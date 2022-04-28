ZDNet Recommends The best Way Day deals: Top discounts from Wayfair's annual sale Wayfair's annual Way Day sale runs on April 27 and 28 for 48 hours of huge discounts.

If you're in the market for a new set of patio furniture to bask in the spring weather, or are just looking to update your living room, the Wayfair Credit Cards could help you earn some cash back. They could also help avoid interest charges with a special financing offer.

No need to pick between the cards, either. When you apply, you'll be considered for both the Wayfair Credit Card and Wayfair Mastercard. Depending on your creditworthiness, you'll be issued either the store card or the Mastercard version. And neither card has an annual fee.

Wayfair Credit Card vs. Wayfair Mastercard: What's the difference? One of the most important differences between the two cards is where they can be used: Supported stores The Wayfair Credit Card: Can only be used with Wayfair and its affiliates (AllModern, Birch Lane, Joss & Main, and Perigold)

Can only be used with Wayfair and its affiliates (AllModern, Birch Lane, Joss & Main, and Perigold) The Wayfair Mastercard: Can be used anywhere Mastercard is accepted. Rewards programs The two cards also differ in their reward programs: Wayfair Mastercard Wayfair Credit Card 5% cash back at Wayfair and $40 off cardholder's first purchase of $250 or more 5% cash back at Wayfair and $40 off cardholder's first purchase of $250 or more OR no interest financing if paid in full up to 24 months on qualifying orders OR no interest financing if paid in full up to 24 months on qualifying orders 3% cash back at grocery stores

2% cash back for online purchases

1% cash back for everything else



Wayfair Credit Card vs. Wayfair Mastercard: How do the rewards work? The 5% cash back and $40 off cardholder's first purchase of $250 or more are straightforward features. Use the cards for all of your Wayfair purchases to earn 5% cash back. There's no limit to the amount of cash back you can earn, nor will it ever expire. Rewards can be used to fund purchases with Wayfair and its affiliates. However, cardholders can only redeem a maximum of $2,500 reward dollars per month. In addition to earning 5% cash back, consumers will get $40 off their first order of $250 or more. Consumer's should note that purchases at Perigold are not eligible for this offer, and it can't be combined with any other discounts. Keep in mind, cardholders will have to choose to either earn 5% cash back and the welcome offer, or to opt in to the no interest financing options.

Wayfair Credit Card vs. Wayfair Mastercard: What about no-interest financing? In lieu of rewards, the Wayfair cards offer cardholders a no-interest financing option. Cardholders can choose to pay off a purchase in a fixed amount of time while it accrues no interest. However, if cardholders are unable to pay off the balance in the given timeframe, they will be charged retroactive interest back to when the purchase was made. The Wayfair cards currently have an APR of 27.24%. Here are the available financing options: 6 months no interest financing for orders over $199

12 months no interest financing for orders over $499

18 months no interest financing for orders over $1499

24 months no interest financing for orders over $2999 In order to avoid a potentially huge payment by not paying the balance off in time, be sure you're making more than just the minimum payment. It's a good idea to calculate just how much you'd have to pay each month in order to get it paid off with a month or two left to spare. And until 9/30/22, cardholders can choose from these additional financing options as well: 9.99% APR for 36 months on orders over $2,999

9.99% APR for 48 months on orders over $3,999



9.99% APR for 60 months on orders over $4,999



