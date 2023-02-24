'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
In these post-COVID days, health is even more important, and it is critical that we do everything we can to safeguard it. Massage chairs can be a critical part of your health, especially given the many benefits. A session in a massage chair can decrease pain in several parts of the body while helping to reduce headaches, lower blood pressure, and improve your immune system.
However, massage chairs often require an investment, which is why it is so crucial that you find the best massage chair for you.
That's where we come in. These are the best massage chairs for your home.
Tech specs: Massage styles: 6 | Reclining: Yes | Heated: Yes | Track type: SL track roller | Programs: 8
The Osaki 4D Pro Maestro LE is the overall best massage chair, offering 4D massage in a zero-gravity package. Begin with body scan technology before choosing from six different massage styles across eight auto-programs. With an SL Track Roller Design, you can enjoy a whole-body massage that includes a foot and calf massage with auto leg scan and leg extend. The chair is heated, too, with a heated back roller that is meant to mimic the sensation of a hot stone massage. There are 32 airbags within the chair to soothe those tired muscles, plus five speed adjustments so you can get just the right kind of massage.
Connectivity is great with a built-in wireless charger, plus available Bluetooth for the integrated HD speaker. Best of all, the entire unit is controlled by a touchscreen remote tablet that you can use for easy one-touch management.
Tech specs: Massage styles: 6 | Reclining: Yes | Heated: Yes |Track type: J track| Programs: 8
If you have more to spend, the Infinity Circadian Syner-D® Massage Chair is well worth it. Syner-D™ Technology means two separate massage mechanisms to better cover your back and glutes. Its Flex-Track is a hybrid L-Track and S-Track system that gives excellent spinal decompression accompanied by a full-body massage. Begin with Truefit™ Body Scanning, and then add on the Triple Foot Roller Total Sole Reflexology. Infinity has packed a ton of features that includes a TrueFit™ Footrest Extension with chromotherapy lights.
You can choose from six different methods, including 4D Shiatsu and Kneading, to get exactly the type of massage you want. Other features include Intelligent Voice Command, plus SoothMe Sound Therapy with Bluetooth speakers for extra relaxation. A touch screen tablet control comes included for easy control over your massage.
Tech specs: Massage styles: 7 | Reclining: Yes | Heated: Yes | Intensity levels: 6 | Track type: L track
The Kyota Yutaka M898 4D Massage Chair uses a 49-inch L-track to deliver a full-body massage, complete with shiatsu reflexology foot rollers. Remain in complete control with the 4D Back and Glutes Mechanism, because this zero-gravity chair allows you to control the width and strength of your massage. The integrated air ionizer helps to reduce stress during your massage while the chair moves from your neck and shoulders all the way down to your feet.
Sensory relief brings the sounds of nature, courtesy of the Intersound™ Technology that is plugged into the Bluetooth speakers. The chromotherapy programs are a welcome bonus to add to the relaxation. Other features include a foldable armrest for ultimate comfort, plus a joystick control for easier management. A built-in charger is integrated into the chair, and a wired remote controls the whole unit.
Tech specs: Massage styles: 5 | Reclining: Yes | Heated: Yes | Track type: SL track
The Synca Wellness CirC+ Compact Massage Chair won't take up a ton of room in your house, but that does not mean it skimps on performance. This zero-gravity chair uses an extended 45.5-inch SL-Track to ensure full coverage of your back, neck, shoulders, and glutes in a compact package that is guided by a wireless remote. There are preset cycles, too, with options that include energize, relax, and sleep to suit your mood throughout the day. Heat therapy soothes your muscles as you enjoy Quad Roller Technology, along with four different massage hands, for a more in-depth massage that fully targets each muscle.
Another feature that we love? This chair comes with a motion detection sensor to ensure that no wayward pets or children get trapped.
Tech specs: Massage styles: 6 | Reclining: Yes | Heated: Yes | Intensity levels: 5 | Track type: SL track roller | Programs: 21
With an astounding 21 programs, the Otamic Pro Signature Black 3D Zero-Gravity Massage Chair comes stacked with features. Using an SL-track rolling system, this chair begins with a computer body scan to become acquainted with your body. From there, enjoy a three-stage zero gravity recline, all while receiving a full-body airbag massage with foot extension and triple-action foot massager. The 3D massage mechanism delivers a full-body compression massage with lumbar heat therapy and six different massage styles to help ensure that there is something for everyone.
There are other bonuses, too. Otamic incorporates intelligent voice control with voice recognition, making this chair truly yours. Plus, you can keep your phone charged while you listen to tunes, all courtesy of the built-in charger and Bluetooth speakers.
The Osaki 4D Pro Maestro LE comes at a reasonable price without sacrificing performance or features, winning our pick for best massage chair overall. To see how it compares, this is an overview of the best massage chairs.
Best massage chair
Cost
Massage styles
Osaki 4D Pro Maestro LE
$8,499
6
Infinity Circadian Syner-D® Massage Chair
$14,999
6
Kyota Yutaka M898 4D Massage Chair
$9,999
7
Synca Wellness CirC+ Compact Massage Chair
$999.99
5
Otamic Pro Signature Black 3D Zero-Gravity Massage Chair
$2,999
6
Differentiating between massage chairs is not always easy. Our expert recommendations can help.
Choose this best massage chair...
If you want...
Osaki 4D Pro Maestro LE
A fantastic middle-of-the-road massage chair
Infinity Circadian Syner-D® Massage Chair
The best high-end massage chair
Kyota Yutaka M898 4D Massage Chair
A zero-gravity massage chair with extra features
Synca Wellness CirC+ Compact Massage Chair
A massage chair that doesn't take up too much space
Otamic Pro Signature Black 3D Zero-Gravity Massage Chair
The best features of a massage chair
There are several factors to consider when choosing the best massage chair.
Intensity: A massage chair is hardly worth it if it does not have the right pressure for your body. We look for chairs that have several intensity levels to help guarantee that you receive the type of massage you want.
Techniques: There are several different types of massages that you can receive from a massage chair. The best massage chairs can include styles like kneading, rolling, knocking, and even Shiatsu.
Body points: Massage chairs traditionally target your neck, shoulders, back, and glutes, but many chairs today have expanded upon that map. Now you can find massage chairs that incorporate your legs and feet for a full-body massage you are sure to appreciate.
Extra features: Whether it is a full-body scan or voice control, there are many bonus features that you may find with each massage chair. Some may incorporate Bluetooth speakers, AI technology, or a touchscreen tablet.
Cost: A massage chair is no small investment. We look for options that suit a variety of different budgets to help ensure we offer something for everyone, no matter how much you have to spend.
There are several benefits to a massage chair beyond just physical enjoyment. It can be a massive stress- and pain-reliever at the end of a long day, but that is far from all. It can reduce headaches and prevent migraines while boosting your energy, improving sleep, and correcting posture. It is also recommended for post-workout therapy as it relaxes and rolls out the kinks in your tired, achy muscles.
Massage chairs can help with more chronic issues, too. According to WebMD, regular massages can improve circulation while reducing overall anxiety. Those suffering from osteoarthritis, sciatica, and even cancer have all been shown to benefit from massage chairs. They can provide untold relief to those undergoing chemotherapy while also improving one's immune system. Overall, results may vary from person to person, but users agree: massage chairs are incredibly beneficial to own.
While a traditional massage chair works like a recliner, a zero-gravity massage chair takes a different approach. It reclines further backward until it reaches a neutral body position for massage, moving the body into a near vertical position. It is meant to mimic the feeling of weightlessness, putting you at ease while delivering a better massage.
From a medical standpoint, a zero-gravity chair elevates your legs above your heart, reducing pressure on the spine and lower back. In turn, this decreases pressure on the heart, allowing for better circulation. Many users find that their sleep improves, as well.
Massage chairs can run the gamut in price, which is why it is so critical that you choose the right one. The best massage chairs vary significantly in price, ranging from $1,000 to $14,000, depending on the model you choose.
In our search, we found many great massage chairs. These additional five almost made our list of best massage chairs. If price is a consideration, the HoMedics Shiatsu Elite II Massage Cushion is an affordable option that could give you the massage you need. We also include two more budget-friendly, zero-gravity chairs under $1,500.
Though the Otamic 3D Signature Zero Gravity Massage Chair is $3,000, it has great features that make it a worthy honorable mention, while the iRest 2023 4D Massage Chair Recliner priced at $3,899 has the best smart technology.
