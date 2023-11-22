'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
This $699 EcoFlow 400W waterproof solar panel is a $500 off deal you shouldn't miss
Portable power stations come in all sorts of sizes, from small packs that you can carry about with you, to huge units that you have to roll about on wheels. And the bigger the power station, the more power you need to keep it topped up.
This isn't a problem if you are recharging it from the mains, but if you are charging it using solar, the bigger power stations are going to need big solar panels.
And usually these solar panels aren't cheap.
If you're looking for a good deal on big, 400W solar panels, you need to take a look at the EcoFlow 400W panels because right now you can pick these up for almost half the regular price.
Also: The best Black Friday deals available right now
I've tested dozens of solar panels for power stations over the past few years, and EcoFlow solar panels are some of the best available.
First, these panels offer an industry-leading 23% conversion rate for solar energy, meaning that you get more bang for your buck and you get away with using a smaller solar panel. But don't be fooled, because at 16kg (35.3lbs) and an unfolded size of 93.1 by 41.7 by 0.98 inches, this is no petite panel!
Also: The 10 best early Black Friday portable power station deals
This 400W solar panel is engineered to withstand the elements. It's built from layers of flexible EVA and tough fiberglass to ensure durability and portability, and is IP68 rating for water-resistance and dust-proofing.
It's a pain having solar panels that you have to take inside when the weather takes a turn for the worse. I know, because I once spent two months in Scotland in the UK and I had to put my panels away every time it rained -- and it rained a lot! -- so having the ability to leave them outside is a real time saver.
The cherry on top of the cake with these panels is that the carry case doubles as a kickstand, allowing you to set up your panels such that you maximize the amount of sun hitting them by setting the angle just right. This means you can charge your solar power station even faster.
If you're looking to pick up one or more high-power solar panels to complement your power station, this Black Friday deal almost allows you to pick p two for the price of one, and that's amazing.