Labor Day is fast approaching, and retailers are either preparing or have already released deals ahead of the celebration.
Labor Day falls on September 5th this year, and we can expect to see hefty discounts on everything from premium TVs and computers to home appliances, gardening tools, smartphones, games consoles, and more.
Sales events including Prime Day, Black Friday, and Labor Day are opportunities to get your hands on everything from necessary items to luxury gadgets for a substantial discount. ZDNet is keeping an eye on the best deals for under $100 in the weeks leading up to Labor Day.
We've rounded up the best deals on gadgets and technology available online for under $100. Check out our top picks below.
We've found a great deal on a Chromebook at Walmart. As students return to school, this could be an affordable option for study and entertainment -- and all for under $100.
The HP Chromebook comes with an 11.6" display, AMD A4 dual-core processor (2.4GHz), 32GB SSD storage, 4GB RAM, and 10 hours of battery life when you are performing basic tasks, such as online browsing or using word processors.
As with other Chromebooks, this lightweight laptop operates on ChromeOS. If the device needs to run specific software, you should check for compatibility with this operating system first.
If you're in the market for a fitness tracker, the Fitbit Luxe is on sale at Best Buy. This sleek, discreet fitness tracker can be worn as a watch and has been designed with fashion and style in mind.
The Luxe can connect to your smartphone and has an AMOLED color display to show your statistics, including stress management scores, heart rate, pace, distance, and other health-related information.
Another early Labor Day deal for under $100 is a pair of Apple AirPods. Normally, these wireless headphones go for far beyond $100, but if you don't mind settling for a refurbished pair, visit Walmart to purchase them for $79.
AirPods are compatible with Apple devices, including iPhones, iPads, and MacBooks. You can expect up to three hours of listening time on a single charge.
At Target, the Meta Portal is on sale for only $49. The Meta Portal is a 10" smart display designed for video calling friends and family, whether through Facebook, WhatsApp, Zoom, or other apps. The Portal includes a camera (720p) and microphone, as well as apps like Spotify and Pandora waiting to be installed. You can also use the display to control your smart home devices.
Need a cheap media streaming stick on sale ahead of Labor Day? Check out the Roku Express. This 2021 model, available at Target for $29, allows users to stream in up to 4K and includes the HDMI cable necessary to plug the dongle into the back of your smart TV. You can use your voice to select a channel or integrate it with voice assistants, including Amazon's Alexa, Apple's Siri, or Google Assistant.
Taking place on the first Monday of September every year, Labor Day is a US holiday set by the federal government designed to celebrate "the social and economic achievements of American workers." Ordinances were first passed during the late 1800s to secure the date as a national holiday.
The date changes marginally every year due to the calendar. In 2022, Labor Day is taking place on September 5.
