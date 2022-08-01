Best OLED TV deals available right now: August 2022

An OLED TV provides some of the best picture quality that you can get for home entertainment -- unfortunately, that quality comes at a price. Retailers like Amazon and Best Buy as well as Sony and LG's brand sites are offering OLED models at awesome discounts. So whether you're looking for a general upgrade to your home theater or a great TV to catch all the action during March Madness, now is the time to buy.
The A90J is one of Sony's top-tier OLED models, and now you can pick up the truly massive 83-inch version for $500 off from Sony. It has support for both Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos, and it uses Sony's proprietary Acoustic Surface Audio+ technology to turn the whole screen into a speaker. It's also optimized for gaming with the PlayStation 5 for a smoother experience.
If you want a more reasonably sized screen, Target has the 65-inch A80J for about $2,500. Like the A90J, it works with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for a more cinematic experience at home. And it also has support for Apple AirPlay for more ways to share photos, music, and videos.
This is one of the smallest OLED televisions available, and if you buy direct from Sony, you can get one for $500 off. It uses Acoustic Surface Audio tech for near-perfect audio and video syncing as well as Sony's X-Motion image processing for brighter, more crisp picture quality.
The LG GX is an OLED TV that looks more like a work of art than an entertainment piece, and if you buy fro Best Buy, you can take $500 off the 65-inch version. It has a gallery-inspired design as well as a slideshow mode to show off your own art and photos, or you can download art from the LG store. It works with Nvidia G-Sync, so console gamers can get a smoother playback experience and less screen tearing and stuttering that can ruin online matches and solo missions.
Walmart is offering the 65-inch version of LG's A1 OLED TV at a discount of over $1,000. It features an updated a9 processor that uses AI and machine learning to provide excellent native and upscaled 4K resolution, and the voice-enabled remote works with both Alexa and Hey Google for hands-free controls.
At Amazon, you can get the 77-inch C1 OLED TV for over $1,100 off. You'll get excellent picture and audio quality as well as hands-free voice controls, a Sports Alert mode to help you keep up with scores, stats, and league standings (which is perfect for sports fans), and even a Filmmaker Mode to make everything from old Hollywood classics to the hottest new blockbusters look their best.