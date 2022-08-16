Amazon Prime Day has been and gone, but whether or not you missed this sale or are not a Prime member, Labor Day represents another opportunity to grab a bargain during the summer months.
The holiday is a few weeks away, officially happening on September 5. However, ahead of the celebration, we can expect to see vendors ranging from Best Buy to Target offering deals on technology, home products, and more.
This includes a huge range of appliances, where you can take advantage of cut-price, high-ticket items including fridges, washing machines, kitchenware, vacuums, and outdoor products including barbeques and grills.
Labor Day is taking place on September 5, but ahead of the event, we've rounded up the best deals on appliances available online. Check out our top picks below.
A great deal we've found ahead of Labor Day is for the iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO. Over at Target, the robot vacuum is currently on sale with $150 off the standard $549 price tag, coming in at $399.
The iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO is a Wi-Fi-connected, self-emptying vacuum that can be controlled through your smartphone or voice assistant. Set schedules, choose when the robot cleans your floors for you, and take advantage of its mapping technology, used to learn about your home. Over time, the robot will detect areas that tend to become dirty and will pay special attention to them.
The Ninja Foodi 4-in-1 indoor grill is also on sale ahead of Labor Day. In constant use in my own kitchen, this smart kitchen device takes the guesswork out of cooking meat and vegetables and has four useful functions -- a grill, air fryer, roaster, and baking functionality -- to cook everything from steak to roast chicken.
This handy gadget is currently on sale for $137, saving you over $60.
A deal not to be missed by BBQ enthusiasts is 20% off the Pit Boss Sportsman 820 pellet smoker. If you're ready to up your game and go beyond direct, on-flame cooks, the Sportsman 820 offers enough space to cook multiple ribs, chicken, pork shoulder, and more, and uses wood pellets rather than gas or charcoal. You can use standard probes to monitor your cook or hook them up to the inbuilt digital control.
The Pit Boss Sportsman 820 pellet smoker is currently on offer for $607, a saving of over $150.
An appliance deal suitable for large households is for this Samsung washing machine, a large -- and smart -- machine with 4.5 cu. ft. capacity.
Samsung has included an AI-based Smart Dial feature for learning and remembering your preferred cycles, mobile connectivity, and a rapid wash function to manage a full load in under half an hour.
The front load washer is available for $799, a saving of $325 based on the machine's usual $1,124 price.
Granted, this isn't the biggest discount we've ever seen, but the discount on the Shark Rocket Pro corded stick vacuum is still worth considering.
With 20 bucks off, the $149 Shark Rocket Pro is a corded appliance suitable for cleaning your family home, providing a deep suction and clean, detachable handheld, and LED lights to detect areas you've missed.
Taking place on the first Monday of September every year, Labor Day is a US holiday set by the federal government designed to celebrate "the social and economic achievements of American workers." Ordinances were first passed during the late 1800s to secure the date as a national holiday.
The date changes marginally every year due to the calendar. However, in 2022, Labor Day is taking place on September 5.
In the lead-up to Labor Day in September, US retailers are offering a range of deals on a massive variety of products. While not every deal is a doorbuster, we have also found other Labor Day sales in 2022 to consider: