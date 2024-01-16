'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Get Windows 11 Pro and a course on the OS for just $50
Have you updated your operating system yet this year? Okay, 2024 is still pretty young, but have you done it recently? Taking the step up to a newer OS like Windows 11 Pro can improve the security, functionality, and collaborative capabilities of your computer, and you can learn specifically how with this deal.
You can get Microsoft Windows 11 Pro and The Essential Windows 11 Pro Course for just $50 for a limited time.
The latest OS from Microsoft, Windows 11 Pro offers enhanced security with biometrics logins, Smart App Control, encrypted authentications, and TPM 2.0. It can also make you more productive at work, in school, and with personal projects. Its features like snap layouts, seamless redocking, and improved voice typing open up a wide world of productivity possibilities. Windows 11 Pro also comes with professional tools and features like Azure AD, Windows Sandbox, and BitLocker Encryption.
Windows 11 Pro is rated an impressive four out of five stars on PC Magazine and TechRadar. To learn even more about what all the hype behind this OS is about, you can browse The Essential Windows 11 Pro Course, which is included in this deal.
This e-learning experience features sixty-four lectures and over five hours of content on what's new in Windows 11 compared to Windows 10. The course can show you how to set up Windows 11 for the first time, how to get familiar with its interface, how to connect and install devices, and so much more.
Don't miss your chance to grab Microsoft Windows 11 Pro and The Essential Windows 11 Pro Course for just $50 now.