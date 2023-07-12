A $199 Prime Day 2-way satellite messenger deal all adventurers should check out

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
We're so used to blanket cellphone and Wi-Fi coverage that it can be quite a shock when we're in a place where the signal bars show nothing. For adventurers who venture off-grid on a regular basis, a 2-way satellite messenger can allow them to stay in touch when away from civilization. And one of the most trusted satellite communicators is the Spot X.
Spot X provides 2-way messaging communications when you're far outside the reach of a cellular or Wi-Fi network. With its full QWERTY keyboard or by pairing with smartphone via Bluetooth through the Spot X app, the Spot X can be used to check in with friends, family, and co-workers.
The Spot X uses the Globalstar satellite network, which offers a pretty good coverage on the globe.
If things go bad, pressing the built-in SOS button puts the user in touch with a rescue coordination center that's open 24/7/265, and using the Spot X they can communicate about the nature of the emergency, transmit GPS coordinates and receive confirmation when help is on the way.
There's also a built-in compass and programmable waypoints to help the user navigate the area.
I've tested a few satellite communicators, and I've been surprised just how much peace of mind they offer, not just to the person going off-grid, but to the family and friends left at home. The Spot X is currently available at a 20% discount this Amazon Prime Day, and remember to click on the 5% coupon on the page to get an extra $10 off the price.