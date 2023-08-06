This is by far the most convenient power strip I've ever used, and it's $40 off right now

Jack Wallen/ZDNET

I seem to always find myself in need of a charge. If I'm not in my office, it always seems to be a scramble to find the right adapter or an extension cord. Wouldn't it be nice if one piece of equipment could serve both purposes?

Fortunately, such a solution exists -- the Baseus PowerCombo Tower 65W ensures I always have the means to charge whatever I need to charge, whether that's via USB Type-B, USB Type-C, standard electrical outlet, or retractable USB Type-C.

This handy power strip also has a 4' cable that makes it even more flexible, a power button with three pulsing modes to indicate the status of the device, a silicon adhesive pad (so you can stick the device to where you need it), fire-resistant casing material, and an app that can be installed on your smartphone (for remote control, shut-down timer, and capacity calculation).

Do note, however, that I did not install or use the app because I don't tend to install apps that aren't absolutely necessary (for security reasons). The good news is that I've found the power strip functions perfectly without using the application.

The specs

The specs for the device include the following: 5-port power strip with 3 USB chargers (1 USB Type-B, 1 USB Type-C, and a 65W fast charging Type-C retractable 3' cable). This variability cuts down on your spending while giving you an organized desktop. Other specs to note:

65W Laptop High-Speed Charging, capable of charging a MacBook Pro from 0% to 45% in just 30 minutes

Simultaneous fast charging for up to three devices

Surge protection, smart touch power control, 9+ safety protections, and air switch

Size: 4.45" X 2.6" X 2.6"

Weight: 521g

I've had this device tucked under my bed for the last couple of weeks and have charged:

With this charger, I haven't had the slightest problem. Even better, while laying in bed, I can pull out the USB-C cable and charge my MacBook Pro without any extra effort.

Another very handy thing about this power strip is that you can turn it on and off. If you plug it into a standard electrical outlet, nothing happens. You can plug in your devices and there's no charge.

However, if you tap and press the button on top of the device, a blue ring light will appear to indicate it has powered up. You can now charge anything you need. When you're done, tap the power button to power down the device.

If the light is on, the device has power. Jack Wallen/ZDNET

Power strips tend to be one of those things that we ignore until we need them. And even when we need them, we typically just grab whatever will work. But when you use a power strip that is more purposeful than the typical strip of electrical outlets, you see that some charging devices can actually be a bit more convenient than what the 'standard' power strip offers.

If you always find yourself in need of charging devices and don't want to always have to look for adapters to do so, the Baseus PowerCombo Tower 65W is (by far) the most convenient power strip I've ever used. And although the price ($89) might seem a bit steep, the security and flexibility you get with this device make it hard to beat.

