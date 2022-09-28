'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Amazon said that cars would be defined more by their software in the future than by their motors, and the new Echo Auto is no exception.
The tech giant introduced the second-generation Echo Auto during Wednesday's Amazon devices, software, and services event. The device comes with new features like a slimmer design, an adhesive mount for more flexible placement in your car, and five microphones to isolate your voice from the noises of the road.
The previous Echo Auto model could only work as a tool for hand-free messaging, give you navigation instructions, or play your favorite podcast, but the new Echo Auto does much more.
The new Echo Auto has more built-in Alexa features that allow you to call roadside assistance to be connected to professional services, like if you get a flat tire or run out of gas.
Other features include seamlessly transitioning the music you're listening to across devices, so you can pick up your podcast at home where you left it off in your car. The new Echo Auto will be available for $54.99, although Amazon did not detail a release date or pre-order information as of yet.
Amazon said it works with every major automaker in every country where Alexa is available, including Chevrolet, Ford, Toyota, Buick, BMW, and more. Amazon announced Alexa Custom Assistant last year, and BMW's next-generation voice assistant is now one of the first brands to create its own custom assistant. Right now, BMW is including its BMW custom assistant in new vehicles over the next two years to provide services.
Echo Auto is just one example of Amazon's priority of ambient intelligence technology or intuitive and proactive technology that utilizes voice and gestures. During the event on Wednesday, Amazon also announced other intuitive technologies like the Halo Rise and new Blink devices.