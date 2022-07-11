Since 2002, Wayfair has been a leading retailer for home décor and products. With corporate headquarters in both Boston and Berlin and more than 25 million customers, today Wayfair boasts that it is "one of the world's largest home retailers."

So, it's no surprise that Wayfair has its own credit card, simplifying shopping with easy ordering and quick shipping.

If you love shopping at Wayfair or are simply looking for a new credit card, this is what you need to know about the Wayfair Credit Card.

At a Glance

The Wayfair Credit Card is issued specifically for Wayfair purchases.

The Wayfair Credit Card doesn't include the benefits of the Wayfair Mastercard.



An introductory offer gives you $40 off your first order of $250 or more.



Choose from rewards or free financing for your purchases.



There is no annual fee, but you will face a foreign transaction fee.



Wayfair Credit Card review Best for shopping Card Highlights Intro BonusYou will receive $40 off your qualifying first order if it is at least $250 APR28.49% Variable Recommended CreditN/A Reward Rates 5% back in Rewards at Wayfair Annual Fee$0 Intro Purchase APRN/A Rewards & Redemption Details 5% back in Rewards at Wayfair The Wayfair Credit Card is a fantastic option if you are a Wayfair fan. When you spend $250, you receive $40 off your first order. Plus, there is no annual fee to gobble up your savings. However, rewards are limited to just your Wayfair purchases. That makes it truly an option for Wayfair fans more than for fans of other retailers. Pros Cons Financing option

Welcome offer

Free to join Higher APR

Key Features

Issued by Citibank, the Wayfair Credit Card takes a different approach to credit, offering your choice of rewards or interest-free financing. Depending on your situation, it's an extra incentive to use the card. Purchases are limited.

For a limited time, you will receive an introductory offer of $40 off your first order of $250 or more. After that, you have the option of choosing between Wayfair's reward structure or financing for your purchases. Rewards include 5% back on purchases, with credits that never expire. If you have a big purchase coming up and you would rather save money on that, you can choose no-interest financing for up to 24 months for your qualifying order.

If you choose financing, interest will begin to accumulate after the end of the 24-month period under the following structure. The 36-month, 48-month and 60-month major purchase plan finance options listed below are valid through August 14.

Finance option Order minimum 6 months $199 12 months $499 18 months $1,499 24 months $2,999 36 months $999 (0% APR, offer only valid online) 48 months $3,999 (9.99% APR) 60 months $4,999 (9.99% APR)

To use a financing plan, simply shop as normal and add your plan to your cart. All eligible plans will be displayed for easy access.

How to apply for the Wayfair Credit Card

It is easy to apply for the Wayfair Credit Card. Before you apply, you can prequalify on the website without affecting your credit score. When you are ready to proceed, you can call customer support at 1-800-365-2714 to apply by phone. You also have the option to apply online via the website.

It is important to note that both the Wayfair Credit Card and the Wayfair Mastercard share the same application, allowing you to apply for both cards simultaneously. Should you receive an approval for both, you can choose the card you prefer.

Where to use your Wayfair Credit Card

The Wayfair Credit Card is available for use at all Wayfair sites, including these online retailers:

Wayfair.com

Jossandmain.com



Allmodern.com



Birchlane.com



Perigold.com ($40 off introductory offer not available for purchases at Perigold)



The Wayfair Credit Card is not available for use anywhere else.

Security protocols and benefits

The Wayfair Credit Card comes with minimal security protocols. Your personal information is encrypted online while you are logged in. Should you become inactive for 15 minutes or more, the system will actually log you out to preserve your personal details.

Customer support for the Wayfair Credit Card

The Wayfair credit card is easy to manage with multiple support options. In addition to simple online account management, you can also contact Wayfair by phone or mail.

Phone support

Type of support Phone number Hours of operation Customer service 1-800-365-2714 24/7

Other support



With Wayfair, there is easy online account management, where you can monitor your account and pay your bill.

You also can contact Wayfair by mail.

Mailing address

Wayfair Credit Card PO Box 6772 Sioux Falls, SD 57117

Bottom line



The Wayfair Credit Card is a fantastic option if you are a diehard Wayfair customer, thanks to its rewards system. If you have a big purchase coming up, this also could be a fantastic way to save you money on interest. However, because card use is limited to just Wayfair and its branded sites, this card is not likely worth it if you are an occasional Wayfair shopper or prefer other sites and shops.

Is this the right card for you?

Who issues the Wayfair Credit Card? Citibank, NA issues the Wayfair Credit Card.

What is the APR for the Wayfair Credit Card? The APR for the Wayfair Credit Card is currently variable 28.49%.

Is the Wayfair Credit Card the same as the Wayfair Mastercard? No, the Wayfair Credit Card is designed specifically for Wayfair, while the Wayfair Mastercard comes with added benefits and protections.

Are there alternative cards worth considering?



