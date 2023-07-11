EcoFlow RIVER 2 power station ZDNET

Imagine being able to take enough power with you to charge up all your devices when you go camping or work off-grid. It's a power bank, but rather than just being able to charge USB devices, it's also able to run your wall-powered devices. Imagine no more with the awesome EcoFlow RIVER 2 power station.

EcoFlow River 2 specs

Capacity : 256Wh

: 256Wh Net Weight : Approximately 7.7lbs

: Approximately 7.7lbs Dimensions : 9.6 x 8.5 x 5.7 inches

: 9.6 x 8.5 x 5.7 inches USB-C Input/Output : 5/9/12/15/20V 3A, 60W Max

: 5/9/12/15/20V 3A, 60W Max AC Output : 120V 50Hz/60Hz, 300W (Surge 600W)

: 120V 50Hz/60Hz, 300W (Surge 600W) DC Output : 12.6V 8A, 100W Max

: 12.6V 8A, 100W Max USB-A Output : 5V 2.4A 12W Max

: 5V 2.4A 12W Max Cell Chemistry : Lithium iron phosphate

: Lithium iron phosphate Cycle Life: 80%+ capacity after 3000 cycles

This is one of the many power stations I've tested in 2023, and the striking thing about the River 2 is how light it is -- 7.7lbs feels like nothing after some of the power stations I've been handling lately. On top of that, the handle is ergonomic and comfortable.

While many power stations are fine if you keep them close to home or a vehicle, I could see this being a power station that I'd be happy to carry for a few miles if I needed that sort of power for drones, or cameras if I was on a shoot. In fact, I've taken this with me a few times, either just carrying it in my hands, or loading it into a backpack.

With a capacity of 256Wh, the RIVER 2 is small enough to be portable, but powerful enough to run a 100W load for close to 2.5 hours. The AC output can handle a sustained output of 300W (which would drain the RIVER 2 in under an hour) and surge loads up to 600W.

In my experience using it, the EcoFlow RIVER 2 is rugged and well-built and shrugs off the knocks and bumps of everyday use.