Capital One travel credit cards get expanded airport lounge access

wera Rodsawang / Getty

Capital One announced Tuesday that the Capital One Venture X, Venture, and Spark Miles credit cards are getting greater access to airport lounges globally. Additionally, for a limited time, the cards will earn rewards for booking a rental car through the Turo app or the Turo website.

The Venture X, Capital One's highest-tier travel card, will now come with unlimited access to more than 100 Plaza Premium Lounges worldwide. This expands on the card's Priority Pass membership, which means cardholders can enjoy access to over 1,400 airport lounges globally thanks to both memberships. And until May 16, 2023, the Venture X will earn 10x miles per dollar for rental cars booked through Turo.com or on the Turo app.

See also The best airline credit cards Airline business credit cards allow you to earn free miles from travel and everyday purchases. Read now

The Venture X has an annual fee of $395, so it's always nice to get additional benefits to take advantage of. Who doesn't enjoy getting more for their money?

Furthermore, Venture and Spark Miles cardholders can now use their two annual airport lounge certificates at Plaza Premium Lounges. The Venture and Spark Miles cards both carry a $95 annual fee, so this adds considerable value to the cards. In addition, the Venture card will earn 5x miles per dollar for booking a rental car through Turo until May 16, 2023.

The Venture X and Venture are good choices for travel cards. The Venture X, while having a high annual fee, comes with a $300 annual travel credit that effectively lowers it to $95 if you can take advantage of it every year. In addition, it features an application fee credit for Global Entry ($100) or TSA PreCheck ($85) every four years, plus a nice selection of travel protections.

The Venture features a lucrative welcome bonus of 75,000 miles for spending $4,000 within the first three months, so for consumers who have any planned trips coming up, that would be a good way to chip away at the spending requirement. The card also includes a Global Entry/TSA PreCheck application fee credit.

The Spark Miles is a good choice for traveling business owners. It includes business spend management tools, free employee cards, purchase records, year-end summaries, and the Global Entry/TSA PreCheck credit.

Take a look at the rewards and general info of all three cards below:

Capital One Venture X Card Highlights Intro BonusEarn 75,000 bonus miles when you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening, equal to $750 in travel APR17.24% - 24.24% (Variable) Recommended CreditExcellent Reward Rates Earn unlimited 10X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel and 5X miles on flights booked through Capital One Travel.

Earn unlimited 2X miles on all other purchases Annual Fee$395 Intro Purchase APRN/A Additional Details Intro Balance Transfer APRN/A Balance Transfer Fee$0 at this Transfer APR Balance Transfer APR17.24% - 24.24% (Variable) Late Payment FeeUp to $40 Foreign Transaction FeesNone Penalty APRNone Rewards & Redemption Details Earn unlimited 10X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel and 5X miles on flights booked through Capital One Travel.

Earn unlimited 2X miles on all other purchases The Venture X offers frequent travelers plenty of value from both its perks and rewards. View now

Capital One Venture Rewards Card Card Highlights Intro BonusEnjoy a one-time bonus of 75,000 miles once you spend $4,000 on purchases within 3 months from account opening, equal to $750 in travel APR16.24% - 24.24% (Variable) Recommended CreditExcellent, Good Reward Rates Earn 5X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel, where you'll get Capital One's best prices on thousands of trip options

Earn unlimited 2X miles on every purchase, every day. Annual Fee$95 Intro Purchase APRN/A Additional Details Intro Balance Transfer APRN/A Balance Transfer Fee$0 at this Transfer APR Balance Transfer APR16.24% - 24.24% (Variable) Late Payment FeeUp to $40 Foreign Transaction FeesNone Penalty APRNone Rewards & Redemption Details Earn 5X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel, where you'll get Capital One's best prices on thousands of trip options

Earn unlimited 2X miles on every purchase, every day. The Venture Rewards card offers a lot for its $95 annual fee, including a solid rewards program and benefits that can save consumers both time and money. View now

Capital One Spark Miles for Business Card Highlights Intro BonusEarn a one-time bonus of 50,000 miles – equal to $500 in travel – once you spend $4,500 on purchases within the first 3 months from account opening APR21.24% (Variable) Recommended CreditExcellent, Good Reward Rates Earn unlimited 2X miles per dollar on every purchase, everywhere, no limits or category restrictions, and miles won't expire for the life of the account. Annual Fee$0 intro for first year; $95 after that Intro Purchase APRN/A Additional Details Intro Balance Transfer APRN/A Balance Transfer Fee$0 at this Transfer APR Balance Transfer APR21.24% (Variable) Late Payment FeeUp to $39 Foreign Transaction FeesNone Penalty APR29.65% (Variable) Rewards & Redemption Details Earn unlimited 2X miles per dollar on every purchase, everywhere, no limits or category restrictions, and miles won't expire for the life of the account. A simple yet rewarding card for traveling business owners. View now

The content on this page is accurate as of the posting date; however, some of the offers mentioned may have expired.