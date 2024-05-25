Binge your favorite shows with an Amazon Fire TV Stick for just $25 this Memorial Day

Kayla Solino/ZDNET

The Amazon Fire TV Stick is a streaming device that transforms your TV into a smart one by letting you access your favorite TV shows and movies from top services like Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Disney+, and Amazon Prime in one place on a crisp, easy-to-navigate platform.

Also: The100+ best Memorial Day deals you can shop now

If you've been toying with trying out a fire stick in your house, this is a great time to swipe up this classic model while it is 38% off its usual price of $40, saving you $15 ahead of Memorial Day 2024. This is the same price we saw during Amazon's Big Spring Sale and other savings events like Cyber Week 2023.

The Fire TV Stick lets you enjoy a vibrant, HD cinematic experience in your own living room, and it's even equipped with Dolby Atmos audio capabilities on select titles.

I grabbed this Fire Stick last year during the July Prime Day sale, and it is my favorite tech purchase to date, especially as a 20-something between college and post-grad life. The original price of $40 isn't too much of a damper on your pocket, but scoring this for just $25 made me jump to try it last year.

The Fire TV Stick is compatible with HD TVs and although most televisions are already designated as smart right out of the box, adding a streaming device to any non-Fire TV, such as this Fire Stick, helps to streamline and elevate your viewing experience.

Also: The best TVs of 2024: Expert tested

I find using the Fire TV Stick makes managing all my streaming services much easier, and the Fire OS is user-friendly, even for my older family members. I can also utilize the Alexa voice capabilities to search and launch content, as well as control my other smart home devices. Best of all, the Fire TV Stick features the power and volume button on one remote.

And if you're looking to bump up from the basics, right now the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is on sale for just $5 more, also seeing a discount during the Spring Sale. The Fire TV Stick 4K is the next step up from the classic Fire Stick, and offers a 4K cinematic viewing experience equipped with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos audio capabilities.

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max and the Fire TV Stick Lite are also discounted right now.

When will this deal expire? Deals are subject to sell-out or expire anytime, though ZDNET remains committed to finding, sharing, and updating the best product deals for you to score the best savings. Our team of experts regularly checks in on the deals we share to ensure they are still live and obtainable. We're sorry if you've missed out on this deal, but don't fret -- we're constantly finding new chances to save and sharing them with you at ZDNET.com.