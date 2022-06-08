Now that summer has officially begun and Memorial Day passed, Father's Day is approaching quickly. If you're like us, finding that perfect gift for Dad can be a little tricky, and while it's easy to gift an Amazon gift card, sometimes you want to surprise him with something a little more exciting.

Tech gifts are a way to show your appreciation for your dad, especially if he's not too keen on yet another Craftsman power drill (though if he wants that we are not one to judge). Thankfully, retailers are keeping prices low post-Memorial Day, so you can save big on Father's Day gift deals for dads.

Below, we've rounded up some of the best deals for Father's Day, taking into account the different interests of every father. Be sure to check the list out–and be sure to act sooner rather than later. While we check these regularly, stock is low and some of the deals might be lightning deals, or deals that last only a couple of days max.

