The best early Labor Day deals on appliances: Save $150 on a Roomba

From outdoor kit and barbeques to kitchen appliances, ZDNet has you covered.
charlie-osborne
Written by Charlie Osborne, Contributing Writer on
Reviewed by Elyse Betters Picaro

Amazon Prime Day has been and gone, but whether or not you missed this sale or are not a Prime member, Labor Day represents another opportunity to grab a bargain during the summer months. 

The holiday is a few weeks away, officially happening on September 5. However, ahead of the celebration, we can expect to see vendors ranging from Best Buy to Target offering deals on technology, home products, and more. 

This includes a huge range of appliances, where you can take advantage of cut-price, high-ticket items including fridges, washing machines, kitchenware, vacuums, and outdoor products including barbeques and grills. 

Labor Day is taking place on September 5, but ahead of the event, we've rounded up the best deals on appliances available online. Check out our top picks below. 

iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO

Save $150
56
Target
  • Current price: $399
  • Original price: $549

A great deal we've found ahead of Labor Day is for the iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO. Over at Target, the robot vacuum is currently on sale with $150 off the standard $549 price tag, coming in at $399. 

The iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO is a Wi-Fi-connected, self-emptying vacuum that can be controlled through your smartphone or voice assistant. Set schedules, choose when the robot cleans your floors for you, and take advantage of its mapping technology, used to learn about your home. Over time, the robot will detect areas that tend to become dirty and will pay special attention to them. 

View now at Target

Ninja Foodi 4-in-1 indoor grill

Save $62
55
Walmart
  • Current price: $137
  • Original price: $199

The Ninja Foodi 4-in-1 indoor grill is also on sale ahead of Labor Day. In constant use in my own kitchen, this smart kitchen device takes the guesswork out of cooking meat and vegetables and has four useful functions -- a grill, air fryer, roaster, and baking functionality -- to cook everything from steak to roast chicken. 

This handy gadget is currently on sale for $137, saving you over $60.

View now at Walmart

Pit Boss Sportsman 820 pellet smoker

Save $152
57
Wayfair
  • Current price: $607
  • Original price: $759

A deal not to be missed by BBQ enthusiasts is 20% off the Pit Boss Sportsman 820 pellet smoker. If you're ready to up your game and go beyond direct, on-flame cooks, the Sportsman 820 offers enough space to cook multiple ribs, chicken, pork shoulder, and more, and uses wood pellets rather than gas or charcoal. You can use standard probes to monitor your cook or hook them up to the inbuilt digital control. 

The Pit Boss Sportsman 820 pellet smoker is currently on offer for $607, a saving of over $150.

View now at Wayfair

Samsung large capacity smart dial washer

Save $325
58
Getty | Best Buy
  • Current price: $799
  • Original price: $1124

An appliance deal suitable for large households is for this Samsung washing machine, a large -- and smart -- machine with 4.5 cu. ft. capacity. 

Samsung has included an AI-based Smart Dial feature for learning and remembering your preferred cycles, mobile connectivity, and a rapid wash function to manage a full load in under half an hour. 

The front load washer is available for $799, a saving of $325 based on the machine's usual $1,124 price.

View now at Best Buy

Shark Rocket Pro corded stick vacuum

Save $20
59
Walmart
  • Current price: $149
  • Original price: $169

Granted, this isn't the biggest discount we've ever seen, but the discount on the Shark Rocket Pro corded stick vacuum is still worth considering.

With 20 bucks off, the $149 Shark Rocket Pro is a corded appliance suitable for cleaning your family home, providing a deep suction and clean, detachable handheld, and LED lights to detect areas you've missed.

View now at Walmart

What is Labor Day?

Taking place on the first Monday of September every year, Labor Day is a US holiday set by the federal government designed to celebrate "the social and economic achievements of American workers." Ordinances were first passed during the late 1800s to secure the date as a national holiday. 

What is the actual Labor Day date?

The date changes marginally every year due to the calendar. However, in 2022, Labor Day is taking place on September 5. 

Are there alternative Labor Day appliance deals worth considering?

In the lead-up to Labor Day in September, US retailers are offering a range of deals on a massive variety of products. While not every deal is a doorbuster, we have also found other Labor Day sales in 2022 to consider:

Medallion Series Char-Broil 5 burner gas grill

 $2,153 at Wayfair

Dirt Devil 8V cordless handheld vacuum

$29 at Target

Mr. Coffee iced coffee maker

 $24 at Target

Samsung StormWash dishwasher

 $799 at Best Buy

GE 24" portable dishwasher

 $648 at Best Buy

Samsung 3-door french door refrigerator

 $1,699 at Best Buy

Della 3000 Sq. Ft dehumidifier

$179 at Walmart

GE 5.0 Cu. Ft. freestanding gas range

$649 at Best Buy

TaoTronics tower fan

 $49 at Walmart

Emerald Air Fryer

$67 at Walmart

Yard Machines 125cc gas push lawn mower

 $197 at Walmart

Dyson Ball multi floor origin upright vacuum

 $269 at Walmart

Lithium-Ion cordless walk behind self propelled lawn mower

 $699 at The Home Depot

Cordless string trimmer kit

 $179 at The Home Depot

