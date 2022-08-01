/>

Best OLED TV deals available right now: August 2022

Just in time for football season, you can take advantage of huge discounts on OLED TVs from Sony and LG.
Written by Taylor Clemons, Staff Writer and  Josh Slate on
An OLED TV provides some of the best picture quality that you can get for home entertainment -- unfortunately, that quality comes at a price. Retailers like Amazon and Best Buy as well as Sony and LG's brand sites are offering OLED models at awesome discounts. So whether you're looking for a general upgrade to your home theater or a great TV to catch all the action during March Madness, now is the time to buy. 

Sony A90J 83-inch

Save $500
sony-a90j.jpg
Sony
  • Current price: $5,500
  • Original price: $6,000

The A90J is one of Sony's top-tier OLED models, and now you can pick up the truly massive 83-inch version for $500 off from Sony. It has support for both Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos, and it uses Sony's proprietary Acoustic Surface Audio+ technology to turn the whole screen into a speaker. It's also optimized for gaming with the PlayStation 5 for a smoother experience.

View now at Best Buy

Sony A80J 65-inch

Save $300
sony-a80j.jpg
Sony
  •  Current price: $2,498
  • Original price: $2,798

If you want a more reasonably sized screen, Target has the 65-inch A80J for about $2,500. Like the A90J, it works with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for a more cinematic experience at home. And it also has support for Apple AirPlay for more ways to share photos, music, and videos.

View now at Target

Sony A9S 48-inch

Save $500
sony-a9s.jpg
Sony
  • Current price: $1,000
  • Original price: $1,500

This is one of the smallest OLED televisions available, and if you buy direct from Sony, you can get one for $500 off. It uses Acoustic Surface Audio tech for near-perfect audio and video syncing as well as Sony's X-Motion image processing for brighter, more crisp picture quality.

View now at Sony

LG GX 65-inch

Save $500
lg-gx.jpg
LG
  • Current price: $1,800
  • Original price: $2,300

The LG GX is an OLED TV that looks more like a work of art than an entertainment piece, and if you buy fro Best Buy, you can take $500 off the 65-inch version. It has a gallery-inspired design as well as a slideshow mode to show off your own art and photos, or you can download art from the LG store. It works with Nvidia G-Sync, so console gamers can get a smoother playback experience and less screen tearing and stuttering that can ruin online matches and solo missions.

View now at LG

LG A1 65-inch

Save $1,103
lg-a1.jpg
LG
  • Current price: $1,397
  • Original price: $2,500

Walmart is offering the 65-inch version of LG's A1 OLED TV at a discount of over $1,000. It features an updated a9 processor that uses AI and machine learning to provide excellent native and upscaled 4K resolution, and the voice-enabled remote works with both Alexa and Hey Google for hands-free controls.

View now at Walmart

LG C1 77-inch

Save $1,103
lg-c1.jpg
LG
  • Current price: $2,697
  • Original price: $3,800

At Amazon, you can get the 77-inch C1 OLED TV for over $1,100 off. You'll get excellent picture and audio quality as well as hands-free voice controls, a Sports Alert mode to help you keep up with scores, stats, and league standings (which is perfect for sports fans), and even a Filmmaker Mode to make everything from old Hollywood classics to the hottest new blockbusters look their best.

View now at Amazon

