA PreCheck credit.
Take a look at the rewards and general info of all three cards below: