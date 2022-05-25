/>
Capital One Walmart Rewards Mastercard review: For serious Walmart shoppers

The Capital One Walmart Rewards Mastercard offers 5% cash back on Walmart purchases along with 2% cash back on restaurants and travel.
Written by Lena Borrelli, Contributing Writer on
Capital One Walmart Rewards Mastercard
Best for Walmart customers
Capital One Walmart Rewards Mastercard review
It's official: America loves Walmart. Studies show that in 2021, Walmart had an average of 240 million visits per week. Its low prices, extended inventory, and convenient services have all made it a family favorite for decades. So why not have a credit card, too?

It turns out Walmart does have a credit card, backed by the power of Capital One. If you frequently shop at Walmart and like to earn extra rewards, the Capital One Walmart Rewards Mastercard could be the right fit for you.

Capital One Walmart Rewards Mastercard

Best for Walmart customers
Card Highlights
Intro BonusIntroductory offer: Earn 5% cash back on purchases in Walmart stores when you use this card with Walmart Pay for the first 12 months after approval
APR17.99% - 26.99% (Variable)
Recommended CreditAverage, Fair, Good, Excellent
Reward Rates
  • Earn 5% cash back on Walmart.com purchases, including pickup and delivery
  • Earn 2% cash back in Walmart stores & fuel stations, at restaurants and on travel
  • Earn 1% cash back everywhere else Mastercard&reg; is accepted
Annual Fee$0
Intro Purchase APRN/A
Additional Details
Rewards & Redemption Details

The best rewards are earned for your Walmart purchases, but you can still earn cash back on other types of purchases, including dining and travel. 

There is a trio of APR rates available, depending on your qualifications. While not the lowest, the range of rates allows greater flexibility based on your credit level. Capital One suggests good to excellent credit for approval. 

Pros 

Cons

  • Multiple APRs
  • No annual fee
  • Intro offer
  • Good credit required
  • Requires Walmart Pay to get best rewards
What are the Capital One Walmart Rewards Mastercard's key features?

Key Features

  • APR is 17.99%, 23.24%, or 26.99%
  • Introductory 5% cash back rewards for Walmart Pay orders
  • 5% cash back for Walmart.com purchases
  • 2% cash back on restaurants and travel
  • All other purchases earn 1%
  • There is no annual fee 
  • Rewards can be redeemed for cash, a Capital One Walmart Rewards Card, or a statement credit. Gift cards and travel are also available for rewards redemption. 

Capital One kicks off the rewards for its Capital One Walmart Rewards Mastercard with an introductory offer. You can earn 5% cash back for the first year that you have the card when you use Walmart Pay. You also earn 5% cash back when you shop on Walmart.com or the Walmart app, regardless of whether you shop in-store, pick up your groceries, or have them delivered. Other purchases receive cash back, too, with 2% cash back on dining and travel, while 1% cash back applies to all other purchases. Rewards can be redeemed in a number of ways, including a check, a statement credit, or travel reward. You may also receive a gift card that you can redeem at Walmart or another retailer.  

Even better, there is no annual fee. The APR ranges from 17.99% to 26.99%, depending on creditworthiness, with good to excellent credit required.

If you are a Walmart customer, this is a card that will reward you handsomely for your purchases. Its APR is high but that is offset by the lack of an annual fee. The reward structure is varied but truly best for the Walmart shopper, as the best rewards are reserved for Walmart purchases. 

Is Capital One Walmart Rewards Mastercard the right card for you?

The Capital One Walmart Rewards Mastercard could be an excellent choice for you if you:

  • Are a regular Walmart shopper
  • Want dining rewards
  • Have good credit

How do you apply for the Capital One Walmart Rewards Mastercard?

Capital One makes it easy to apply for the Walmart Rewards Mastercard with the option to apply online, or you can call for support at 1-877-383-4802.

What is the APR for the Capital One Walmart Rewards Mastercard?

The Capital One Walmart Rewards Mastercard comes with a flat variable rate of 17.99%, 23.24%, or 26.99%, depending on your creditworthiness. 

What are the rewards for the Capital One Walmart Rewards Mastercard?

The Capital One Walmart Rewards Mastercard has a straightforward rewards schedule that includes 5% cash back for Walmart.com purchases, 2% cash back on restaurants and travel, and 1% back on all other purchases, with an introductory offer of 5% cash back rewards for Walmart Pay orders.

Where can you use your Capital One Walmart Rewards card?

Because it is a Mastercard, your Capital One Walmart Rewards Card is available anywhere Mastercard is accepted. It opens a whole world of opportunity for both your domestic and international purchases.

What are Capital One Walmart Rewards Matsercard's security benefits?

Capital One includes its signature security protections with the Walmart Rewards Mastercard. There are security alerts available should Capital One detect suspicious activity on your card. You can choose from text, email, and phone alerts based on what works best for you for added convenience. If you lose your card, it is a simple matter to lock your account until you receive a new one.

Capital One also includes $0 fraud liability, so you are not liable should your card become lost or stolen. Any fraudulent purchases will not be your responsibility to pay.

In order to earn the introductory bonus, Walmart Pay is required. This means that you will have to download the app. If you are not comfortable with using a mobile payment system for your Walmart purchases, this may not be the best bet for you. 

Does Capital One Walmart Rewards Mastercard offer customer support?

Capital One offers its mobile app that allows you to take control of your account with mobile bill pay as well as the option to view your balance and transactions.

There are also other ways to receive support:

  • Capital One's digital assistant: Eno
  • Fraud protection: 1-800-427-9428 / 1-800-239-7054
  • Online banking support: 1-866-750-0873
  • Phone customer support: 1-800-CAPITAL (1-800-227-4825)
  • International callers: Collect call support

Are there alternative cards worth considering?

Yes, here are a few comparable cards:

For more of our expert picks, check out our picks for the best store cards for shoppers, the best rewards credit cards, and the best credit cards for groceries.

