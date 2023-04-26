5 very useful tools and gadgets for better 3D printing

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
OK, I'm getting into 3D printing a lot more than I thought I would.
There's something amazing about seeing a 3D model of an object on a screen being transformed into physical reality. And the speed and accuracy of the AnkerMake M5 I'm using allows me to make more prints, faster, outputting some of the most accurate prints I've seen right out of the box.
But I've noticed that I've slowly collected a small selection of tools close to my printer. (OK, they're within the enclosure my printer lives in)
Here are the tools I wind up using all the time.
I use these micro wire cutters for a variety of things, from cutting the end of filament before feeding it into the 3D printer to nibbling at the supports on prints.
Using micro cutters is far safer than hacking at a print with a knife, and they allow for greater precision.
I recommend picking up a five-pack of cheap micro cutters because they're super useful for all sorts of cutting, and by buying the cheaper cutters, you can throw them away when they're blunt.
Bent-nose pliers are super handy for removing the supports that are sometimes needed when printing a complicated object with overhangs. These supports can be in awkward places that are not easy to access with your fingers or snips.
Bent-nose pliers are the perfect tool to access these hard-to-reach supports.
3D printing creates a lot of plastic bits that, if left unchecked, tend to get everywhere.
To stay ahead of the mess, I use my cordless stick vacuum cleaner -- with a fitted crevice tool -- which is a great all-around vacuum cleaner. If you want something more specific to keep in your workshop, a smaller, USB-charging handheld vacuum cleaner might be a better choice.
As you start to print more complicated objects, or parts that need to fit together or accommodate something that already exists in the real world, accuracy becomes increasingly important.
Here's a tool that I've found super useful: digital calipers. You can use them for all your measuring needs. You won't need super-expensive $100+ calipers. (Although if you are working in a high-precision industry, then a set of Mitutoyo digital calipers offers greater peace of mind.) For most of us, the accuracy of cheaper calipers is more than enough.
To test the accuracy of your printer you can output calibration prints and use the digital calipers to measure them for accuracy.
These tiny files are perfect for smoothing out and finishing 3D prints. I find them particularly useful for cleaning up threads and knurling on prints as they can get into tight spaces.