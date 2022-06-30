In 1962, Sam Walton opened the doors to his first Walmart location in Rogers, Arkansas. The first Sam's Club would follow 21 years later, offering a new sales model based on bulk buying. Since then, Sam's Club has become a household name, serving millions of customers at nearly 600 locations throughout the US and Puerto Rico, offering steep discounts for its members.
Today, the warehouse powerhouse offers its own credit card, the Sam's Club® Mastercard®. If you're an avid Sam's Club shopper and want to maximize your savings on your purchases, then this is the card for you.
The Sam's Club Mastercard is available for issue by Synchrony Bank. With no annual fee, the card is available for use at both Walmart and Sam's Club stores, and doubles as your membership card for greater convenience.
The Sam's Club Mastercard is the right card for Walmart and Sam's Club loyalists who choose the brand for everyday purchases such as groceries, prescription drugs, and gas. If you're a frequent shopper at Sam's Club, Walmart, or both, it's easy to stack up the rewards in the form of Sam Club's signature Sam's Cash.
Rewards start immediately with a $30 statement credit when you open a new account and spend $30 within the first 30 days. It is important to note, however, that this minimum does not include any alcohol, tobacco, gift card, and pharmacy purchases.
To earn, there is also Sam's Club's signature program, Sam's Cash, that allows you to track both your Cash Rewards and Sam's Club Mastercard Cash Back Rewards. You will receive 2% Sam's Cash for all in-club purchases. This includes any curbside pickup orders, as well as those Scan & Go purchases in-store. There is 5% Sam's Cash for gas purchases, up to $6,000 annually, with 3% on dining and 1% on other purchases.
Additionally, Plus members exclusively receive 3% off Sam's Club purchases. Plus members also get added perks like early curbside pickup and free select generic prescriptions.
Pros:
Cons:
You'll need to sign up as a Sam's Club member first if you don't already have a membership. From there, it is a simple matter of completing the online application and providing your Sam's Club membership number.
As of April 1, the Sam's Club Mastercard comes with a variable rate of 15.90% or 23.90%.
Synchrony teams up with Mastercard to provide a full suite of security protections and benefits, including fraud protection and encryption on all accounts.
If you don't recognize charges on your account, you should contact Member Care immediately.
For Sam's Club Mastercard customer service, you can log in to your account via the online dashboard or send an email. You can also call for personal or business customer support.
Type of support
Phone
Hours of operation
General support
1-888-746-7726
Mon-Sat 7 am - 11 pm CST
Sunday 10 am - 8 pm CST
Personal accounts
1-800-964-1917
Mon-Sat 7 am - 11 pm CST
Sunday 10 am - 8 pm CST
Business accounts
1-800-203-5764
Mon-Sat 7 am - 11 pm CST
Sunday 10 am - 8 pm CST
Live chat is available during hours of operation.
Payments are accepted online, and you have the option to bypass online registration to instead make a payment online as a guest. You will just need to provide your card number, the last four numbers of your social security number, and your billing zip code.
If you're a frequent Walmart and Sam's Club customer, then this rewards card has what you need to earn extra rewards on your purchases. You must have an active Sam's Club or Plus membership in order to qualify.
With the Sam's Club Mastercard, the best rewards are reserved for Walmart and Sam's Club customers. There is an opportunity to earn cashback on things you already buy regularly, such as gas and groceries, with extra rewards when you shop at Walmart and Sam's Club. What's more, you receive a flat 1% cashback on all of your purchases, in addition to those higher cashback rates you earn for dining and gas. It is likely well worth it for those frequent shoppers that regularly visit their local Sam's Club and Walmart for their shopping needs.
If you're not a Sam's Club shopper, there are other credit cards available with comparable benefits. Among our recommendations:
For other recommendations, check out our expert picks for the best five credit cards for groceries, the best rewards credit cards, and the best store cards for shoppers.