The best Presidents' Day deals still live

Major retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart are still offering savings on top tech -- even after Presidents' Day has come and gone.
Written by Kayla Solino, Associate Editor
presidents-day-promo

Save on top-tech products across retailers -- even after Presidents' Day 2024. 

ZDNET

Though we're well past the holiday deals season, don't worry. Major retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart are still dishing out some serious deals on top tech for you, your home, or a loved one -- even after Presidents' Day 2024. 

Also: The 50+ best Amazon Presidents' Day tech deals still live

From headphones to robot vacuums to TVs, now's your chance to snag savings that are near or equal to those we saw during Cyber Week 2023 on products including flagship Amazon devices, Apple products, laptops, headphones, and more. I scoured the sales to bring you the best Presidents' Day deals still live now, so you can keep shopping savings.  

The best Presidents Day sale deals still live

The best Presidents Day tech deals still live

Apple iPad 10th Gen Blue
June Wan/ZDNET

The best Presidents Day headphones deals still live

airpods-3rd-gen
Jason Hiner/ZDNET

The best Presidents Day TV deals still live

Fire TV Stick 4K Max
Maria Diaz/ZDNET

The best Presidents Day robot vacuum deals still live

Top view of the Roomba j7+

The Roomba i5+ does a great job on carpet.

Beth Mauder/ZDNET

The best Presidents Day home deals still live

Arlo Essential Video Doorbell Wire-Free -
Arlo

When is President's Day?

President's Day is always celebrated on the third Monday of February. This year, it falls on Feb. 19. 

How did we choose these deals?

ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend. Our experts looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops. 

We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we're recommending. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter. 

When will these deals expire?

Deals are subject to sell-out or expire at any time, though ZDNET remains committed to finding, sharing, and updating the best product deals for you to score the best savings. Our team of experts regularly checks in on the deals we share to ensure they are still live and obtainable. We're sorry if you've missed out on a deal, but don't fret -- we're constantly finding new chances to save and sharing them with you at ZDNET.com

Does Amazon have a Presidents' Day sale?

Yes, Amazon does offer significant sales and discounts ahead of Presidents' Day 2024. In fact, many of the retail giant's Presidents' Day deals are already live with sales underway, overlapping with the Amazon Valentine's Day sale. With less than a week between the two holidays, there's lots of savings to be had for consumers. 

Also: The best Amazon Presidents' Day tech deals still live


