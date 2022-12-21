'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
As our world becomes increasingly digital with everything from our games to our work lives held in an electronic format, we could all do with some extra storage space now and then.
However, truly portable options that can be thrown into a bag and taken with us rather than taking up space on our home office desk can be expensive. That's why we at ZDNET consider this deal on Amazon one of our current favorites: a portable Buffalo external SSD drive with 1TB of storage space that is now available with a discount of 42%.
Usually, you would expect to pay around $120 for this model, but with $50 off, you now only pay $70.
Buffalo is known for producing robust, reliable digital storage solutions. The Buffalo external SSD drive, available on Amazon, seems to be no exception considering the positive customer reviews on the device's solid build and quick transfer speeds -- said to be up to 600MB/S by the retailer.
The SSD drive weighs only 0.6 ounces and is compatible with Windows and macOS machines, USB A/C, and PlayStation consoles.
You can choose 500MB, 1TB, and 2TB models. 1TB is typically enough space for the average user, although you might want to bump up the storage capacity to 2TB if you plan to dedicate one of these devices to game storage.
