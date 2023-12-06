'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Get a dual-camera drone for just $70 in time for the holidays
Is there someone on your gift list who is always trying to capture unique photos and videos? Check out a dual-camera drone for just $70 and on-time Christmas delivery is guaranteed if you order by Dec. 7.
The Ninja Dragon Blade K's front camera records in 4K HD and the bottom camera at 720p, and you can zoom in up to 50x for professional-looking aerial videos and photos.
The Ninja was designed to be super user-friendly, combining cutting-edge technology with intuitive controls so that even beginners will feel comfortable going after the most stunning shots. It has a 4-way anti-collision system that allows you to fly it without worrying about crashing into anything.
The upgraded remote can easily control the drone's direction in headless mode so users don't have to adjust the drone's orientation. Altitude mode keeps the drone flying at the desired height, while an optical flow sensor keeps it hovering precisely in position, making it easy to capture images of the highest quality.
The drone can ascend, fly right, left, forward, backward, and even go into a 360 degree roll -- yet the flight will remain smooth and stable. You also don't have to worry about the Ninja Dragon getting away from you because it features a one-button takeoff and landing function that will bring it home. Programmed gestures are detected from up to two meters away.
A 1,800mAh battery fully charges the drone in about ninety minutes. Two spare blades, four prop guards, and a screwdriver are also included.
Get the Ninja Dragon Blade K 4K drone with 4-way anti-collision and optical flow until Dec. 17 at 11:59 p.m. PT for just $70. Delivery by Christmas is guaranteed if you order by Dec. 7 at 11:59 p.m. PT.