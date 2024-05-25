X
The 100+ best Memorial Day deals you can shop this weekend

Memorial Day weekend is here, and I've vetted the best deals you can shop now from major retailers. Save on top TVs, headphones, home and outdoor gear, memberships, and more.
Written by Kayla Solino, Associate Editor
memorial-day-promo
Adam Breeden/ZDNET

Memorial Day weekend has arrived, kicking off the travel season and marking the unofficial start to summer. While the weekend will be great for some well-deserved R&R, it's also a great time to take advantage of seasonal sales and discounts on everything from smart home devices to TVs to tablets to lawn and outdoor gear.  

Major retailers such as Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more are full of deals you can grab right now, and as a tech editor who constantly covers sale events, I expect even more savings to roll out over the weekend and through Memorial Day 2024. Other retailers like Samsung are offering sales during the holiday as well (the Discover Samsung Summer Sale runs May 20-26). 

Also: The best lawn and garden deals to shop this Memorial Day

That's why I (along with other ZDNET experts) rounded up the best Memorial Day 2024 deals so you can shop for savings as the long weekend begins. I keep my eyes peeled for savings on top products backed by ZDNET testing, discounts greater than 20% off, and products that don't frequently see on sale, and I consider your buying options as if I were purchasing every item on this list myself. It's likely that I or another ZDNET team member have purchased many of these products ourselves. 

Rest assured, this isn't my first deals rodeo. I've covered Prime Day, Black Friday, Cyber Week, and more, so trust me, I know a good deal when I see one. I'll update this list with all the best deals leading into Memorial Day 2024 and afterward, so check back here for all the best discounts, refreshed daily. 

The best Memorial Day 2024 deals 

My personal favorite deals so far this Memorial Day 2024

Also: The best Discover Samsung Summer Sale deals to shop during Memorial Day weekend

The best Memorial Day tech deals 

Sony Ult Field 1 orange speaker against skyline
Nina Raemont/ZDNET

Also: Want a smartwatch for summer? The Apple Watch Series 9 is $70 off now

The best Memorial Day TV deals 

Samsung S95D OLED TV 2024
Jason Hiner/ZDNET

The best Memorial Day laptop deals 

Apple MacBook Air M2
Cliff Joseph/ZDNET

The best Memorial Day iPad deals 

ipad-air-with-apple-magic-keyboard
Kayla Solino/ZDNET

The best Memorial Day headphone deals

Beats Solo 4 in Cloud Pink
Jada Jones/ZDNET

The best Memorial Day robot vacuum deals

Ecovacs Deebot X2 Omni
Maria Diaz/ZDNET

Also: The Roborock Q7 Max+ Robot Vacuum Mop is 45% off for Memorial Day 

The best Memorial Day home deals

Blink Outdoor 4 Floodlight Camera
Maria Diaz/ZDNET

Also: The best video doorbell for Ring fans is just $120 for a limited time

The best Memorial Day outdoor deals

Mammotion Luba 2 robot mower
Maria Diaz/ZDNET

The best Memorial Day deals under $25 

amazon-fire-stick
Kayla Solino/ZDNET

How did we choose these Memorial Day deals?

As a member of ZDNET, I only write about deals myself or a team member would want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend. I looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops.

I also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals I recommend. These recommendations may also be based on my own testing (or testing by another ZDNET expert) -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter.

When will these deals expire?

Deals are subject to sell out or expire at any time, though ZDNET remains committed to finding, sharing, and updating the best product deals for you to score the best savings. Our team of experts regularly checks in on the deals we share to ensure they are still live and obtainable. We're sorry if you've missed out on a deal, but don't fret -- we're constantly finding new chances to save and sharing them with you at ZDNET.com

When is Memorial Day?

Memorial Day always falls on the last Monday of May. This year, it is on Monday, May 27, 2024. However, you'll find that retailers will have sales all weekend long, and even days ahead of the holiday. 

