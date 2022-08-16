The kids are back in school, the pools are closing, and that can only mean summer is coming to a close. With summer's end, however, comes the final summer event of the year: Labor Day.
If you've been holding off the entire season for some great deals on major purchases like appliances or outdoor pieces, now is a great time to pick them up, as retailers are clearing away stock. We've searched the internet far and wide for deals to save you cash on your next big splurge. Be sure to take a look at our picks for best Labor Day deals below.
Whether you forgot to pick one up during back-to-school deals, or if you just moved and need a new streaming device, the Amazon Fire Stick 4K is the best device for you. The small device plugs into HD and 4K UHD TVs. It also works with select Prime Video and Disney+ titles to provide Dolby Atmos to your viewing experience. It also supports Dolby Vision, HDR, and HRD10+. It's not hands-free with Alexa, but you can press the Alexa button on the remote and use it to pull up your favorite shows via voice commands.
The lowest price we saw was $25 during Prime Day.
Having a customizable fridge is one thing, but having a smart customizable fridge really makes this Samsung Bespoke model shine. In addition to the Samsung SmartThings app, which allows you to hook up this fridge to monitor the temp remotely, the panels are completely adjustable, from a chic stainless steel gray to more vibrant hues. An Autofill Water Pitcher feature automatically refills with filtered water, and you have the option to infuse it with your flavor preferences.
The Apple Watch Series 7 features a sturdy aluminum case with 20% more screen than its predecessor, the Apple Watch Series 6, making it easier to take calls and respond to text messages. The battery life is 33% faster than the Series 6, too, with an all-day charge to keep monitoring your blood oxygen levels and ECG. The band itself comes in a multitude of colors for your preferred customization.
Get dust-free and allergen-free floors with the iRobot Room j7 vacuum. The handy smart home tool can be set up to clean while you're away, and it also creates personalized cleaning suggestions for your home. The vacuum uses Genius Technology and PrecisionVision Navigation to recognize objects like cords, socks, and shoes while working. With Voice Assistant, you can ask it to spot clean messes.
Considered one of our best electric lawn mowers, it offers up to 60 minutes of run time on a single charge. The self-propelling lawn mower has an adjustable throttle that matches your walking speed, and it also provides a bagger attachment to collect grass clippings, mulch, and more. And if you're short on space for outdoor storage, it also incorporates a foldable design.
If you're a metal detector hobbyist, or if you looking to get into the hobby, the Bounty Hunter TK4 metal detector is a great option. It features an 8-inch waterproof coil, and it can detect small objects up to 6-inches deep and larger objects up to 2-feet deep. It uses three modes of operation, and it can also discriminate against certain metals to narrow your search preferences. Plus, the interface is easy to read and easy to control. For those that would prefer a lightweight metal detector, this one weighs only 3.7 pounds.
Appliances are only becoming more in-sync with your smart home system, and this GE stove is no exception. It uses built-in Wi-Fi and an accompanying SmartHQ app to control the oven functions from across the house, and it self cleans with a special steam clean feature. With a power boil element, you can get the water boiling much faster, and the preheat features also quickly heat the oven to help you get dinner on the table.
This year, Labor Day will be on Monday, September 5.
This is a great question because it really depends on the retailer. If you're looking for a major appliance, you can expect those to ramp up closer to September 5 -- usually around one week before, which would be around August 26.
However, there are multiple factors at play this year. First, there are still groans and moans in the supply chain and the results of the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, a lot of stores ended up purchasing items in bulk, and with people still spending, albeit less, they have a lot of extra inventory that they will need to get rid of. That's where the savings come in. While traditionally, like I said, they usually start sales around August 26th, we expect them to start as early as today to encourage shoppers to purchase.
In the past, we've seen Labor Day deals get extended for up to a week after the holiday, so you can expect the deals to go through at least September 12. Anything after that is not guaranteed.
If you've been holding out on a major outdoor purchase or just appliances inside the home, this is a great holiday to purchase those items. A lot of outdoor items will be discounted, since retailers are trying to clear out their stock for the season.
The same goes for appliances. This is one of the best times of the year to invest in a new stove or a new smart refrigerator because they want to clear out current stock for new items. The next time that consumers should look for another good smart appliance deal is around Veterans Day, and after that, Presidents Day.
We comb the internet across multiple retailers and take into account a multitude of factors. First, If the product is less than 15% off, it is usually not a good deal. There are exceptions to that, such as Apple products, which are very popular but not usually on sale. Our general rule of thumb is that it has to be at least 15% off.
Additionally, we check over the past six months on any item we think it's a great deal to make sure that you truly are getting a great deal. Anything that has been price-gouged to appear like a deal, where they raise the price a few days before and drop it back down to the "deal" the day of, has not been included on this list. We want to make sure that you get the best deal for these items.