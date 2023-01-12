'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Bluetooth speakers are ultra-portable audio options that are great for sharing your favorite music, podcasts, and videos with friends and family. They often feature compact designs that are perfect for slipping into a bag or backpack, while others have integrated clips or straps for hands-free carrying while jogging, hiking, or walking to school and work.
Many Bluetooth speakers also feature some level of water and dust resistance; some are fully water and dustproof, making them perfect for jamming out by the pool or on the beach, while others are only protected from occasional splashes.
Also: The top Sonos speakers compared
Some premium-grade Bluetooth speakers also let you connect more than one device to them at a time, letting you easily switch between tablets, phones, and computers when you need to. Others still let you connect to other Bluetooth speakers for stereo sound or whole-home audio without the hassle of running wires or building shelves for dedicated hi-fi systems.
To help you find the best Bluetooth speaker, I've put together a list of the best available to buy. I've broken down their features and price points to help you find the right fit for both your budget and needs.
Also: Take the party outside with these top outdoor speakers
Tech Specs: Battery life: 13 hours | Water resistant: IP55 | Multi-device connect: Up to 8 devices | Compatibility: iOS, Android, PC, Mac | Voice controls: Alexa, Hey Google, Siri
The SoundLink Revolve gives you signature Bose quality audio in a 360-degree speaker design. This means you'll be able to hear your music, videos, and podcasts loud and clear no matter where you place the speaker. It's compatible with Alexa, Hey Google, and Siri for hands-free control, or you can use the companion app to create custom EQ settings.
The speaker is water and dust resistant, so occasional spills and splashes won't ruin your fun. And if you connect the SoundLink Revolve to other Bose speakers, you can get whole-home audio without the hassle of running wires or building shelves for a high-end sound system. You can connect the SoundLink Revolve to up to 8 different devices and seamlessly switch between them. The speaker also has a decent battery life of 13 hours, which lets you listen all day before you even need to think about plugging in.
Tech Specs: Battery life: 20 hours | Water resistant: IPX7 | Multi-device connect: N/A | Compatibility: iOS, Android, PC, Mac | Voice controls: Siri, Google Assistant
The Tronsmart Trip is proof that you don't need to spend a ton of money to get a great Bluetooth speaker. This unit packs quite a punch, delivering clean, clear audio even at higher volumes -- you won't get any annoying buzzing or "tinny" sounding audio with the Tronsmart Trip. You can use Siri or Google Assistant for hands-free controls or to make and receive calls with the speaker.
You'll also get up to 20 hours of playback time on a full charge, which is extra impressive at the Tronsmart Trip's $25 price tag. It's even rated IPX7 for water and dust resistance, so you can take this speaker to the pool or beach.
Tech Specs: Battery life: 10 hours | Water resistant: IP67 | Multi-device connect: N/A | Compatibility: iOS, Android, PC, Mac | Voice controls: N/A
The JBL Clip 4 is the ultimate portable Bluetooth speaker. It features a carabiner-style clip, making it easy to hang from your belt, purse, satchel, or backpack. And just because it's an incredibly compact speaker, that doesn't mean you'll get sub-par sound. With 5W of output power and Pro Sound compatibility, you'll get rich bass notes as well as clear mid and high tones for clean, crisp audio.
The speaker is IP67-rated for water and dust resistance, so you won't have to worry about spills or a little rain ruining your good time. You'll also get up to 10 hours of playback on a full charge, letting you listen to music, podcasts, and videos all day.
Tech Specs: Battery life: 20 hours | Water resistant: IP67 | Multi-device connect: N/A | Compatibility: iOS, Android, PC, Mac | Voice controls: N/A
If you're looking for a top-notch, waterproof Bluetooth speaker, look no further than the JBL Charge 5. It's rated IP67 for water and dust resistance, which means that the JBL Charge 5 can be submerged in up to a meter (just over 3 feet) of water without risking damage. It can also prevent even the tiniest of dust and dirt particles from getting into the speaker and causing damage to delicate electronics. This means that the JBL Charge 5 can go with you almost anywhere you go, including: to the beach, by the pool, to the park, or in your own backyard.
With a 20 hour battery life, you can stream music, videos, and podcasts all day (and almost all night) before you need to recharge. Speaking of recharging, this speaker has a built-in power bank, allowing you to top up your tablet or smartphone battery on the go. And if the JBL Charge 5's incredible audio isn't quite enough for you, you can connect it to a second JBL speaker for true stereo sound or whole-home audio.
Tech Specs: Battery life: 24 hours | Water resistant: IP67 | Multi-device connect: N/A | Compatibility: iOS, Android, PC, Mac | Voice controls: N/A
The Sony SRS-XB43 has one of the most impressive batteries I've seen in a Bluetooth speaker. It gives you up to 24 hours of playback on a full charge, and is strong enough to charge your mobile devices as well. You can connect your tablet, phone, or laptop via Bluetooth for a true wireless connection or via USB or USB-C for charging or for a more stable, hardwired connection.
You can use the Fiestable or Sony Music Center app to create custom playlists, change lighting patterns, and set custom EQ levels for personalized audio. It even works with Siri and Google Assistant for hands-free controls or making and receiving calls.
The Sony SRS-XB43 also delivers high-quality audio with separate drivers, tweeters, and bass radiators, so every tone is crystal clear. And if you want even more audio options, you can connect this speaker with up to 100 other Bluetooth speakers, Sony brand or otherwise, to create truly unique audio systems for your home or outdoor space.
My pick for the best Bluetooth speaker is the Bose SoundLink Revolve. The speaker is designed to give you 360-degree audio, so you can hear your music, videos, calls, and podcasts loud and clear no matter where you place it.
You'll also get signature Bose quality audio while the built-in microphone lets you make calls or use hands-free voice commands via Alexa. And the 13 hour battery life means you can literally listen to your favorite music, videos, and podcasts all day before you need to recharge.
Bluetooth speaker
Price
Battery life
Voice controls
Bose Soundlink Revolve Series II
$219
13 hours
Alexa, Hey Google, Siri
Tronsmart Trip
$26
20 hours
Siri, Google Assistant
JBL Clip 4
$80
10 hours
N/A
JBL Charge 5
$180
20 hours
N/A
Sony SRS-XB43
$148
24 hours
N/A
When shopping for a new Bluetooth speaker, it's important to make sure that it's compatible with your devices, no matter the operating system. This will ensure that your smartphone, tablet, or laptop will connect to the speaker and stream clear, consistent audio. You should also consider the speaker's battery life, as using a wireless connection will consume more energy than a hardwired speaker would.
Fortunately, there are plenty of models on the market with 8+ hour playback times, and even some with 20+ hour battery lives. Lastly, it's important to stick to a budget in order to get the best features for the best price. You don't necessarily have to spend $100 or more on a Bluetooth speaker to get great audio or cool features like RGB lighting and hands-free voice controls.
Choose this Bluetooth speaker...
If you need...
Bose SoundLink Revolve Series II
A high-quality, well-rounded Bluetooth speaker
Tronsmart Trip
A budget-friendly Bluetooth speaker
JBL Clip 4
An ultra-portable Bluetooth speaker
JBL Charge 5
A water-resistant Bluetooth speaker
Sony SRS-XB43
A Bluetooth speaker with great battery life
For this list I did my best to choose a variety of budget-friendly, mid-range, and premium-grade options to cover a range of price points, features, and sound quality. I also did my best to choose Bluetooth speakers that are compatible with most iOS, Android, PC, and Mac devices.
When Bose was founded in 1964, the company set itself up as one of the most trusted names in quality home audio, and that's still true today. Bose still makes excellent, high-quality home audio options from sound bars to pair with your TV and whole-home systems to portable Bluetooth speakers, earbuds, and noise canceling headsets.
Bose audio options are still some of the best on the market, and usually some of the most expensive, but other brands like Audio-Technica, Sony, and even Apple are beginning to offer similar quality options for more wallet-friendly prices.
There are quite a few technical things that go into creating a quality speaker. The two biggest factors to consider when shopping for a new Bluetooth speaker are build quality and frequency ranges. If your speaker is made from poor-quality materials, you're more likely to get a "tinny" or "buzzing" sound that's characteristic of bargain-bin models.
If your speaker has a limited frequency range, you'll also get a more dull, less impressive sound, since it won't be able to recreate certain tones like deep basses or clear high notes.
Aside from compatibility, you should consider battery life and sound quality when shopping for a new Bluetooth speaker. Many options on the market now offer 8-12 hours of playback on a full charge, which means that you can stream music, podcasts, and videos from your devices all day before you need to plug in.
And long-gone are the days where "cheap" meant "cheap sounding" as well. Plenty of budget-friendly options offer clean, crisp high and mid range audio along with rich, deep bass tones for high-quality sound.
While phone speakers have improved in sound quality over the years, a Bluetooth speaker still reigns supreme for the best listening experience. The factors of portability and lack of cables give Bluetooth speakers the advantage over traditional speakers or sound systems.
You may have seen the term when navigating your phone settings or dialing the audio menu in your car, but what is Bluetooth exactly? To keep it concise, Bluetooth is a wireless technology that allows two or more devices to pair and share data.
That data can be an audio file, like the music you listen to on a Bluetooth speaker, or a picture that you're sharing from phone to phone. The capabilities of Bluetooth technology is really only limited by distance and the strength of the radio frequency.
For any Bluetooth connection to work, the sending and receiving devices must support Bluetooth, and agree to be paired -- for security and privacy reasons. To do this:
If you're in the market for a Bluetooth speaker to use with your phone, tablet, or other devices, there are tons on the market. No matter what your budget is, you'll be able to find one that offers great audio for the right price. Here's a short list of other Bluetooth speakers I thought were great: