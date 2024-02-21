'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
The best Presidents' Day deals still live
Though we're well past the holiday deals season, don't worry. Major retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart are still dishing out some serious deals on top tech for you, your home, or a loved one -- even after Presidents' Day 2024.
Also: The 50+ best Amazon Presidents' Day tech deals still live
From headphones to robot vacuums to TVs, now's your chance to snag savings that are near or equal to those we saw during Cyber Week 2023 on products including flagship Amazon devices, Apple products, laptops, headphones, and more. I scoured the sales to bring you the best Presidents' Day deals still live now, so you can keep shopping savings.
The best Presidents Day sale deals still live
- Shark FlexStyle Hair Styler: $264 (save $36 at Best Buy)
- Apple AirPods Max: $530 (save $20 at Best Buy)
- Dyson V11 Cordless Stick Vacuum: $470 (save $250 at Amazon)
- Amazon Echo Show 15: $200 (save $80 at Amazon)
- Jackery Explorer 2000 Pro Portable Power Station: $1399 (save $500 with coupon at Amazon)
- Apple Watch Series 9 45mm: $459 (save $70 at Amazon)
- Roborock Q7 Max+ Robot Vacuum and Mop: $520 (save $180 with coupon at Amazon)
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro Tablet: $100 (save $50 at Amazon)
- Blink Outdoor 4 Floodlight Camera: $85 (save $45 at Amazon)
The best Presidents Day tech deals still live
- Apple iPad 10th Gen and AppleCare+ Bundle: $488 (save $30 at Amazon)
- Apple iPad 9th Gen: $249 (save $80)
- Apple iPad Air (5th Gen): $450 (save $150 at Best Buy)
- Samsung Q Series Dolby Atmos Soundbar: $400 (save $200 at Best Buy)
- Apple MacBook Air 15-inch with M2 chip: $999 (save $300 at Best Buy)
- Apple MacBook Air 13.3-inch M1 chip: $750 (save $250 at Best Buy)
- Apple Watch Series 9 41mm: $329 (save $70 at Walmart)
- Apple Watch Series 8 45mm: $329 (save $200 at Walmart)
- Apple Watch Series 8 41mm: $249 (save $150 at Walmart)
- Apple AirTag 4 Pack: $79 (save $20 at Best Buy)
- Rocketbook Core Executive Smart Reusable Notebook in Black: $20 (save $12 on Amazon)
- Renpho Eye Massager: $70 (save $60 at Amazon)
- Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen): $195 (save $55)
- Amazon Echo Studio: $155 (save $45)
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Tablet: $100 (save $50 at Amazon)
- Google Pixel Watch: $200 (save $150 at Amazon)
- Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Tablet: $150 (save $40 at Amazon)
- Asus TUF Gameing A17 Laptop: $1,350 (save $450 at Newegg)
- Asus Gaming Desktop Predator Orion 3000: $700 (save $500 at Newegg)
The best Presidents Day headphones deals still live
- Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) USB-C: $200 (save $49 at Amazon)
- Apple AirPods Max: $530 (save $20 at Best Buy)
- Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen): $85 (save $55 at Amazon)
- Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds: $249 (save $50 at Amazon)
- Beats Studio Pro Headphones: $300 (save $50 at Best Buy)
- Google Pixel Buds Pro: $150 (save $50 at Amazon)
- Jabra Elite 5 Wireless Earbuds: $99 (save $51 at Amazon)
- Jabra Elite 4 Active Wireless Earbuds: $90 (save $30 at Amazon)
- Jabra Elite 10 Wireless Earbuds: $200 (save $50 at Amazon)
The best Presidents Day TV deals still live
- Insignia 32-inch Smart HD Fire TV: $100 (save $50 at Amazon)
- Samsung 75-inch The Terrace Outdoor 4K Smart TV: $3,949 (save $2,551 at Walmart)
- Samsung 65-inch The Frame 4K Smart TV: $1,795 (save $202 at Walmart)
- TCL 98-inch 4K UHD Smart Google TV: $2,000 (save $1,000 at Best Buy)
- Amazon Fire TV 50-inch: $320 (save $130 at Amazon)
- LG 65-inch C3 Series OLED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV: $1,480 (save $120 at Best Buy)
- Hisense 65-inch 4K UHD Roku TV: $400 (save $400 at Amazon)
- Hisense 75-inch 4K UHD Fire TV: $750 (save $400 at Amazon)
- Samsung 85-inch Class TU690T UHD 4K Smart Tizen TV: $1,000 (save $300 at Best Buy)
- Samsung 75-inch Class QN85C UHD 4K Smart Tizen TV: $1,800 (save $500 at Best Buy)
The best Presidents Day robot vacuum deals still live
- iRobot Roomba s9+ Vacuum: $600 (save $400 at Amazon)
- iRobot Roomba j7 Vacuum: $298 (save $300 at Amazon)
- iRobot Roomba 692 Vacuum: $169 (save $100 at Amazon)
- iRobot Roomba 671 Vacuum: $189 (save $39 at Amazon)
- Ecovacs Deebot T20 Omni Robot Vacuum and Mop: $700 (save $400 at Best Buy)
- Ecovacs Deebot X1 Omni Robot Vacuum and Mop: $882 (save $668 at Amazon)
- Ecovacs Deebot N10 Plus Robot Vacuum and Mop: $400 (save $250 at Amazon)
- Roborock S8 Pro Vacuum and Mop: $1,400 (save $200 at Amazon)
- Roborock S8 Pro Vacuum and Mop: $1,400 (save $200 at Roborock)
The best Presidents Day home deals still live
- Arlo Video Doorbell Wire-Free: $78 (save $122 at Amazon)
- Dyson V8 Cordless Stick Vacuum: $349 (save $121 at Amazon)
- Bissell Crosswave Wet/Dry Vacuum and Mop: $270 (save $142 at Amazon)
- Bissell Little Green Pet Deluxe Carpet Cleaner: $120 (save $20 at Amazon)
- Aquaoasis Cool Mist Humidifier: $30 (save $20 at Amazon)
- Bluetti AC200L Portable Power Station: $1,699 (save $300 at Amazon with coupon)
- iDoo Queen Air Mattress: $70 (save $46 at Amazon)
- Eve Light Strip: $40 (save $40 at Amazon)
When is President's Day?
President's Day is always celebrated on the third Monday of February. This year, it falls on Feb. 19.
How did we choose these deals?
ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend. Our experts looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops.
We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we're recommending. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter.
When will these deals expire?
Deals are subject to sell-out or expire at any time, though ZDNET remains committed to finding, sharing, and updating the best product deals for you to score the best savings. Our team of experts regularly checks in on the deals we share to ensure they are still live and obtainable. We're sorry if you've missed out on a deal, but don't fret -- we're constantly finding new chances to save and sharing them with you at ZDNET.com.
Does Amazon have a Presidents' Day sale?
Yes, Amazon does offer significant sales and discounts ahead of Presidents' Day 2024. In fact, many of the retail giant's Presidents' Day deals are already live with sales underway, overlapping with the Amazon Valentine's Day sale. With less than a week between the two holidays, there's lots of savings to be had for consumers.