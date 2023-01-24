'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
If your existing laptop is on its last legs and you are in dire need of an upgrade, we've found a deal at Walmart for a robust device with impressive display capabilities that you will like.
Available at Walmart, the ASUS VivoBook Pro 14 OLED is a 14-inch, thin and light laptop with specifications that will carry you through many work and entertainment tasks. Normally set at a retail price of around $530, the US retailer's current deal will save you $80 (15%), bringing the cost down to $449.
The ASUS VivoBook Pro 14 OLED would suit students and workers alike, although due to its impressive display, would also fit the bill for watching streaming services or gaming. The laptop is equipped with a 14-inch 2.8K OLED display (400 nits), with four Nano Edge bezels that pull content right to the edges of the screen.
Furthermore, the VivoBook Pro 14 comes with an Intel i5 processor, Iris Xe Graphics, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD storage, and a dual fan cooling system.
If you are looking for a budget-friendly Chromebook, alternatively, we've also found a Walmart deal on a Lenovo Ideapad.
The Flex 3 Chromebook, now available for $159 -- a saving of $23 -- operates on ChromeOS and comes with an 11.6-inch touchscreen, 4GB RAM, and 32GB eMMC storage.
