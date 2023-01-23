85-inch TV deal: Save $400 on Samsung's massive 4K TV before the big game

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
There's nothing better than streaming your favorite sports event in front of a large TV, whether you're a football fan, pickleball enthusiast, or otherwise. It isn't long before the big game appears on our screens, so if you want to upgrade your existing home entertainment setup in time, there's a great deal at Best Buy you shouldn't miss.
The Samsung 85-inch smart TV would typically set you back $1,400. However, the US retailer has discounted the model by $400 for a limited time, so you can make the purchase -- while stocks last -- for just under $1000.
The Samsung 85-inch smart TV is a solid option if you want to invest in a future-proof model. Not only are you provided a massive 85 inches of display space, but the TV offers 4K Crystal UHD resolution (2160p) and 4K UHD Upscaling -- which will automatically bump up the resolution of content, where possible.
Furthermore, Samsung has implemented the Tizen operating system and compatibility with Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, and Apple AirPlay 2. The TV comes with a stand and remote.
There are two other TVs of note in Best Buy's Sale. If this TV is a little more than you'd like to spend, you can pick up a Westinghouse 55-inch 4K UHD smart TV for $270 -- saving you $170 off the typical price tag.
Alternatively, if you are keen to pick up a more impressive smart TV, you can save $2000 on the high-end Samsung 85-inch Neo QLED 8K smart Tizen TV, now reduced to just under $5000. This model will deliver a beautiful, high quality picture -- and we can confirm after testing it ourselves.
At ZDNET we are constantly scouring the web to find the best deals we can on everything from monitors and TVs to office equipment and home gadgets. If you're interested in exploring some of the best discounts and deals on the internet, check out our feed.