The worst part of gaming is finding enough storage to download all the games you want without having to get rid of some titles. While there hasn't been an external hard drive that allows gamers to play PlayStation 5 games off of it, here is a list of the best five external hard drives and storage drives that can archive your favorite games on PS5.
Features
WD_BLACK's P10 hard drive is one of the highest-rated hard drives compatible with Playstation 5. With over 27,000 reviews on Amazon, the product has a 4.8/5 rating with 86% of reviewers giving it a five-star rating.
The sleek metal covering makes this external hard drive one of the most unique-looking storage components on the market. Along with the rugged look, the design also makes it incredibly durable so you can take your gaming on the road with you.
Pros
Cons
Features or tech specs
If you want a reliable but cheap hard drive, this one is for you. Toshibas gaming storage component has a sleek but small design that allows you to bring your games anywhere you may go.
With over 26,000 reviews on Amazon, this hard drive has a 4.7/5 rating. Though the capacity is just 2TB, you are getting a great product from a great brand with options available for more storage.
Pros
Cons
Features or tech specs
Don't let the small size get you twisted -- this drive is very powerful. With 5TB of storage and the capability to connect to an assortment of devices, this hard drive can be used for gaming, work, and even personal use.
If 5TB is too much, there are multiple options for smaller hard drives including: 1 TB, 2 TB and 4 TB.
Pros
Cons
Features
I personally know someone with this exact hard drive and they love it. It is a great drive for not only storing Playstation content, but also files from your computer and other gaming consoles.
In the review section of most hard drives, people have been complaining that they have to format their drive before they can store information on it. This storage unit automatically recognizes the software and format needed to provide a seamless experience while using it.
Pros
Cons
Features
When it comes to reliability, Samsung is one of the best companies at giving customers their money's worth. This drive differentiates itself from the competitors in this list due to its high read and write speeds as well as the temperature control.
The one thing holding this storage drive back is the low amount of storage. Due to the fact this drive is a solid state drive (SSD) and not a hard disk drive (HDD), the speeds are much higher but so is the price. If you're willing to fork up the extra cash, this drive is definitely worth it.
Pros
Cons
The best PS5 hard drive is the WD_BLACK 5TB P10 Game Drive due to it's small size and incredible capabilities when it comes to gaming.
At just $99.99, the WD_BLACK 5TB P10 Game Drive is a must-buy for those looking for reliable storage at a price you can't typically find it at.
PS5 drive
Price
Storage
Dimensions
WD_BLACK 5TB P10 Game Drive
$99.99
5 TB
3.46" x 4.65" x .5"
Seagate Portable 5TB External Hard Drive
$109.99
5 TB
4.61" x 3.15" x .79"
Toshiba Canvio Gaming 2TB Portable External Hard Drive USB 3.0
$72.99
2 TB
4.37" x 3.15" x 0.53"
WD 5TB Elements Portable External Hard Drive
$106.99
5 TB
3.23" x 4.35" x .82"
SSD pick: Samsung Portable SSD T7 USB 3.2
$114.99
1 TB
2.24" x 3.35" x .31"
Each product has a slight difference that separates it from the competitors. Here is a table of what each storage drive has that sets it apart.
Choose this PS5 drive…
If you want...
WD_BLACK 5TB P10 Game Drive
A good-looking, powerful storage device
Seagate Portable 5TB External HDD
A storage component that is compatible with all of your devices
Toshiba Canvio Gaming 2TB Portable External Hard Drive USB 3.0
A cheap but powerful hard drive
WD 5TB Elements Portable External Hard Drive HDD, USB 3.0
The smallest HDD with good reviews
SSD pick: Samsung Portable SSD T7 USB 3.2 1TB
A reliable but expensive SSD
These products were put into categories after careful research into the specs and reviews of each product. That being said, most of these products are very strong candidates to be included in the other categories.
The WD_BLACK 5TB P10 hard drive is the best storage component out there currently for PS5. It's price, storage capacity and rugged looks makes it a piece that will work perfect for any hardcore gamer. But, the SAMSUNG Portable SSD T7 was a close competitor for the top-spot. Although the SAMSUNG product has shock resistance, easy formatting, and a sleek and small design, it is only 1TB. If you don't have too any games and just need the extra storage, this is worth it if you're willing to pay the extra money.
The Seagate Portable 5TB External HDD is able to be connected with most devices you may have. Additionally, the Toshiba Canvio Gaming 2TB External HDD is compatible with most devices as well, but for cheaper. Lastly, the WD 5TB Elements Portable HDD's small size puts it as the best one for the size. It takes up less space on your desk, in your bag or anywhere else you may take it.
An external hard drive is a portable storage device, mostly used for gaming. These typically come in large storage capacities.
A hard disk drive (HDD) is basically and older version of a solid state drive (SSD). A HDD has a rotating disk inside the drive where storage as saved magnetically. On the other hand, and SSD store memory using a chip rather than physically moving parts.
While these products didn't make the top-five, these products are great alternatives if those five didn't speak to you. When it comes to storage, you want reliability, speed and capacity and these are some honorable mentions that are still worth the money.