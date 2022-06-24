/>
The 5 best PS5 external storage drives: Archive your favorite games

What is the best PS5 external storage drive? WD_BLACK 5TB P10 is ZDNet's top choice. Not only is this storage device the best-looking unit, but it is also the best-rated storage component on Amazon of the ones included in this list. At just $99, this hard drive is a must-have if you are looking for reliable, fast storage.
Written by Josh Slate, Copywriter Intern on
Reviewed by Elyse Betters Picaro

The worst part of gaming is finding enough storage to download all the games you want without having to get rid of some titles. While there hasn't been an external hard drive that allows gamers to play PlayStation 5 games off of it, here is a list of the best five external hard drives and storage drives that can archive your favorite games on PS5.

WD_BLACK 5TB P10 game drive

Best PS5 external hard drive overall
WD_BLACK 5TB P10 game drive review | Best PS5 drive
Best Buy

Features

  • Capacity: 5 TB
  • Compatible with PC, Playstation, and Xbox
  • Includes an 18-inch USB Type-A to Micro-B cable
  • 2.5-inch hard disk form factor

WD_BLACK's P10 hard drive is one of the highest-rated hard drives compatible with Playstation 5. With over 27,000 reviews on Amazon, the product has a 4.8/5 rating with 86% of reviewers giving it a five-star rating.

The sleek metal covering makes this external hard drive one of the most unique-looking storage components on the market. Along with the rugged look, the design also makes it incredibly durable so you can take your gaming on the road with you.

Pros

  • One of the cheaper options for 5 TB external hard drives
  • Three-year limited warranty
  • Available in a variety of storage capacities

Cons

  • Slightly larger than other 5 TB hard drives
View now at Amazon

Toshiba Canvio Gaming 2 TB Portable External Hard Drive USB 3.0

Best cheap PS5 external hard drive
Toshiba Canvio Gaming 2 TB Portable External Hard Drive USB 3.0
Toshiba

Features or tech specs

  • Capacity: 2 TB
  • Compatible with Playstation, Xbox, PC and Mac
  • Has an "Always On" mode making the hard drive ready to use whenever you need it
  • Can store up to 50 games

If you want a reliable but cheap hard drive, this one is for you. Toshibas gaming storage component has a sleek but small design that allows you to bring your games anywhere you may go. 

With over 26,000 reviews on Amazon, this hard drive has a 4.7/5 rating. Though the capacity is just 2TB, you are getting a great product from a great brand with options available for more storage.

Pros

  • Won't break the bank
  • Quick access to your gaming library with the "Always On" mode

Cons

  • Only has 2 TB of storage
View now at Best Buy

WD 5TB Elements Portable External Hard Drive

Best small PS5 external hard drive
Abunda

Features or tech specs

  • Capacity: 5 TB
  • Compatible with Playstation, Xbox, PC and Mac
  • SuperSpeed USB-A cable for transfers up to 5Gbps
  • NTFS file system

Don't let the small size get you twisted -- this drive is very powerful. With 5TB of storage and the capability to connect to an assortment of devices, this hard drive can be used for gaming, work, and even personal use.

If 5TB is too much, there are multiple options for smaller hard drives including: 1 TB, 2 TB and 4 TB.

Pros

  • Great for plug and play
  • Small and sleek design makes it perfect for travel

Cons

  • Doesn't automatically backup
  • Reformatting needed if using with Mac
View now at Amazon

Seagate Portable 5TB External Hard Drive HDD

Best versatile PS5 external hard drive
Seagate Portable 5TB External Hard Drive HDD review | Best PS5 drive
Amazon

Features

  • Capacity: 5 TB
  • Compatible with PC, Mac, Playstation, Xbox and more
  • Read Speed: 120 MB/s
  • Automatically recognizes software required when plugged in

I personally know someone with this exact hard drive and they love it. It is a great drive for not only storing Playstation content, but also files from your computer and other gaming consoles. 

In the review section of most hard drives, people have been complaining that they have to format their drive before they can store information on it. This storage unit automatically recognizes the software and format needed to provide a seamless experience while using it.

Pros

  • Easy to set up
  • Works with an assortment of devices

Cons

  • Slightly larger and heavier than competitors
  • More expensive than most other ones on this list
View now at Amazon

Samsung Portable SSD T7 USB 3.2 1TB

SSD pick: Best PS5 SSD for reliability
Samsung Portable SSD T7 USB 3.2 1TB
SAMSUNG

Features 

  • Capacity: 1 TB
  • Read and write speeds of 1,050 MB/s and 1,000 MB/s respectively
  • Has Dynamic Thermal Guard to maintain a cool temperature
  • Multiple color options including Indigo Blue, Metallic Red, and Titan Gray
  • Shock resistant

When it comes to reliability, Samsung is one of the best companies at giving customers their money's worth. This drive differentiates itself from the competitors in this list due to its high read and write speeds as well as the temperature control.

The one thing holding this storage drive back is the low amount of storage. Due to the fact this drive is a solid state drive (SSD) and not a hard disk drive (HDD), the speeds are much higher but so is the price. If you're willing to fork up the extra cash, this drive is definitely worth it.

Pros

  • Samsung is the #1 rated flash memory brand; you're getting a great product
  • 9.5x faster than a normal external hard drive
  • Smallest amongst the devices included in this list

Cons

  • Very pricy
  • Not as much storage available compared to the other devices
View now at Amazon

What is the best PS5 external storage drive?

The best PS5 hard drive is the WD_BLACK 5TB P10 Game Drive due to it's small size and incredible capabilities when it comes to gaming. 

At just $99.99, the WD_BLACK 5TB P10 Game Drive is a must-buy for those looking for reliable storage at a price you can't typically find it at.

PS5 drive

Price

Storage

Dimensions

WD_BLACK 5TB P10 Game Drive

$99.99

5 TB

3.46" x 4.65" x .5"

Seagate Portable 5TB External Hard Drive

$109.99

5 TB

4.61" x 3.15" x .79"

Toshiba Canvio Gaming 2TB Portable External Hard Drive USB 3.0

$72.99

2 TB

4.37" x 3.15" x 0.53"

WD 5TB Elements Portable External Hard Drive

$106.99

5 TB

3.23" x 4.35" x .82"

SSD pick: Samsung Portable SSD T7 USB 3.2

$114.99

1 TB

2.24" x 3.35" x .31"

Which is the right PS5 drive for you?

Each product has a slight difference that separates it from the competitors. Here is a table of what each storage drive has that sets it apart.

Choose this PS5 drive…

If you want...

WD_BLACK 5TB P10 Game Drive

A good-looking, powerful storage device

Seagate Portable 5TB External HDD

A storage component that is compatible with all of your devices

Toshiba Canvio Gaming 2TB Portable External Hard Drive USB 3.0

A cheap but powerful hard drive

WD 5TB Elements Portable External Hard Drive HDD, USB 3.0

The smallest HDD with good reviews

SSD pick: Samsung Portable SSD T7 USB 3.2 1TB

A reliable but expensive SSD

How did we choose these PS5 external storage drives?

These products were put into categories after careful research into the specs and reviews of each product. That being said, most of these products are very strong candidates to be included in the other categories.

The WD_BLACK 5TB P10 hard drive is the best storage component out there currently for PS5. It's price, storage capacity and rugged looks makes it a piece that will work perfect for any hardcore gamer. But, the SAMSUNG Portable SSD T7 was a close competitor for the top-spot. Although the SAMSUNG product has shock resistance, easy formatting, and a sleek and small design, it is only 1TB. If you don't have too any games and just need the extra storage, this is worth it if you're willing to pay the extra money.

The Seagate Portable 5TB External HDD is able to be connected with most devices you may have. Additionally, the Toshiba Canvio Gaming 2TB External HDD is compatible with most devices as well, but for cheaper. Lastly, the WD 5TB Elements Portable HDD's small size puts it as the best one for the size. It takes up less space on your desk, in your bag or anywhere else you may take it.

What is an external hard drive?

An external hard drive is a portable storage device, mostly used for gaming. These typically come in large storage capacities.

What is the difference between a HDD and an SSD?

A hard disk drive (HDD) is basically and older version of a solid state drive (SSD). A HDD has a rotating disk inside the drive where storage as saved magnetically. On the other hand, and SSD store memory using a chip rather than physically moving parts. 

Are there alternative PS5 drives worth considering?

While these products didn't make the top-five, these products are great alternatives if those five didn't speak to you. When it comes to storage, you want reliability, speed and capacity and these are some honorable mentions that are still worth the money.

Avolusion PRO-5X Series 4TB USB 3.0 External Gaming Hard Drive

 $79.99 at Amazon

SanDisk 1TB Extreme Portable SSD

 $129.99 at Amazon

WD 2TB My Passport Portable External Hard Drive HDD

 $49.97 at Amazon

Amazon Prime Day 2022: Early Deals

