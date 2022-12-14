'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
The holiday season is here to help you save some cash on gifts or splurging on yourself, but with deals abound, you can save cash and still get that piece of tech you've been eyeing for some time. Take the Asus ROG Strix G15 gaming laptop as an example of a splurge that just dropped in price. Originally $1,700, you can now get it for only $1,100 at Best Buy.
The laptop comes packed with a bunch of great specs to make gaming more exciting. With a 15.6-inch QHD screen, you can enjoy beautiful graphics alongside the Radeon RX 6800M graphics card.
It features an AMD Ryzen 9 5000 Series processor that can handle A-series games, and it can boost up the performance any time thanks to a dedicated AMD SmartShift that improves your gaming performance by up to 10%. The 512GB SSD storage is also a great mid-range size for a gaming laptop.
Plus, one of the coolest features about this laptop is that while it offers the traditional RGB backlighting of other gaming laptop models, you can swap the Armor caps. The box comes with two additional sets, allowing more personalized customization.
Right now, you can save $600 on the laptop over at Best Buy. We don't know how long this sale will last, so we recommend you add it to your cart today. If you want to see some other laptop deals, you can head over to our dedicated page where we're highlighting the best sales ahead of the holidays. You can also check out our collection for other great deals happening right now.