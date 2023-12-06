'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Accessorize your Apple Watch with this PowerBand on sale for $40
Wearing an Apple Watch can be a fulfilling and uplifting experience, and it can be downright annoying when you're running low on battery. Grab a gift for a loved one or yourself with this deal. This PowerBand for the Apple Watch with a built-in MagSafe charger is on sale for just $40.
This Apple Watch accessory features an elastic Nylon weave band that's ultrathin and lightweight, making for a comfortable and easy wear for all wrist sizes. With a convenient embedded MagSafe Charger, you'll always be powered up.
The MagSafe charger is also ultra-thin and lightweight, so it fits into the band comfortably. It attaches magnetically to the Apple Watch and delivers wireless charging. This deal also includes a flexible and durable USB connector complete with a protective cover.
For a limited time, get this PowerBand Apple Watch band with a built-in MagSafe charger on sale for just $40.