We don't always work at our desks, especially when remote work takes hold. Being able to work on your couch or in bed is definitely one of the perks of working from home, but balancing a laptop on your lap can get cumbersome in these situations. Instead, a lap desk can be an invaluable addition to your home office equipment, helping you to work anywhere your lap is available.
But which lap desk is the best? We reviewed the market's best lap desks available today—equipped with special features like device slots, built-in fans, and storage trays—to find the best lap desk for your needs.
Specs: Weight: 2.14 lbs | Dimensions: 12.8" x 17" x 3.5" | Style: Right-handed | Assembly: No
As a personal favorite, the LapGear Home Office Lap Desk has everything you need for a fantastic workspace. It is large enough to hold laptops up to 15.6" in size, as well as tablets with 21.2" x 12" surface dimensions. To boot, there is a phone slot to hold your phone vertically while you work. The included 5" x 9" mouse pad is for right-handed users, but I am left-handed so flipping the lap desk around works well enough for me. The lap desk includes a dual-bolster cushion that forms itself to your lap for a more comfortable fit. There are also a ton of colors available, so you can match your personality to your workstation.
Specs: Weight: 3 lbs | Dimensions: 24" x 14.2" x 11" | Style: Free-standing | Assembly: No
Whether you are traveling or simply hanging at home, the ECR4Kids Surf is a great fit for children. Made of plastic and available in black, it is made up of a freestanding floor mount that provides extra security and stability while your child plays and works. It is recommended not only for indoor use but also for outdoor use, with the manufacturer even suggesting use on your lawn. It is lightweight enough that it is easy to transport. Plus, to round out the set, you can also purchase Surf Storage Carts and Surf Cushions.
Specs: Weight: 3.25 lbs | Dimensions: 23.2" x 15.75" x 2.52" | Style: Portable | Assembly: No
The Honey-Can-Do Portable Lap Desk is an excellent fit when your top priority is portability. This well-cushioned lap desk has a built-in handle that makes it easy to carry, no matter where you are going. Also incorporated is a removable pad. It is not the largest lap desk, holding just 13" devices, but there are little details that make this an attractive fit. For example, it is made of solid MDF construction to make cooling easier. Required is only simple maintenance, thanks to an easy-to-clean design.
Specs: Weight: 5.8 lbs | Dimensions: 21.5" x 14.1" x 13.8" | Style: Adjustable | Assembly: No
The Nnewvante Adjustable Laptop Desk is not only one of the most attractive lap desks out there, but it is also one of the best options when you want a cooling fan. There is a built-in fan that is incorporated into the hollowed-out design, so you can get some relief when dealing with a warm device. Made of wood, this lap desk is bamboo-colored with a smooth polished surface. It is designed to suit a variety of purposes with five adjustable angles you can change to suit your position. For better storage, you can add on the integrated storage drawer.
Specs: Weight: 4.9 lbs | Dimensions: 14" x 18.5" x 3.5" | Style: Portable | Assembly: No
The Sofia + Sam Multi-Tasking Memory Foam Lap Desk is not the cheapest lap desk on our list, but it is definitely one of the most luxurious. The portable design is meant to be used with laptops and tablets, as well as your smartphone. It can accommodate laptops that are up to 15" in size, with incorporated tablet and phone slots. The mousepad is conveniently tucked away, sliding out when you need it and working well for both left- and right-handed users. To help at night, there is a USB light and built-in storage pocket. Finally, you are sure to enjoy little extras like memory foam construction, a built-in handle, and a built-in wrist rest.
The best lap desk is the LapGear Home Office Lap Desk with its comfortable construction, affordable price tag, and large, accommodating size.
To see how it measures up, here is a comparison of the best lap desks for your work or home.
Best lap desk
Cost
Dimensions
Weight
LapGear Home Office Lap Desk
$32.22
12.8" x 17" x 3.5"
2.14 lbs
ECR4Kids Surf
$29.99
24" x 14.2" x 11"
3 lbs
Honey-Can-Do Portable Lap Desk
$31.69
23.2" x 15.75" x 2.52"
3.25 lbs
Nnewvante Adjustable Laptop Desk
$52.99
21.5" x 14.1" x 13.8"
5.8 lbs
Sofia + Sam Multi-Tasking Memory Foam Lap Desk
$36.96
14" x 18.5" x 3.5"
4.9 lbs
To help you find the best lap desk, these are our expert suggestions.
Choose this laptop desk...
If you want...
LapGear Home Office Lap Desk
Affordability paired with comfort
ECR4Kids Surf
A kid-friendly option for the little ones in your household
Honey-Can-Do Portable Lap Desk
A lap desk to take on the go
Nnewvante Adjustable Laptop Desk
A built-in fan to cool you and your laptop while you work
Sofia + Sam Multi-Tasking Memory Foam Lap Desk
A lap desk packed with features that's worth the splurge
To find the best lap desks, we consider a number of factors that help form our decision.
Size: If you have an oversized laptop, you likely want a lap desk that is on the larger side to accommodate your larger devices.
Comfort: If you plan to use your lap desk frequently, be sure to consider the type of construction. Many lap desks today are constructed of memory foam, allowing for extra comfort.
Holders: We usually work with more than one device these days, so a lap desk may incorporate extra storage slots for your extra accessories, such as your phone.
Cost: Budget is always a priority, so we consider cost when searching for the best lap desks.
A lap desk can offer comfort and convenience when you are working, browsing, or playing, allowing you to work from virtually any location with far less trouble. You can work not only from your bed but also while in transit or outdoors. They can also add cooling elements to help protect you from warm devices.
A lap desk can range significantly in price, but the best lap desks range in price from $30 to more than $50, depending on the model you choose.
The best lap desks are most commonly available from Amazon and Walmart, but you can also find them at retailers like Office Depot, Staples, and Target.
