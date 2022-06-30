/>
Sam's Club Mastercard review: Shop and save at both Sam's Club and Walmart

Cash in the savings when you get a Sam's Club Mastercard for Walmart and Sam's Club shopping.
Written by Lena Borrelli, Contributing Writer on
Reviewed by Marc Wojno

In 1962, Sam Walton opened the doors to his first Walmart location in Rogers, Arkansas. The first Sam's Club would follow 21 years later, offering a new sales model based on bulk buying. Since then, Sam's Club has become a household name, serving millions of customers at nearly 600 locations throughout the US and Puerto Rico, offering steep discounts for its members. 

Today, the warehouse powerhouse offers its own credit card, the Sam's Club® Mastercard®. If you're an avid Sam's Club shopper and want to maximize your savings on your purchases, then this is the card for you. 

Sam's Club Mastercard

The best card for both Sam's Club and Walmart customers
Card Highlights
Intro BonusN/A
APR15.90% or 23.90% Variable
Recommended CreditExcellent/Good Credit
Reward Rates
  • 5% cash back on gas anywhere (up to $6,000)
  • Plus members earn 3% back on eligible purchases when shopping in-club or digitally through Sam’s Club when they use their Sam’s Club Mastercard and another 2% back from their Plus membership, for a total of up to 5% rewards on eligible purchases.
  • 3% cash back on dining and takeout
  • 1% cash back on all other eligible purchases.
Annual Fee$0
Intro Purchase APRN/A
Rewards & Redemption Details

The Sam's Club Mastercard is available for issue by Synchrony Bank. With no annual fee, the card is available for use at both Walmart and Sam's Club stores, and doubles as your membership card for greater convenience. 

Key features

The Sam's Club Mastercard is the right card for Walmart and Sam's Club loyalists who choose the brand for everyday purchases such as groceries, prescription drugs, and gas. If you're a frequent shopper at Sam's Club, Walmart, or both, it's easy to stack up the rewards in the form of Sam Club's signature Sam's Cash.   

Rewards start immediately with a $30 statement credit when you open a new account and spend $30 within the first 30 days. It is important to note, however, that this minimum does not include any alcohol, tobacco, gift card, and pharmacy purchases. 

To earn, there is also Sam's Club's signature program, Sam's Cash, that allows you to track both your Cash Rewards and Sam's Club Mastercard Cash Back Rewards. You will receive 2% Sam's Cash for all in-club purchases. This includes any curbside pickup orders, as well as those Scan & Go purchases in-store. There is 5% Sam's Cash for gas purchases, up to $6,000 annually, with 3% on dining and 1% on other purchases. 

Additionally, Plus members exclusively receive 3% off Sam's Club purchases. Plus members also get added perks like early curbside pickup and free select generic prescriptions.

Pros:

  • Extra cashback on Sam's Club and Walmart purchases
  • Gas and dining rewards 
  • Sam's Cash for quicker payment

Cons:

  • Membership required
  • Best perks reserved for Plus members
View now

How does one apply for the Sam's Club Mastercard?

You'll need to sign up as a Sam's Club member first if you don't already have a membership. From there, it is a simple matter of completing the online application and providing your Sam's Club membership number.     

What is the APR for the Sam's Club Mastercard?

As of April 1, the Sam's Club Mastercard comes with a variable rate of 15.90% or 23.90%.

What are the security protections and benefits for the Sam's Club Mastercard?

Synchrony teams up with Mastercard to provide a full suite of security protections and benefits, including fraud protection and encryption on all accounts. 

If you don't recognize charges on your account, you should contact Member Care immediately.

Where can card members go for customer support?

For Sam's Club Mastercard customer service, you can log in to your account via the online dashboard or send an email. You can also call for personal or business customer support.

Type of support

Phone

Hours of operation

General support

1-888-746-7726

Mon-Sat 7 am - 11 pm CST 

Sunday  10 am - 8 pm CST

Personal accounts

1-800-964-1917

Mon-Sat 7 am - 11 pm CST 

Sunday  10 am - 8 pm CST

Business accounts

1-800-203-5764  

Mon-Sat 7 am - 11 pm CST 

Sunday  10 am - 8 pm CST

Live chat is available during hours of operation.

Payments are accepted online, and you have the option to bypass online registration to instead make a payment online as a guest. You will just need to provide your card number, the last four numbers of your social security number, and your billing zip code.   

Is this the right card for you?

If you're a frequent Walmart and Sam's Club customer, then this rewards card has what you need to earn extra rewards on your purchases. You must have an active Sam's Club or Plus membership in order to qualify. 

Bottom line

With the Sam's Club Mastercard, the best rewards are reserved for Walmart and Sam's Club customers. There is an opportunity to earn cashback on things you already buy regularly, such as gas and groceries, with extra rewards when you shop at Walmart and Sam's Club. What's more, you receive a flat 1% cashback on all of your purchases, in addition to those higher cashback rates you earn for dining and gas. It is likely well worth it for those frequent shoppers that regularly visit their local Sam's Club and Walmart for their shopping needs.

Are there any alternative cards worth considering?

If you're not a Sam's Club shopper, there are other credit cards available with comparable benefits. Among our recommendations:

For other recommendations, check out our expert picks for the best five credit cards for groceries, the best rewards credit cards, and the best store cards for shoppers.  

