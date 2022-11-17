'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Amazon is not only a place to go shopping; it has become a streaming powerhouse, too, thanks to the addition of Amazon Fire technology. With Amazon Fire, you can catch easy, built-in streaming for all of your favorite apps and channels, so you never run out of content to watch. Simply plug in and go to watch your favorite shows and movies.
First, though, you need to find the best Fire TV players so you do not miss any of your favorite programming. That's where we come in.
These are the best Fire TV players you can buy today.
Tech Specs: Processor: Quad-core CPU 1.8GHz, GPU 750MHz | Storage: 8 GB | Memory: 2 GB
The Fire TV Stick 4K Max wins our pick for the best Fire TV player overall. It is the new and improved version of the Fire TV Stick 4K, another one of the best Fire TV players you can buy today. This Fire TV Stick offers 4K Ultra HD streaming and supports Dolby Atmos audio, in addition to Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10+. Using the voice remote, you can enjoy access to over one million movies, TV episodes, and songs through your subscription-based services like Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+. It is suitable for the whole family, too, with the ability to screen across six different devices when connected to Wi-Fi.
Tech Specs: Processor: Octa-core 4x 2.2GHz 4x 2.0GHz, GPU 800MHz | Storage: 16GB | Memory: 2GB
The Fire TV Cube is super fast, thanks to its Hexa-core processor, delivering a fast, fluid 4K streaming experience. Like the Fire TV Stick 4K Max, there is 4K Ultra HD streaming, plus support for Dolby Atmos audio, Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10+ visuals. The voice remote offers easy voice control, plus you have access to Alexa for your smart home. Live and free TV is available when you connect your subscription-based streaming services, like Prime Video, Netflix, and Peacock.
Read the review: Amazon Fire TV Cube Review
Tech Specs: Processor: Quad-core CPU 1.7GHz, GPU 650MHz | Storage: 8GB | Memory: 1GB
The Fire TV Stick is Amazon's user-friendly device, a straightforward option that skips the extra technology and instead sticks to the basics. Streaming is available in Full HD and can be connected to your favorite subscriptions like Netflix, Prime Video, Spotify, SLING TV, Tubi, and YouTube. A voice remote keeps things simple with Alexa support, plus there is the option to use the preset function for easy access to your favorite apps.
Read the review: Amazon Fire Stick
Tech Specs: Processor: Quad-core CPU 1.7GHz, GPU 650MHz | Storage: 8GB | Memory: 1.5GB
The Fire TV Stick 4K improves upon its predecessor, adding 4K Ultra HD for stunning clarity. There is also support for Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10, plus Dolby Atmos audio when you use compatible systems. There is the usual access to your favorite streaming apps like Prime Video and Netflix, and navigation is made simple by the voice remote. If you have a smart home, you can connect to that, too.
Tech Specs: Processor: Quad-core 1.7GHz | Storage: 8GB
If you do not want to spend a lot, the Fire TV Stick Lite is a great option for your new Fire TV player. Functionality is limited, so your Alexa Voice Remote Lite will not support your smart home, but it will still give you access to your streaming apps like Netflix, YouTube TV, and Peacock. You also get full HD streaming.
With great storage and memory, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max wins our award for best Fire TV player overall. It is also affordable, proving you don't have to spend a lot to benefit from some of Amazon's best technology.
To see how it stacks up against our other picks, this is an overview of the best TV players.
Best Fire TV player
Cost
Storage
Processor
Fire TV Stick 4K Max
$39.99
8GB
Quad-core CPU 1.8GHz, GPU 750MHz
Fire TV Cube
$101.99
16GB
Octa-core 4x 2.2GHz 4x 2.0GHz, GPU 800MHz
Fire TV Stick
$24.99
8GB
Quad-core CPU 1.7GHz, GPU 650MHz
Fire TV Stick 4K
$24.99
8GB
Quad-core CPU 1.7GHz, GPU 650MHz
Fire TV Stick Lite
$19.99
8 GB
Quad-core 1.7 GHz
To help you find the right Fire TV player, these are our expert recommendations.
Choose this best Fire TV player...
If you...
Fire TV Stick 4K Max
Want a user-friendly Fire TV player
Fire TV Cube
Want hands-free support
Fire TV Stick
Want a user-friendly Fire TV player
Fire TV Stick 4K
Want an affordable Fire TV player with the most features
Fire TV Stick Lite
Do not have a lot to spend
We consider several factors in our search for the best Fire TV players.
Type: Most of the best Fire TV players are in the form of a streaming stick, although a cube-shaped box also makes an appearance.
Performance: We consider key features like GPU and CPU, storage capacity, and video output support to ensure that each best Fire TV player offers the best performance for your viewing needs.
Cost: Price is always kept at the forefront since most of us are on a budget when we shop.
There are a number of streaming apps that may be available on your Fire TV, depending on the model you choose. This includes apps like Netflix, Hulu, and Apple TV. There is also often access to more specialized streaming services, like HBO Max, Peacock TV, Showtime, and Discovery Plus.
There are two main types of Fire TV players: a Fire TV and a Fire TV device. A Fire TV has Amazon Fire technology already built in, so there is no need to plug in a separate device. Instead, your software and streaming capability are already built in.
A Fire TV player can vary significantly in cost, but these picks for the best Fire TV players range in cost from $20 to $102, depending on the option you choose.
In our search, we found these Fire TV players that almost made our list.
