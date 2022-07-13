The Jackery Explorer 1000 is ZDNet's top pick for the best portable generator, and it's finally on sale at its lowest price yet.
The powerful solar generator has a 1000W wattage and 1002Wh capacity, meaning that the time it takes to recharge from 0-80% is 5.5 hours with a wall outlet, 11.5 hours with a car outlet, 6 hours with two SolarSaga 100 solar panels (not included, but $90 off for Prime Day) or 8.5 hours with two SolarSaga 60 solar panels (not included, but $56 off for Prime Day). If you decide to purchase the solar panels separately, the technology in the generator provides a 23% higher conversion efficiency.
ZDNet's Greg Nichols reviewed the Jackery and tested it for a month, ultimately deciding that it was worth it: "This is a top-of-the-line product and, for digital nomads, it represents a complete reimagining of where and when you can do real work," Nichols wrote.
ZDNet's Adrian Kingsley-Hughes also tested the Jackery Explorer 1000 and concluded that "everything is well-built, tough, takes being knocked about, and it delivers what it promises without needing to rely on crazy, over-inflated specs." However, one important consideration that Kingsley-Hughes noted was that the solar panels are not water-resistant, so they aren't the easiest to charge in rainier climates.
The Jackery Explorer 1000 provides a lot of power -- enough for your full-size fridge, TV, mini cooler, electric grill, fan, and more. It can power up to eight devices. It's compact, noiseless, and has a rugged, tough exterior that's perfect for camping. It's usually listed at $1,099, but for Amazon Prime Day, you can get it for $769.30. Even if you aren't a big outdoors person, the Jackery can come in handy in the event of a power outage. It's a great portable option to have on hand in case of emergencies.
If you want a heftier product with 1800W wattage and a 1534WH capacity, check out the Jackery Explorer 1500, reviewed by Nichols, which is $340 off for Prime Day, or the Jackery 2000 Pro reviewed by Jason Perlow, which is $900 off for Prime Day.