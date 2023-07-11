'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Imagine being able to take enough power with you to charge up all your devices when you go camping or work off-grid. It's a power bank, but rather than just being able to charge USB devices, it's also able to run your wall-powered devices. Imagine no more with the awesome EcoFlow RIVER 2 power station.
This is one of the many power stations I've tested in 2023, and the striking thing about the River 2 is how light it is -- 7.7lbs feels like nothing after some of the power stations I've been handling lately. On top of that, the handle is ergonomic and comfortable.
Also: The best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals: Live updates
While many power stations are fine if you keep them close to home or a vehicle, I could see this being a power station that I'd be happy to carry for a few miles if I needed that sort of power for drones, or cameras if I was on a shoot. In fact, I've taken this with me a few times, either just carrying it in my hands, or loading it into a backpack.
Read the review: EcoFlow RIVER 2 review
With a capacity of 256Wh, the RIVER 2 is small enough to be portable, but powerful enough to run a 100W load for close to 2.5 hours. The AC output can handle a sustained output of 300W (which would drain the RIVER 2 in under an hour) and surge loads up to 600W.
In my experience using it, the EcoFlow RIVER 2 is rugged and well-built and shrugs off the knocks and bumps of everyday use.