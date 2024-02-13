'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Flipper Zero and Raspberry Pi join forces to release Video Game Module
Got a Flipper Zero and wish you could transform it into a mini games console? Well, this new Raspberry Pi-powered module is just what you need.
The Video Game Module is powered by the RP2040 microcontroller developed by Raspberry Pi and adds a bunch of functionality related to gaming.
First, it adds a DVI video output port to the Flipper Zero, allowing it to send video to external displays, which is essential as the tiny LED panel built into the Flipper Zero doesn't lend itself to gaming. This capability isn't limited to gaming, as the ability to beam the video output to a larger display is great for a whole host of other applications, such as testing or training.
The Video Game Module also contains an IMU (Inertial Measurement Unit) featuring a TDK ICM-42688-P sensor, which adds a 3-axis gyroscope and a 3-axis accelerometer to the package, allowing it to sense tilting or shaking.
If you're not into gaming, that's no problem. The RP2040 microcontroller can run applications programmed using C, C++, or MicroPython.
There's also a built-in USB Type-C connector for interfacing with the microcontroller, as well as the GPIO connector that's used for connecting with the Flipper Zero.
The Video Game Module can also be used as a standalone device, similar to a Raspberry Pi Pico.
"We've been enormous fans of the Flipper team ever since their first product debuted on Kickstarter in the summer of 2020," wrote Eben Upton, founder of the Raspberry Pi.
"Today, we're excited to become part of the Flipper story with the Video Game Module, bringing the power of the Raspberry Pi RP2040 microcontroller to the Flipper ecosystem. Video Game Module leverages our unique programmable I/O subsystem to add DVI-D output to Flipper Zero. We can't wait to see what new Flipper applications emerge from this collaboration."
The Video Game Module will be available for $49.