3 chemicals you need in your workshop (and what to use them for)

A proper, functioning workshop needs more than tools. Sometimes, having access to the right chemicals can make all the difference.
The three chemicals I'll discuss below have numerous uses, from cleaning circuit boards, wiping the print bed of your 3D printer, and removing sticky labels.
Before I introduce the chemicals, here are a few safety precautions I strongly recommend you follow:
Isopropyl alcohol (IPA) is a chemical that I use frequently, thanks to its wide-ranging applications.
Acetone is an indispensable asset to any workshop, due to its versatility and effectiveness.
n-Heptane, a highly effective and fast-evaporating solvent, can be an essential tool in the workshop.
I use an old toothbrush, or one bought special for the task at hand. Another good alternative is to use what are called "acid flux brushes," which are a lot cheaper than toothbrushes.
While I keep the bulk of my chemicals in their original bottles, nothing is going to ruin your day faster than spilling a quart of any of these chemicals on your bench, floor, or carpet. Not only do they smell, and carry a risk of fire, but they can damage surfaces.
This is why I decant a small amount -- no more than 15 ml/0.5 fl oz -- into spill-free dispensing bottles that have applicator needles fitted.
These are great for dispensing small amounts of the chemicals into exactly where you need them.
I use my Brother PTE-300 industrial label maker to make labels for my dispensing bottles. These labels resist chemical attacks and last far better than printed or hand-written labels.
