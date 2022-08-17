/>
The best Labor Day tech deals under $100

From Apple Airpods to Chromebooks, here are the best deals under $100.
Charlie Osborne
Written by Charlie Osborne, Contributing Writer on
Reviewed by Elyse Betters Picaro

Labor Day is fast approaching, and retailers are either preparing or have already released deals ahead of the celebration. 

Labor Day falls on September 5th this year, and we can expect to see hefty discounts on everything from premium TVs and computers to home appliances, gardening tools, smartphones, games consoles, and more.

Sales events including Prime Day, Black Friday, and Labor Day are opportunities to get your hands on everything from necessary items to luxury gadgets for a substantial discount. ZDNet is keeping an eye on the best deals for under $100 in the weeks leading up to Labor Day. 

We've rounded up the best deals on gadgets and technology available online for under $100. Check out our top picks below. 

HP 11.6" Chromebook

Save $101
67
Getty | Walmart
  • Current price: $98
  • Original price: $199

We've found a great deal on a Chromebook at Walmart. As students return to school, this could be an affordable option for study and entertainment -- and all for under $100.

The HP Chromebook comes with an 11.6" display, AMD A4 dual-core processor (2.4GHz), 32GB SSD storage, 4GB RAM, and 10 hours of battery life when you are performing basic tasks, such as online browsing or using word processors. 

As with other Chromebooks, this lightweight laptop operates on ChromeOS. If the device needs to run specific software, you should check for compatibility with this operating system first. 

View now at Walmart

Fitbit Luxe

Save $30
68
Best Buy
  • Current price: $99
  • Original price: $129

If you're in the market for a fitness tracker, the Fitbit Luxe is on sale at Best Buy. This sleek, discreet fitness tracker can be worn as a watch and has been designed with fashion and style in mind. 

The Luxe can connect to your smartphone and has an AMOLED color display to show your statistics, including stress management scores, heart rate, pace, distance, and other health-related information. 

View now at Best Buy

Apple AirPods (refurb)

Save $60
69
Apple
  • Current price: $79
  • Original price: $139

Another early Labor Day deal for under $100 is a pair of Apple AirPods. Normally, these wireless headphones go for far beyond $100, but if you don't mind settling for a refurbished pair, visit Walmart to purchase them for $79.

AirPods are compatible with Apple devices, including iPhones, iPads, and MacBooks. You can expect up to three hours of listening time on a single charge. 

View now at Walmart

Meta Portal

Save $130
70
Facebook
  • Current price: $49
  • Original price: $179

At Target, the Meta Portal is on sale for only $49. The Meta Portal is a 10" smart display designed for video calling friends and family, whether through Facebook, WhatsApp, Zoom, or other apps. The Portal includes a camera (720p) and microphone, as well as apps like Spotify and Pandora waiting to be installed. You can also use the display to control your smart home devices. 

View now at Target

Roku Express 4K+ 2021

Save $10
71
Target
  • Current price: $29
  • Original price: $39

Need a cheap media streaming stick on sale ahead of Labor Day? Check out the Roku Express. This 2021 model, available at Target for $29, allows users to stream in up to 4K and includes the HDMI cable necessary to plug the dongle into the back of your smart TV. You can use your voice to select a channel or integrate it with voice assistants, including Amazon's Alexa, Apple's Siri, or Google Assistant. 

View now at Target

What is Labor Day?

Taking place on the first Monday of September every year, Labor Day is a US holiday set by the federal government designed to celebrate "the social and economic achievements of American workers." Ordinances were first passed during the late 1800s to secure the date as a national holiday. 

What is the actual Labor Day date?

The date changes marginally every year due to the calendar. In 2022, Labor Day is taking place on September 5. 

Are there alternative Labor Day deals under $100 worth considering?

In the lead-up to Labor Day in September, US retailers are offering a range of deals on a massive variety of products. While not every deal is a doorbuster, we have also found other Labor Day sales to consider:

Lenovo Turtle Beach Recon 500 headset

 $49 at Lenovo

Insignia 32" HD smart Fire TV

 $99 at Best Buy

TOPVISION sound bar

 $37 at Walmart

Amazon Echo Dot

 $24 at Best Buy

NutriBullet Select blender

$74 at Walmart

Jabra Elite 3 wireless in-ear headphones

$59 at Best Buy

Bomaker Wi-Fi mini projector

 $67 at Walmart

Nest Hub 7" smart display with Google Assistant

 $54 at Best Buy

Snaptain H823H mini drone

 $26 at Walmart

